Minneapolis — Marcus Carr has made an immediate impact as Minnesota’s new point guard, a sophomore transfer with plenty of room left for improvement.

This bounce-back performance was his best yet.

Carr had a career-high 24 points plus nine assists and five rebounds, Daniel Oturu scored 21 points in 24 minutes after first-half foul trouble, and Minnesota never trailed in a 78-60 victory over Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday.

Gabe Kalscheur added 15 points, making three of five 3-pointers, and the Gophers (4-4) gained a much-needed win after several recent setbacks.

Minnesota Tre' Williams, bottom, battles for position with Clemson forward Hunter Tyson, top, in the first half. (Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP)

“We’ve been tested more than in my six years of being here. We needed something to show for it,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. I’m a believer in the process and all that, but it’s nice getting a win, too, and I think our guys needed to start feeling good about themselves.”

Carr, who sat out last season after playing in 2017-18 for Pittsburgh in the ACC, had only four points on 2-for-9 shooting in the previous game, a loss to DePaul. In the four defeats, including losses to Oklahoma, Butler and Utah, Carr shot 15 for 52 from the floor for 44 points and went just 4 for 20 from 3-point range.

“For him to be able to show everybody what he’s able to do today should be a really big confidence boost for him,” Oturu said. “We already knew what he was capable of, so just continuing to try to stay consistent is a really big key.”

The Gophers jumped out to a 15-4 lead, withstood three fouls on their star center Oturu, and held a 35-29 halftime edge. They created a double-digit advantage after that without much trouble. Kalscheur came off a screen for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer on the wing for a 43-30 lead, and Michael Hurt’s 3-pointer with 12:36 remaining pushed a lead to 69-52 before it grew to 22 points.

Hunter Tyson had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Tigers (5-3), who missed nine of their 11 attempts from 3-point range. Leading scorer Tevin Mack, the graduate transfer who previously played at Texas and Alabama, had only two points on 1-for-4 shooting.

“Carr was a problem. I thought his big body really dominated the aisle in the paint and created some things, and then Oturu was just very efficient,” Clemson coach Brad Brownwell said. “We were just on our heels for whatever reason. We wanted to double him a couple times and never really got there.”

More Big Ten

Miami 81, (at) Illinois 79: Chris Lykes scored 28 points and Miami held off a furious second-half comeback to beat Illinois 81-79 on Monday.

Illinois (6-2) trailed 50-31 at the half — at one point down by 27 points — and was outplayed at every level by Miami (5-3) before making adjustments and outscoring the Hurricanes 48-31 in the second half.

Dejan Vasiljevic scored 20 points, Kameron McGusty 13 and Sam Waardenburg 12 for Miami.

Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points to lead Illinois. Trent Frazier scored 14, Ayo Dosunmu had 12 and Trent Frazier added 11 points for the Illini.

The Hurricanes put together a series of runs in the first half and jumped out to a 25-9 lead with 12 minutes left before the break. Illinois answered late in the half with a 7-0 run that featured a three-pointer from Alan Griffin, s layup by Dosunmu and a jumper by Da’Monte Williams.

After clawing its way back, Illinois had a chance to win it at the buzzer. Feliz hit a layup with less than a minute to play to pull the Illini to within one point, 80-79. With two seconds left and a chance to win the game, Dosunmu drove to the basket and was called for an offensive foul. That sent Lykes to the line, where he sank one free throw to ice the game.

Top 25

(At) No. 22 Washington 75, South Dakota 55: Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points, Isaiah Stewart had 16 points and 15 rebounds and No. 22 Washington beat South Dakota.

Washington won its fourth straight by holding the nation’s best 3-point shooting team to 17.4% shooting from beyond the arc. South Dakota entered the game hitting 47.4% of its 3s and featured college basketball’s best 3-point shooter, Tyler Hagedorn.

The Coyotes hit just 4 of 23 and the Huskies held Hagedorn, who had hit 18 of 24 3s coming in, without a 3 on five attempts. South Dakota has lost three of four.

Washington held South Dakota scoreless for stretches of more than 3 minutes three times in the first half. The longest was 5:55 and helped the Huskies put together a 13-2 run late in the first half.

McDaniels started the run with a 3 and a turnaround jumper from the baseline, part of a run of 10 consecutive points for the freshman forward. He added a floater on a drive and a 17-foot jumper to end the run and put Washington up 32-23 at the break.

McDaniels’ 15 points in the first half had a lot to do with that lead, and so did the Huskies defense. They held the nation’s top 3-point shooting team to 3 of 13 (23.1’%) from behind the arc in the first half and 27.3% (9 of 33) overall.

Washington extended the run into the second half, scoring seven straight points to start the period, building a 39-23 lead on a pass from McDaniels to Stewart through traffic for a dunk on the fast break.

Stanley Umude led South Dakota with 17 points, Cody Kelly scored 11 and Hagedorn had 10.

The Coyotes cut the Huskies’ lead to four multiple times midway through the second half. But Stewart slammed home his own miss to make it 58-52 with 5:23 left and Washington pulled away from there, finishing the game on a 19-3 run.

Jamal Bey added 14 for the Huskies and Nahziah Carter had 12 points and nine rebounds.