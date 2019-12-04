Kalamazoo — Xavier Hill-Mais scored 26 points, surpassing 1,000 career points, and Oakland fended off Western Michigan 72-62 on Tuesday night, sending the Broncos to their first home defeat this season.

Hill-Mais shot 11 for 13 from the field. He added nine rebounds and four assists.

Daniel Oladapo added 11 points for Oakland (5-4), Blake Lampman pitched in 10 for the Golden Grizzlies, who shot 54% from the field (25-for-46) while holding Western Michigan to 33% shooting.

Brandon Johnson had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Broncos (4-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Michael Flowers added 12 points. Jared Printy had 10 points, hitting 3-for-6 on 3-pointers.

Oakland had a 36-34 edge on the boards, but 30 of their rebounds were on the defensive end.

Oakland plays Bowling Green on the road on Saturday. Western Michigan takes on Youngstown State at home on Saturday.

More state men

(At) Eastern Michigan 85, Valparaiso 79: Ty Groce had a career-high 23 points and Noah Morgan added 21 points for the Eagles.

Groce shot 9 for 10 from the line. Morgan also had six rebounds for the Eagles.

Boubacar Toure had 13 points and Thomas Binelli added 12 points for Eastern Michigan (7-1).

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 28 points and five steals for the Crusaders (5-4). Donovan Clay added 11 points. Daniel Sackey had eight assists.

Eastern Michigan faces Detroit on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso plays Central Michigan at home on Sunday.

(At) Kent State 92, Detroit Mercy 57: Danny Pippen had 18 points and 11 rebounds and tied his own school record with seven blocked shots while dishing out five assists. Antonio Williams and Philip Whittington added 17 points apiece for the Golden Flashes, while Troy Simons chipped in 16. Whittington also had nine rebounds for Kent State.

Antoine Davis had 23 points and six assists for the Titans (1-6). Justin Miller added nine rebounds.

Kent State (7-1) will seek its sixth consecutive home win on Saturday when the team hosts Cleveland State. The Titans play Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

(At) Indiana 80, No. 17 Florida State 64: Devonte Green scored a career-high 30 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 15, leading undefeated Indiana past Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Indiana is 8-0 for the first time since 2012-13 and has beaten three straight ranked opponents under coach Archie Miller. The previous two came last season.

Trent Forrest had 13 points as the Seminoles’ seven-game winning streak ended. Florida State (7-2) is 0-5 all-time against the Hoosiers.

Northwestern 82, (at) Boston College 64: Miller Kopp and Boo Buie each scored 20 points. Ryan Young added 12 points and Pete Nance had a pair of 3-pointers during a key 16-0 first half run for the Wildcats (4-3). Nance finished with eight points.

The Wildcats’ run over a 5:36 stretch turned a one-point deficit into a 35-20 edge. Nance had a pair of 3s in the run and Kopp added a trey in his five points.

During the spree, the Wildcats switched to zone and didn’t come out of it from midway in the first half until after the midpoint of the second.

Northwestern led 37-27 at halftime and pushed its lead to 60-42 on Buie’s fastbreak layup with 11:13 left.

After a timeout by BC, A.J. Turner nailed two free throws, giving the Wildcats their first 20-point lead of the night.

The Eagles didn’t get their deficit below double digits the rest of the way.

Jairus Hamilton led BC (4-5) with 12 points, Derryck Thornton had 11 and Jay Heath 10. The Eagles lost their fourth straight game.

Iowa 68, (at) Syracuse 52: Luka Garza scored 20 points, Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp added 17 and 13, respectively, and Iowa pulled away in the second half to defeat Syracuse 68-52 on Tuesday night, the Orange’s third straight loss.

Marek Dolezaj led the Orange with 12 points. Elijah Hughes added a season-low 10 on 3-of-13 shooting.

Syracuse’s 4-4 record represents the program’s worst start through eight games since the 1968-69 season.

Iowa (6-2) held a 30-29 lead at the half but outscored the Orange 38-25 in the final 20 minutes. The Hawkeyes were just 11 for 32 in the first half and 5 of 18 from 3 but got hot in the second, going 15 for 29 and committing just one turnover after eight miscues in the first half.

Syracuse was 19 for 52 overall and just 6 of 21 from beyond the arc. The Orange were ice-cold in the second half, going 9 or 25 and 2 for 9 from 3. Syracuse’s backcourt of Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim combined for 4 of 18 shooting and 1 of 9 from long range.

(At) Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60: Xavier Johnson scored a season-high 20 points to lead Pittsburgh over Rutgers, 71-60 in the 2019 ACC-Big Ten Challenge Tuesday night.

Johnson finished 8 of 14 shooting and hit 2 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also recorded a game-high eight assists.

Pitt (7-2) went into the break leading by eight, but the Knights closed the gap early in the second half as the Panthers’ shooting touch went cold. The teams played about 10 minutes of tight basketball before Trey McGowens sparked a 13-0 Pitt run.

Johnson had six of Pitt’s 13 points on that run and finished with 16 points overall.

Particularly effective after turnovers, Pitt scored 28 of its points off 20 Rutgers giveaways. The Knights scored just 11 points from turnovers.

Rutgers (6-2) once again closed the gap in the final two minutes but couldn’t get any closer than seven points.

Myles Johnson, Ron Harper, Jr. and Montez Mathis each had 14 points to share the team lead for Rutgers. Johnson had 14 rebounds and Harper had 10 rebounds, each recording a double-double.

Top 25

(At) No. 15 Memphis 71, Bradley 56: Alex Lomax scored 17 points, Boogie Ellis added 12 and Memphis overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Bradley.

Memphis made 36% of its shots from the field, but the Braves (5-3) were considerably worse. They hit 27%, going just 2 of 23 outside the 3-point arc.

Tyler Harris and DJ Jeffries had 10 points apiece for Memphis (7-1). Precious Achiuwa had an off night scoring with only six points, but he grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked five shots. Lomax also had three steals.

Elijah Childs led Bradley with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

(At) No. 18 Baylor 78, Maryland Eastern Shore 46: Jared Butler made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Devonte Bandoo added 14 points and Baylor led throughout against winless Maryland Eastern Shore.

The Bears (6-1) played for the first time in nine days, since a win over then-No. 17 Villanova for the championship at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, where they won three games in four days.

Butler hit a 3 on the first shot of the game, putting Baylor ahead to stay in the first 20 seconds. His layup about 4½ minutes in pushed the Bears to an 11-1 lead, and they were up 39-21 at halftime.

Canaan Bartley had 13 points to lead Maryland Eastern Shore (0-10), which shot only 27% (17 of 64) while playing its ninth road game this season.

(At) No. 19 Dayton 99, Houston baptist 68: Obi Toppin scored 17 points and had a soaring, one-hand slam off one of his 10 rebounds, and Dayton celebrated its return to the rankings by beating Houston Baptist.

The Flyers (6-1) vaulted into the Top 25 after an impressive run at the Maui Invitational that included drubbings of Georgia and Virginia Tech followed by an overtime loss to Kansas in the title game. Dayton hadn’t been ranked in the Top 25 since February 2016.

Back on the mainland, Dayton struggled before pulling away from the depleted Huskies (0-6), who are in a brutal opening stretch of road games. They’d given up 100 points in each of their last three losses against Texas Tech, Michigan and Houston.

Toppin finished with his third double-double of the season in only 24 minutes. Trey Landers added 16 points and eight rebounds.

No. 24 Butler 67, Mississippi 58: Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points as Butler remained unbeaten.

Baldwin shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, to lead the Bulldogs (8-0). He added six rebounds and three assists. Jordan Tucker and Bryce Nze each had eight points for Butler, and Nze grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Breein Tyree scored 22 points and Khadim Sy added 12 for Ole Miss (5-3).