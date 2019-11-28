Starkville, Miss. — Luke Morgan missed a 35-yard extra point after Mississippi receiver Elijah Moore was penalized for celebrating a touchdown by crawling and pretending to urinate like a dog, and Mississippi State ended up with a 21-20 victory Thursday night in the 116th Egg Bowl.

Ole Miss (4-8, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) pulled within a point with 4 seconds remaining on Matt Corral’s 2-yard pass to Moore, but Logan hooked the extra point after Moore cost the Rebels 15 yards.

Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore reacts following a touchdown by his team against Mississippi State. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press)

Mississippi State (6-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) beat Ole Miss at home for the first since 2013.

The teams combined for seven sacks and 17 tackles for loss, and Mississippi State won the turnover battle 3-1.

The Bulldogs scored two first-half touchdowns, the first on Nick Gibson’s 27-yard run and the second on the next possession on quarterback Garrett Shrader’s 1-yard run. Ole Miss responded with two touchdowns of its own, with J.R. Plumlee scoring on a 2-yard run and Jerrion Ealy on a 5-yarder to tie it at 14 at the half.

When you piss it all away (they missed the PAT) pic.twitter.com/B9jIg9nHoA — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 29, 2019

Midway through the third quarter, the Bulldogs sacked Plumlee three times on the same drive, the third forcing a fumble. Seven plays later, Shrader scored on a 5-yard run to put Mississippi State up 21-14.

On the final drive of the game, Mississippi State committed three of its five total penalties and Ole Miss ran nine plays inside the 15 before eventually connecting for the touchdown.