Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 14 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Jeff Starkey of Grand Blanc. Starkey was the winner of the final week of Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 14-1.

Quarterback Shea Patterson and Michigan found the sledding tough last season at Ohio State. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

George Young of New Boston was the overall winner of this year’s Wojo’s Picks Contest.

Ohio State -9.5 at Michigan

Charboneau: Ohio State

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Starkey: Michigan

Maryland +19 at Michigan State

Charboneau: Michigan State

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojnowski: Michigan State

Starkey: Michigan State

More: After years of peaks and valleys Spartans seniors aim to finish as winners

More: Trieu: MSU lands commitment from 'ambitious' Canadian OT Justin Stevens

More: 'Weight lifted' from their shoulders, but it's still win or go home for Spartans

Rutgers +41 at Penn State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Penn State

Niyo: Rutgers

Wojnowski: Penn State

Starkey: Penn State

Wisconsin -3 at Minnesota

Charboneau: Wisconsin (best bet)

Chengelis: Wisconsin (best bet)

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Starkey: Wisconsin

Indiana -7.5 at Purdue

Charboneau: Indiana

Chengelis: Indiana

Niyo: Indiana

Wojnowski: Indiana

Starkey: Indiana

Northwestern +9 at Illinois

Charboneau: Northwestern

Chengelis: Illinois

Niyo: Illinois

Wojnowski: Illinois

Starkey: Illinois

Texas A&M +15 at LSU

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: LSU

Niyo: LSU

Wojnowski: LSU

Starkey: LSU (best bet)

Alabama -3.5 at Auburn

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Alabama

Wojnowski: Alabama

Starkey: Auburn

More: Alabama in unusual position of needing help in national title pursuit

Oklahoma -13 at Oklahoma State

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: Oklahoma

Niyo: Oklahoma

Wojnowski: Oklahoma State

Starkey: Oklahoma State

Georgia -29 at Georgia Tech

Charboneau: Georgia

Chengelis: Georgia

Niyo: Georgia

Wojnowski: Georgia Tech

Starkey: Georgia Tech

Notre Dame -14 at Stanford

Charboneau: Notre Dame

Chengelis: Notre Dame

Niyo: Notre Dame (best bet)

Wojnowski: Notre Dame (best bet)

Starkey: Notre Dame

Baylor -14 at Kansas

Charboneau: Baylor

Chengelis: Kansas

Niyo: Baylor

Wojnowski: Baylor

Starkey: Kansas

Clemson -26 at South Carolina

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson

Wojnowski: Clemson

Starkey: South Carolina

Colorado +28 at Utah

Charboneau: Utah

Chengelis: Utah

Niyo: Colorado

Wojnowski: Utah

Starkey: Colorado

Florida State +18 at Florida

Charboneau: Florida

Chengelis: Florida

Niyo: Florida

Wojnowski: Florida

Starkey: Florida State

Records

Charboneau: 8-7 last week, 107-84-4 overall, 9-4 best bets

Chengelis: 5-10 last week, 105-86-4 overall, 10-3 best bets

Niyo: 9-6 last week, 101-90-4 overall, 8-4-1 best bets

Wojo: 9-6 last week, 114-77-4 overall, 13-0 best bets

Guest: 8-7 last week, 116-75-4 overall, 8-5 best bets