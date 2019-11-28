Izabel Varejao led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points as Michigan defeated host Eastern Michigan, 57-38, Wednesday afternoon.

Akienreh Johnson and Emily Kiswer each scored nine for Michigan (5-1), which took control with an 18-5 edge in the second quarter to lead 26-9 at halftime.

Kansas' David McCormack (33) dunks during the first half against Dayton. (Photo: Darryl Oumi, Tribune News Service)

Natalia Pineda led Eastern (2-4) with 16 points and Aaliyah Stanley scored eight.

More state women

(At) Central Michigan 79, Northeastern 63: Kyra Bussell scored 20, Micaela Kelly 14 and Maddy watters 11 for Central (2-3). Alexis Hill scored 24 for Northeastern (0-6).

State men

Wayne State 65, (at) Hillsdale 60: Karim Murray scored 20, James Gordon 17 and Brailen Neely and Nate Talbot 12 each for Wayne State (3-1). Davis Larson scored 20 for Hillsdale (3-4).

Big Ten

Pittsburgh 72, Northwestern 59: Justin Champagnie had 21 points to lead Pittsburgh to a 72-59 victory over Northwestern in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game at Fort Myers, Florida.

Eric Hamilton added 10 points and 12 rebounds as the Panthers (6-2) prevailed in a game that featured former Duke teammates and assistant coaches Jeff Capel and Chris Collins.

Pat Spencer had 18 points and Bob Buie 13 for Northwestern (3-3).

Champagnie hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half to push Pitt’s lead to 56-43 with 5½ minutes to play. The Wildcats cut the deficit back to six with just under three minutes left but a 9-0 surge, with Champagnie hitting another 3, sealed the deal. After a slow start, the Panthers made 7 of 25 treys. At one point, the Panthers were 2 of 33 behind the arc in the tournament.

A 13-4 run by Pitt gave it a 17-8 lead in the first half, which ended with the Panthers on top 25-23.

Nebraska 74, South Florida 67: Haanif Cheatham scored a career-high 26 points, Dachon Burke Jr. added a career-best 19 and Nebraska got rolling with 61% shooting in the second half for a 74-67 victory over South Florida at George Town, Cayman Islands, in the third-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Nebraska (4-3) shot 55% overall to conclude the tournament with two wins sandwiched around an 85-66 loss to George Mason.

Burke had 19 points that included three 3-pointers and Cheatham added 15 points after the break. Each finished 8-of-11 shooting, with Cheatham making 9 of 11 free throws.

David Collins scored 16 points and Laquincy Rideau added 15 for South Florida (3-4), which shot 38.6% overall. Six made at least one 3-pointer, but they finished 8-of-27 (29.6%) shooting from long range. Michael Durr grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds and had eight points for the Bulls.

Cheatham and Rideau were each named to the all-tournament team.

South Florida had a 35-33 edge at halftime and stretched it to seven with 12:39 left. Cheatham scored 10 points and Burke had a 3-pointer and dunk during a 17-2 run as Nebraska built its largest lead, 63-55 with 6:42 left.

Collins’ 3-pointer and layup pulled the Bulls to 63-62 with four minutes remaining. Burke answered with consecutive 3-pointers between a Justin Brown free throw to extend Nebraska’s lead to 69-63 with about two minutes left as the Cornhuskers pulled away.

Each team lead by as many as eight points.

Mississippi 74, Penn State 72: Breein Tyree scored 18 points to lead Mississippi to a 74-72 come-from-behind victory over Penn State in the first game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center at New York.

Blake Hinson added 17 for the Rebels, who improved to 5-1. Bryce Williams finished with 15 points and KJ Buffen had 13.

Lamar Stevens scored 22 points for the Nittany Lions (5-1). Mike Watkins contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds. Myreon Jones added 12 points.

Ole Miss trailed by 21 early in the second half, only to tie the game 70-all on Tyree’s layup and free throw with 1:06 left.

Penn State regained the lead 72-70 on a Stevens layup, but Tyree drilled a jumper and Williams’ two free throws gave Ole Miss their first – and only – lead.

Penn State jumped out to a 20-6 lead in the first 7:27, led by 16 with 3:38 remaining and built a 43-27 halftime advantage. The Nittany Lions forced 14 turnovers in the first half, and 20 of their 43 points were scored in the paint.

Jones’ dunk at the 6:13 mark stretched Penn State’s lead to 54-35.

Following a timeout, Ole Miss ripped a 15-3 run in a span of 4:18 to pull to 57-50, but a Stevens left-side 3 as the shot clock expired pushed Penn State’s lead back to 10. It grew to 66-52 before Ole Miss went on an 11-0 run over a span of 2:21 to cut the deficit to 66-63.

Whereas Ole Miss continued to make shots, Penn State went cold. Following a Watkins’ jumper with 7:21 left, the Nittany Lions only scored six points– all from the free-throw line.

Top 25

No. 4 Kansas 90, Dayton 84: Devon Dotson scored 31 points, Udoka Azubuike had seven of his 29 in overtime and No. 4 Kansas outlasted Dayton 90-84 to win its third Maui Invitational title on Wednesday.

The Flyers and Jayhawks spent much of the afternoon trading leads and highlight-reel plays in a bleacher-shaking atmosphere inside the bandbox Lahaina Civic Center.

Kansas (6-1) used a late 11-0 run to go up by three, but Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher buried a 3-pointer from about 5 feet behind the new, deeper arc with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 73.

The Jayhawks went to Azubuike early in the overtime and the 7-footer delivered, scoring three baskets at the rim. A 32% free throw shooter entering the game, he also hit three from the line in overtime.

Marcus Garrett made three free throws in the final 18 seconds to seal Kansas’ second Maui title in four years.

Ryan Mikesell led Dayton with 19 points but missed two free throws with 11.5 seconds left and the Flyers (5-1) down five. Obi Toppin scored 18 points.

No. 6 North Carolina 76, Alabama 67: Garrison Brooks scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and North Carolina overwhelmed Alabama on the glass in a Battle 4 Atlantis first-round game.

Freshman big man Armando Bacot had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Tar Heels (5-0), who entered the game as the nation’s No. 1 team in rebounding margin. The Tar Heels nearly doubled the Crimson Tide to finish with a 60-31 edge on the glass.

John Petty Jr. scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers for the Crimson Tide (2-3), though 15 points and five of those 3s came in the first half. Preseason all-Southeastern Conference pick Kira Lewis Jr. added 20 points.

No. 7 Virginia 46, Maine 26: Mamadi Diakite scored 15 points and Jay Huff had 13 as Virginia beat Maine.

The Cavaliers (7-0) played without starting guard Braxton Key, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, after the school said he had wrist surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely. They also were without Kody Stattmann, another starter, who missed his fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed illness.

Maine (2-4) kept it close for much of the game, more because Virginia had trouble scoring than anything else.

Vilgot Larsson led the Black Bears with nine points. They finished 8 for 43 from the field (18.6%) and had 21 turnovers that led to 20 Cavaliers points.

No. 8 Gonzaga 94, Southern Miss 69: Corey Kispert broke loose from a brutal three-game shooting funk to match his career high with 28 points and hit seven 3-pointers as Gonzaga beat Southern Miss in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Joel Ayayi added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-0), who had no trouble against a team picked to finish last in Conference USA.

Killian Tillie, a preseason all-West Coast Conference pick, didn’t play.

LaDavius Draine shook free of his own outside shooting struggles for Southern Miss, scoring 19 points and making 5 of 9 3-pointers after connecting on 6 of 26 through the team’s first five games.

No. 11 Oregon 71, No. 13 Seton Hall 69: Shakur Juiston scored on a putback with 14.4 seconds left and Oregon rallied from 19 points down in the second half to beat Seton Hall 71-69 in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Ducks (6-0) trailed 49-30 early in the second half but hung around despite a brilliant performance from Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, who had 32 points for the No. 2 scoring total in the nine-year history of the event.

Payton Pritchard led the Ducks with 16 points. With Oregon having a chance to go ahead, Pritchard airballed a 3-pointer – only to have the ball end up with Juiston underneath for the putback and Oregon’s first lead of the second half.

Seton Hall (4-2) had a final chance after C.J. Walker missed free throws with 5.3 seconds left, but Powell’s long running heave hit only the backboard to end it.