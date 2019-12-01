Michelle Sidor and Akienreh Johnson each scored 16 points — Johnson on 6-of-6 shooting from the field — as Michigan blew past Morgan State 80-48 in women's basketball Sunday at Crisler Center.

Naz Hillmon added 15 points for the Wolverines (6-1), whose only loss came against Notre Dame on Nov. 23. Michigan has won two straight since 76-72 setback to the Irish.

Hillmon’s three-point play with 6:45 left in the second quarter gave Michigan the lead for good. The Wolverines held the visitors to 22 points in the second half, outscoring them 22-8 in the final quarter.

Dahnye Redd scored 16 and Chelsea Mitchell added 10 for Morgan State (3-5). The Wolverines return to action Thursday when they host No. 17 Syracuse. Tip-off is 9 p.m. (ESPN).

More state women

(At) Binghamton 78, Eastern Michigan 67: Kai Moon fired in 21 points while Annie Ramil added 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead unbeaten Binghamton (8-0). Areanna Combs had a game-high 29 points while Courtnie Lewis added 17 and Aaliyah Stanley 10 for Eastern (2-5).

Oakland 61, Jacksonville State 55: Jalisha Terry’s 19 points led three players in double figures scoring as Oakland (4-3) ended a two-game skid in the consolation game at the FIU Thanksgiving Classic. Chloe Guingrich had 12 points and Kayla Luchenbach added 10 for the Golden Grizzlies, who sealed the victory with a 21-10 run in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hawks scored 18, Kiana Johnson 11 and Destiney Elliott 10 for Jacksonville State (2-6).

Maryland poses with the Orlando Invitational trophy after defeating Marquette on Sunday. (Photo: Scott Audette, Associated Press)

Big Ten men

No. 5 Maryland 84, Marquette 63: In Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell helped fifth-ranked Maryland limit Marquette star Markus Howard to six points as the Terrapins remained unbeaten with a victory over the Golden Eagles in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational.

Howard scored a combined 91 points in his first two games of the eight-team tournament at Disney World. However, Marquette’s all-time scoring leader was just 1 of 12 from the field in this one, including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts.

Cowan captured tournament MVP honors with 72 points in three games, including a career-best 30 against Temple on Thanksgiving. Morsell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while guarding the 5-foot-11 Howard most of the afternoon.

Maryland (8-0) is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season.

Brendan Bailey led Marquette (5-2) with a career-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 22 Villanova 83, La Salle 72: Justin Moore had 25 points off the bench, Saddiq Bey scored 19 and Villanova beat La Salle.

Villanova (5-2) went on a 28-6 run midway through the first half to build a 48-28 cushion at halftime. The Explorers closed within 10 twice in the second half.

Ed Croswell led La Salle (4-3) with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 10 rebounds. David Beatty had 12 points for the Explorers.

Moore scored 15 points in the first half to help Villanova build the lead. Bey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each had 10 rebounds.