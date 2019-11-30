Auburn, Ala. — Shaun Shivers scored on an 11-yard run with 8:08 left to put No. 16 Auburn ahead and another failed field goal by Alabama in the Iron Bowl wiped away the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes in a wild 48-45 victory for the Tigers on Saturday.

Auburn (9-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) survived a final, marathon Crimson Tide drive when Joseph Bulovas’ 30-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright with 2:00 left.

Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) loses his helmet as Auburn running back Shaun Shivers (8) runs through him for a touchdown during the second half. (Photo: Butch Dill, Associated Press)

Auburn couldn’t get a first down on JaTarvious Whitlow’s three runs while Alabama (10-2, 6-2) burned its final two timeouts. But the Tide was called for illegal substitution after the Tigers lined up for a punt, setting off a fist-pumping celebration for coach Gus Malzahn.

Auburn fans stormed the field to celebrate another Iron Bowl thriller, filling it from end zone to end zone as they did in the 2013 Kick-Six game when the Tigers’ returned a missed Tide field goal for a game-winning touchdown.

The Tide had made the first five College Football Playoffs fields, but its case was damaged with a 46-41 loss to No. 1 LSU. The team’s in-state rival delivered the final blow.

Alabama worked more than six minutes off the clock before settling for Bulovas’ attempt.

Quarterback Mac Jones, who replaced injured star Tua Tagovailoa, scrambled for 18 yards on fourth-and-7 to get the Tide into easier field goal range. The drive stalled at the 13 when Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown batted a third-down pass back to Jones, who threw a pair of pick-sixes.

Jaylen Waddle caught three touchdown passes and scored on a 98-yard kickoff return for the Tide, helping Alabama build a 45-40 fourth-quarter lead.

The 5-foot-7, 179-pound Shivers delivered on his only carry. Whitlow took the direct snap and handed it to him. Shivers smashed into Xavier McKinney, knocking the safety’s helmet off on the way to the end zone. Bo Nix’s two-point pass to Shedrick Jackson made it 48-45.

Auburn backup linebacker Zakoby McClain returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and a huge swing midway through the third quarter. The ball bounced off the back of tailback Najee Harris and into McClain’s arms, setting up a sprint down the sideline.

Alabama came in needing some help to make the playoffs but wound up losing multiple regular-season games for the first time since 2010.

Auburn's defense was uncharacteristically vulnerable but also delivered big plays. Whitlow ran for 115 yards. A huge win for a team that had fallen short against other top teams.

Emotions flared up a couple of times in the third quarter. Whitlow and Alabama were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for one altercation. Then Auburn receiver Seth Williams, who is from outside Tuscaloosa, was flagged for a push to linebacker Terrell Lewis’s head after tangling up with Trevon Diggs. That last one helped force Auburn to settle for the field goal.

Alabama awaits its bowl invitation with no title shot.

Auburn awaits a possibly better bowl destination than it expected coming into the game.

More Top 25

No. 3 Clemson 38, (at) South Carolina 3: Trevor Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead Clemson to its 27th straight victory and second consecutive 12-0 regular season.

Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns to break Atlantic Coast Conference marks for career touchdowns (57) and rushing scores (53) as the Tigers dominated on the way to a sixth straight win over South Carolina (4-8).

Lawrence had touchdown throws of 10 and 65 yards to Tee Higgins and of 16 yards to Justyn Ross. Lawrence also had 66 yards rushing for Clemson (No. 3 CFP), which will attempt to become the first program to win five straight league championship games when it meets Virginia next weekend.

No. 4 Georgia 52, (at) Georgia Tech 7: Jake Fromm threw four touchdown passes and Georgia cruised into the Southeastern Conference championship game with its biggest win ever over its state rival.

The Bulldogs (11-1) were 28-point favorites over the Yellow Jackets (3-9) and this one was never in doubt, even as Georgia struggled a bit offensively, fumbled the ball away three times, dealt with injury woes, and failed to cover an onside kick.

This was a mere speed bump on the way to next week’s SEC title game, where the Bulldogs will face No. 1 LSU with a berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Fromm was 14-of-29 for 254 yards, connecting on scoring throws of 20 yards to Charlie Woerner, 17 yards to Tyler Simmons, 41 yards to George Pickens and 9 yards to Dominick Blaylock.

Georgia Tech wrapped up its first season under coach Geoff Collins with just 139 yards and seven first downs on offense.

No. 11 Baylor 61, (at) Kansas 6: JaMycal Hasty rushed for three touchdowns and Baylor forced six turnovers.

Charlie Brewer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown as Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 9 CFP) equaled the school record for wins in Matt Rhule’s third season as coach. Trestan Ebner, Gerry Bohanon, Qualan Jones and Jacob Zeno also rushed for TDs as the Bears piled up 263 yards on the ground.

Only three times since the program’s founding in 1899 have the Bears won 11 games in a season.

Next up for Baylor is the Big 12 championship game Saturday against No. 7 Oklahoma. The Sooners beat the Bears 34-31 on Nov. 16.

Kansas (3-9, 1-8) finished Les Miles’ first season as coach with its fourth straight loss.

(At) No. 14 Oregon 24, Oregon State 10: Justin Herbert threw for 174 yards and a touchdown in his final game at Autzen Stadium and Oregon held off Oregon State in the 123rd Civil War rivalry game.

Oregon (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with a perfect record at home for the eighth time. The Ducks reached 10 wins overall for the first time since 2014.

Oregon was cruising toward a possible bid in the College Football Playoff last weekend when it was upended 31-28 at Arizona State. The loss dropped the Ducks from No. 6 in the rankings. Oregon was already assured of a spot in the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Santa Clara, California.

Oregon State (5-7, 4-5) was denied a bid for bowl eligibility in coach Jonathan Smith’s second year. The Beavers haven’t made a postseason appearance since 2013.

No. 15 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24: Ian Book threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns and Notre Dame reached double-digit wins for the third straight season.

Book threw two TD passes to Chase Claypool and also connected with Tony Jones Jr. and Tommy Tremble to help the Fighting Irish (10-2, No. 16 CFP) snap a five-game losing streak at Stanford Stadium. Notre Dame also put together three straight seasons of at least 10 wins for the second time in school history, having previously done it under Lou Holtz from 1991-93.

Davis Mills threw two TD passes for the Cardinal (4-8), who have lost four straight for the first time since 2007. Stanford also finished with its first losing record since 2008, ending a streak of 10 straight bowl bids.