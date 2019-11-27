Nathan Bain stole the ball and hit a layup at the overtime buzzer and Stephen F. Austin knocked off No. 1 Duke 85-83 on Tuesday night.

Kevon Harris scored 26 points and Gavin Kensmil added 15 for the Lumberjacks (5-1).

They became the first non-Atlantic Coast Conference team to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in nearly 20 years and the second unranked team to upset a No. 1-ranked team on its home floor in two weeks after Evansville went into Rupp Arena and stunned Kentucky 67-64.

Stephen F. Austin forward Nathan Bain (23) and guard David Kachelries (4) celebrate Bain's winning basket against Duke in overtime Tuesday in Durham, N.C. (Photo: Gerry Broome, Associated Press)

Vernon Carey had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (6-1), who had 22 turnovers and were just 11 of 24 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Duke had the ball in the closing seconds of overtime, but Tre Jones missed a jumper with about 15 seconds left and Wendell Moore rebounded it. Hounded by the Lumberjacks’ high-pressure defense, Hurt threw the ball away in a scramble with about 3 seconds left and it went to Bain – who went the length of the floor for a buzzer-beating layup that ended Duke’s 150-game winning streak against nonconference opponents.

No. 18 Auburn 79, Richmond 65: Samir Doughty scored 22 points to lead Auburn to a win over Richmond in the championship game of the Legends Classic in New York.

Austin Wiley, who was named the tournament MVP, scored 18 points. He joined Doughty on the all-tournament team, along with Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers, and Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden.

Daniel Purifoy chipped in with 13 for Auburn, which improved to 7-0 overall, and 3-1 in four all-time meetings against the Spiders.

Following a five-game winning streak, Richmond dropped to 5-1 with its first loss of the season.

Golden led the Spiders with 14.

State women

(At) Wayne State 75, Tiffin 63: Nastassja Chambers fired in 21 points to lead Wayne State over Tiffin.

Chambers was 6-of-10 from the field and 8-of-8 from the line for the Warriors (5-1), who won their fifth straight. Grace George has 11 points and Sadia Johnson and Sam Cherney each had 10 for Wayne State.

Brooke Wesner scored 15 and Aarion Nichols added 12 for Tiffin (3-5).

State men

Seattle University 59, Western Michigan 55: Myles Carter recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and Seattle U beat Western Michigan. Terrell Brown had 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Seattle U (3-5). Delante Jones added 12 points and six rebounds.

Brandon Johnson had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (4-4). Michael Flowers added 16 points and Rafael Cruz Jr. had six rebounds.

(At) DePaul 88, Central Michigan 75: Paul Reed had 23 points and 11 rebounds as DePaul won its seventh straight game to start the season, getting past Central Michigan. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 21 points for the Blue Demons. Charlie Moore had 18 points and 13 assists for DePaul (7-0). Jaylen Butz added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas Morgan had 20 points for the Chippewas (5-2). Kevin McKay added 15 points. Rob Montgomery had 15 points and eight rebounds. Central Michigan plays Youngstown State at home on Saturday.

Big Ten

(At) Rutgers 85, NJIT 58: Myles Johnson had 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Ron Harper Jr. had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead Rutgers (5-1).

In the first half, NJIT (2-5) led much of the first 10 minutes — and by as many as six points — before Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer off a Highlanders’ turnover to make it 21-18 with 9:01 left. It sparked a 12-2 run for Rutgers (5-1) over the next five minutes, forcing NJIT coach Brian Kennedy to call timeout down 30-20. However, Rutgers would continue the run and take a 36-22 halftime lead.

Rutgers continued its pace in the second half, a 15-6 spurt ballooning the lead to 51-28 with 15:33 left after an alley-oop from Montez Mathis to Baker on a fast break. Rutgers would later lead by as many as 32 points.

NJIT (2-5) was led by Kjell de Graaf with 13 points and San Antonio Brinson scored 11. Baker had 14 points and five assists for Rutgers.

George Mason 85, Nebraska 66: Jamal Hartwell II scored a career-high 23 points and Jordan Miller had 20 and George Mason advanced to the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Javone Green added 17points for the Patriots, who are 7-1 for the first time since 1983-84. Hartwell, who had five 3-pointers and six assists, also career bests, and Miller combined for 28 points in the second half. AJ Wilson pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked five shots to go with eight points.

In the second half George Mason made 7 of 12 behind the arc and shot 61%.

Nebraska (3-3) was within 67-60 with 7:49 to play. Then the Patriots hit 7 of 8 shots to break open the game with an 18-4 run. Dachon Burke led the Cornhuskers with 14 points; Haanif Cheatham added 13 points.

(At) Illinois 117, Lindenwood 65: Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, five others scored in double digits and Illinois rolled over Division-II Lindenwood.

Illinois (6-1) shot 39-of-63 from the field for 62%, the second game in a row the Illini have shot 60% or better.

Da’Monte Williams scored a career-high 18 points for Illinois. Trent Frazier scored 17, Andres Feliz 16, Kofi Cockburn 12 points and 8 rebounds, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 10 points.

Lindenwood was led by T.J. Crockett’s 24 points. Vijay Blackmon scored 12 and Cameron Scales added 11 for the Lions.

New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50: Jaquan Lyle scored 14 points to lead New Mexico to a win over Wisconsin in the consolation game of the Legends Classic in New York.

Lyle was one of four Lobos (6-2) to score in double figures. Carlton Bragg, JJ Caldwell and Zane Martin scored 12 points each.

Wisconsin dropped to 4-3 with its second straight loss. Nate Reuvers led all scorers with 16 points. D’Mitrik Trice finished with 11.

The third all-time meeting between the Big Ten and Mountain West programs was a stylistic matchup with New Mexico’s up-tempo attack against Wisconsin’s deliberate, half-court approach.

Similar to its 62-52 loss to Richmond Monday, Wisconsin was able to slow the pace significantly. Lanes were clogged, room on the perimeter for ball-handlers to drive or shoot was at a premium and shots were contested as if these were two long-time rivals who knew what the other wanted to do