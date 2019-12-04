Central Michigan fooball is playing in the Mid-American Conference title game for the first time since 2009, and the Chippewas will be playing with some heavy hearts.

Don Chiodo, the veteran radio voice of Central Michigan football and men's basketball, died Wednesday afternoon from injuries suffered in a car accident.

Chiodo, 54, was driving on M-46 west of Saginaw when he collided with a semi-truck.

Word spread quickly throughout the Mount Pleasant campus and community, including text messages to Board of Trustees members, who are in town for a meeting scheduled for Thursday. University officials, including president Robert Davies and athletic director Michael Alford, plan to make public comments Thursday.

Chiodo was a Warren native who attended Warren Woods-Tower High School, and he graduated from Central Michigan in 1990.

He joined the football broadcasts as a pregame and halftime host for 1996-99, and again in 2009, before he took over the play-by-play duties in 2010.

He also had previous sports-reporting and broadcasting jobs in Saginaw, Traverse City and Mount Pleasant.

On Central Michigan football and basketball, he worked alongside the likes of former Central Michigan football star Brock Gutierrez, as well as Adam Jaska.

Late in 2018, he found himself in the headlines, after the wife of then-coach John Bonamego verbally accosted Chiodo in the press box because she didn't like a comment he made about the team on a recent postgame show. According to CM Life, the student newspaper, Paulette Bonamego was banned from the football stadium for the rest of the season after the mid-October incident, which wasn't reported until after the season, and shortly after John Bonamego had been fired as head coach.

Chiodo also hosted the weekly football coaches show, this year the "Coach Mac Show" for first-year head coach Jim McElwain.

Chiodo was known for his loyal-to-the-core take on Central Michigan athletics, picking the Chippewas every year in the preseason media poll to win the MAC football championship. He gave Central Michigan its lone first-place vote this year, coming off a 1-11 season, and the Chippewas rewarded his faith by winning the MAC West. Central Michigan will play Miami (Ohio) at noon Saturday at Ford Field for the MAC title.

In a tribute to Chiodo on social media Wednesday night, Central Michigan fans took to adding a "1" to their profile names, a nod to his always picking the Chippewas first.

In his full-time job, Chiodo was a financial adviser and owner of Central Michigan Investment Services.

Chiodo is survived by wife Kimberley, and two daughters. Arrangements are pending.

