Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019 college football regular season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) – The Buckeyes had already punched their ticket to the conference championship game, but they eliminated any doubt about their credentials by rolling over Michigan on the road to close the regular season. They did so even as quarterback Justin Fields apparently escaped a serious knee injury, one that could have had a huge impact on next week’s game with Wisconsin and a potential playoff appearance after that. Last week: 1.
2. Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2) – It took some time to get rolling but running back Jonathan Taylor scored three total touchdowns and quarterback Jack Coan threw for two as the Badgers head to the Big Ten championship game for the sixth time in nine years. With a playoff spot almost certainly out of reach, the goal for the Badgers will be to keep out an Ohio State team that dominated the regular-season matchup in October. Last week: 2.
3. Minnesota (10-2, 7-2) – The outstanding season for the Golden Gophers ended with two losses in the final three weeks, the final defeat at home at the hands of Wisconsin, keeping them from reaching the conference championship game. Still, the Gophers managed to win 10 games for the first time since 2003 and have an outside shot at reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4.
4. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – It was hardly an inspired effort but the Nittany Lions did enough to dispatch Rutgers in the regular-season finale and finish alone in second place in the East. The question now for the Nittany Lions is whether it was enough to remain in the top 12 of the CFP rankings and find a way into a New Year’s Six bowl. Penn State was No. 10 last week and it seems hard to imagine dropping two spots with only conference championship games left. Last week: 5.
5. Michigan (9-3, 6-3) – A four-game winning streak came to an end for the Wolverines as they lost for the eighth straight time to Ohio State in a game that got out of hand by early in the second half. Jim Harbaugh remains winless against Michigan’s biggest rival in five tries and now the Wolverines wonder where they’ll end up for a bowl game after another season that will end without a trip to even play for the conference championship. Last week: 3.
6. Iowa (9-3, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak by holding off Nebraska with a field goal in the final seconds. It’s a winning boot that led to kicker Keith Duncan receiving a scholarship and one that likely helps the Hawkeyes’ bowl position. Like many other Big Ten teams, that will depend on the final CFP rankings, which will help determine where the Hawkeyes will be going. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (8-4, 5-4) – The Hoosiers capped off their best regular season since 1993 by beating rival Purdue in double overtime. Quarterback Patrick Ramsey threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more – one coming in the second overtime as the Hoosiers finished with a winning conference record for the first time since 1993. The bowl options seem endless at this point, but regardless of where the Hoosiers go, it’s been an outstanding season. Last week: 7.
8. Illinois (6-6, 4-5) – It’s been a while since the Fighting Illini rallied to win at Michigan State, but that win almost four weeks ago was critical as it helped the Illini become bowl eligible. That was important after Illinois closed with losses to Iowa and Northwestern, the final game probably not helping the bowl standing of the Illini, considering Northwestern entered without a conference victory. Still, Illinois will play in a bowl for the first time since 2014. Last week: 8.
9. Michigan State (6-6, 4-5) – The Spartans followed a similar script against Maryland – no offensive consistency while giving up big plays on defense – but still managed to pull out a victory and become bowl eligible. It’s nowhere near where they expected to be before the season, but now the Spartans wait to see where they’ll play their last game of the season, with the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit looking like a better-than-likely possibility at this point. Last week: 9.
10. Nebraska (5-7, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers nearly upset Iowa to become bowl eligible. Instead, they end up losing five of the final six games to miss a bowl for the third straight season. The Huskers improved by a game from last season, but considering many were picking them to win the West, it has to be looked at as a disappointing year. Last week: 10.
11. Purdue (4-8, 3-6) – It was a frustrating season in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers were hit with injuries early in the season and could never dig out of the hole they created. They gave Indiana a run in the finale, pushing the Hoosiers to double overtime before losing, and now they look to next year and the hope that the return of some healthy playmakers will get them back to contending in the West. Last week: 11.
12. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8) – The Wildcats’ fall from West Division champions last season was swift, but they at least avoided a winless conference season after upsetting Illinois on the road in the final game. It’s tough to see what’s next for Pat Fitzgerald’s team. The Cats are young, but they’re losing plenty on defense, which means the rebuild to West contender could take some time. Last week: 13.
13. Maryland (3-9, 1-8) – The Terrapins had a fourth-quarter lead at Michigan State in the final week, but in the end, they still closed with seven straight losses, the only conference victory coming at the expense of Rutgers. It was all after an impressive start to the season, one that was clearly the outlier considering the Terps were never able to come close to matching it the rest of the season. Last week: 12.
14. Rutgers (2-10, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knights capped off another season at the bottom of the Big Ten by staying close with Penn State but never really threatening. Things haven’t gone how Rutgers would have hoped since entering the Big Ten and now the Scarlet Knights turn to former coach Greg Schiano to try and return to being a respectable program. Last week: 14.
    Seattle – Washington coach Chris Petersen is stepping down six seasons at the school, with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake promoted to over the program.

    Petersen’s decision was shocking coming off a season where the Huskies went 7-5 in the regular season and are bound for a sixth straight bowl game under his leadership.

    Michigan opens the 2020 season at Washington on Saturday, Sept. 5.

    The school said Petersen, 55, will transition into a “leadership advisory role” within the athletic department. Petersen was 146-38 combined during his time as the head coach at Boise State and Washington, including 54-26 with the Huskies.

    In a statement, Petersen says he’ll be a “Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge.”

    Lake, 42, has turned down several other coaching opportunities in recent years and has seemed to be the successor to Petersen whenever he did decide to step away from coaching.