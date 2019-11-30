Athens, Ohio — Ben Vander Plas scored six straight points to spark a closing rally and Ohio fended off a second-half surge from Detroit Mercy 91-81 on Saturday.

Detroit trailed by 25 but Antoine Davis, who scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half, sliced that to 77-76, nailing a 3-pointer with just over four minutes left.

On the next three possessions Vander Plas, who finished with 16 points, made four free throws and capped a fast break off a steal with an up-and-under layup as the Bobcats (5-3) went on a 12-0 run.

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis (Photo: Ethan Hyman, Associated Press)

Jordan Dartis scored 26 points to lead Ohio, Jason Preston added 20. Dartis hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. Preston also had 12 assists and eight rebounds. Sylvester Ogbonda added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Davis was 12-for-26 shooting with four 3-pointers for the Titans (1-5), but he also had nine of the Titans 14 turnovers, He dished eight assists. Willy Isiani added 15 points, Justin Miller 12.

Ohio plays Rio Grande at home on Wednesday. Detroit plays Kent State on the road on Tuesday.

State men scores

John Carroll 87, (at) Kalamazoo 76

(At) Alma 95, Wisconsin-Stout 71

North Central (Ill.) 93, Olivet 53

(At) Ohio Wesleyan 85, Adrian 81

State women

(At) Central Michigan 77, Marist 54: Micaela Kelly dropped in 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including four 3-pointers, as Central won its third straight to reach .500 (3-3). Kyra Bussell had 18 points and Mackenna Kelly added 10 for the Chippewas, who pulled away with a 23-11 run in the third quarter. Sarah Barcello scored 16 while Rebekah Hard and Alana Gilmer each had 15 for Marist (5-1).

Tennessee Tech 69, (at) Detroit Mercy 47: Mackenzie Coleman scored 18 for Tennessee Tech (4-3). Marhyia McCormick scored 15 and Zoey Oatis 11 for Detroit Mercy (0-8).

State women scores

(At) Davenport 89, Olivet 46

(At) Albion 104, Great Lakes Christian 46

Indianapolis 62, (at) Northwood 58