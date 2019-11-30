Ferris State used three second-half touchdowns from Marvin Campbell to pull away from visiting Central Missouri and advance in the NCAA Division II playoffs with a 37-10 win Saturday.

After Central Missouri (11-2) kicked a field goal to pull within six points early in the third quarter, Campbell capped an 80-yard drive with a 22-yard rushing score to make it 23-10 at the 11:04 mark.

Then following a defensive stop, Campbell provided the finishing touches on a 19-play, 99-yard drive that lasted nearly eight minutes with a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up, 30-10, with 1:17 left in the third.

Marvin Campbell had three touchdown runs in Ferris State's 37-10 victory over Central Missouri Saturday in a Division II playoff game. (Photo: Ferris State Athletics)

Campbell found the end zone again in the fourth quarter, this time scoring from 5 yards out to end a 13-play, 90-yard drive and extend the lead to 37-10 with 5:50 remaining.

Campbell finished with 151 yards rushing and the three scores on 19 carries to power Ferris State (11-0), which tallied 525 yards of total offense and 372 yards on the ground.

Travis Russell threw for a 153 yards and had a 58-yard touchdown pass to CJ Jefferson, Jackson Dieterle kicked a 38-yard field goal, and Davontae Harrington scored on a 2-yard run for the Bulldogs.

Ferris State will face Northwest Missouri State (12-1), a 63-7 winner over Lindenwood (Missouri), in the quarterfinals next Saturday.