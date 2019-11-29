Bimini, Bahamas — Khayla Pointer had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists and LSU upset No. 15 Michigan State, 58-56, in the Junkanoo Jam on Friday night.

The Tigers dominated the second half, closing the third quarter on an 11-0 run and holding the Spartans to 17 points. MSU’s Taryn McCutcheon had a chance to tie it just before the final buzzer but went 1 for 3 from the free-throw line.

Suzy Merchant's Michigan State team lost its first game of the season Friday. (Photo: Robert Franklin, Associated Press)

Tiara Young added 10 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Tigers (6-1), who had 11 players score. Faustine Aifuwa grabbed eight boards to help LSU win the rebound battle 43-35.

McCutcheon scored 12 of her 18 points in the first half to help the Spartans (5-1) take a 39-32 lead into intermission. McCutcheon added seven rebounds and five steals.

Nia Clouden scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half.

More state women

► Oakland 58, FIU 49: In Miami, Fla., Jalisha Terry scored 13, including 8-for-10 at the free-throw line, and Chloe Guingrich and Autumn Kissman each scored 10 as Oakland (3-3) snapped a two-game skid with a win in the FIU Thanksgiving Classic. FIU is 1-4.

► Sacred Heart 66, Detroit Mercy 60: In Las Vegas, Sylare Starks had 19 points, Bridgid Fox 12 and Aly Reiff 10, but the Titans couldn't get it done, falling to 0-7 on the season with a loss in the South Point Shootout. Sacred Heart is 3-3.

► UTEP 76, Western Michigan 46: In El Paso, Leighah-Amori Wood, Breanna Mobley and Jordan Walker each scored 11 points and Mobley added 10 rebounds, but the Broncos (2-3) fell to UTEP (5-1) in the first game of the UTEP Thanksgiving Classic.