Tallahassee, Fla. — Kiah Gillespie has made clutch shots in late-game situations. She did it again and again Thursday night.

Gillespie scored 18 of her season-high 24 points in the second half as No. 8 Florida State remained undefeated by rallying to take a 78-68 victory over No. 19 Michigan State. The senior forward was 6 of 10 from the floor and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Auburn guard J'Von McCormick (5) shoots over Furman forward Clay Mounce (45) during the second half. (Photo: Julie Bennett, Associated Press)

Florida State (8-0) leaned on its seniors once again. Gillespie, who also had 12 rebounds, led the way, followed by senior guards Nicki Ekhomu (15 points, five assists) and Nausia Woolfolk (11 points, 11 rebounds).

“They coached themselves,” Florida State coach Sue Semrau said. “They’re veterans now. Down the stretch they hit free throws.”

Florida State won the game at the free-throw line, making 19 of 21 attempts in the final 10 minutes – and made a season-high 30 of 36 free-throw attempts on the night. The Seminoles rallied by outscoring Michigan State 29-16 in the final period.

Nia Clouden scored 22 points and had eight assists, while Shay Colley added 11 points for the Spartans (6-2), who made 11 three-pointers.

Michigan State forced 20 turnovers and capitalized with 22 points but the intensity that had been there for three periods was missing late.

“Our first three quarters were as good as you can play,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. “I thought our pressure defense was really solid for us. But we just went cold again in one quarter. We got to get people to step up and get upset about that and make a couple plays for us.”

Florida State turned it over 20 times but just three of those came in the final period, including a pair with the Seminoles well in front. What changed?

“We just picked up our energy and intensity,” said Valencia Myers, who had 12 points and was 6 of 6 at the free-throw line. “We figured out ways to handle their full-court pressure and their half-court pressure.”

Florida State again finished well. The Seminoles came into the game shooting 56.4% in the fourth period of games, and on Thursday they shot 5 of 10 from the floor and 19 of 21 from the line.

This is the first time since 1992 that the Seminoles have put together two straight nonconference wins over Top 25 teams.

More state women

(At) No. 24 Michigan 84, Syracuse 76 (OT): Kayla Robbins scored 23 points and No. 24 Michigan rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and win in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game.

Naz Hillmon added 16 points for the Wolverines (7-1), who closed out the final three minutes of overtime with a 9-2 run.

Michigan took its first lead in over 20 minutes when Robbins’ layup made it 70-69 with 1:08 to go in the fourth quarter. Amy Dilk made 1 of 2 foul shots with 30 seconds left to push the Wolverines lead to two.

Digna Strautmane tied it with 4 seconds left for the Orange (4-4), sinking a pair of free throws that forced overtime after Robbins came up empty on an attempt to win it at the buzzer.

Strautmane’s 3-pointer with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter made it 65-55 for Syracuse. Strautmane finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 16 points for the Orange.

(At) Central Michigan 70, Iona 50: Gabrielle Bird scored 21 and Micaela Kelly scored 17 for Central (4-3). Iona is 1-6.

Valparaiso 77, Detroit Mercy 58: Grace Hales scored 17 for Valparaiso (4-3). Zoey Oatis scored 14 for Detroit Mercy (0-9).

Wayne State 78, (at) Ferris State 75: Sadia Johnson scored 24, Grace George 18 and Nastassja Chambers 13 for Wayne State (6-1) in a GLIAC opener. Adrienne Anderson scored 18 for Ferris State (5-2).

State men

(At) Ferris State 96, Wayne State 86: Mason Pline scored 21 and Walt Kesler 18 for Ferris State (11-1) in a GLIAC opener. Brailen Neely scored 31 and Karim Murray 18 for Wayne State (3-2).

Top 25 men

(At) No. 14 Auburn 81, Furman 78 (OT): Christian Okoro scored a season-high 18 points, including two free throws with 1.6 seconds left in overtime. The Tigers (8-0) rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit, easily their largest of the season, to remain unbeaten.

Samir Doughty scored on a drive with 15 seconds left but Mike Bothwell drilled a 3-pointer for Furman (7-3), which quickly fouled Okoro.

The freshman made both foul shots and Bothwell missed a final heave from before half-court.

Austin Wiley scored five points in overtime, finishing with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Wiley just claimed Southeastern Conference player of the week and Legends Classic MVP honors.

Okoro also had nine rebounds.

Auburn won despite a cold-shooting night from Doughty, who scored 13 points but missed all seven 3-point attempts. The Tigers were 4-of-25 in 3-point shooting.

Noah Gurley led Furman with 21 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 2:31 left in overtime, when Wiley made a basket and free throw. Clay Mounce added 14 points before also fouling out.

The Tigers tied it 66-66 on two straight layups by J’Von McCormick’s over the final 1:05 of regulation. The second came with 14 seconds left and then Bothwell lost control of the ball on the other end with 5 seconds left.

McCormick missed reverse layup attempt at the buzzer after he juked a defender off his feet, sending the game to overtime.