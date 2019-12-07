MAC Championship: Miami (Ohio) 26, Central Michigan 21
Miami, Ohio, University's Jaylon Bester dives in for a touchdown in the first quarter of the 26-21 victory over Central Michigan University in the MAC Championship game at Ford field in Detroit, Michigan on December 7, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Jaylor Bester dives in for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Kalil Pimpleton and Michael Oliver lead the team onto the field for the 2019 MAC Championship game against Miami.
Central's Kalil Pimpleton and Michael Oliver lead the team onto the field for the 2019 MAC Championship game against Miami. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Maurice Thomas runs back the kickoff to the Central 2, setting up a touchdown by teammate Jaylon Bester in the first quarter.
Miami's Maurice Thomas runs back the kickoff to the Central 2, setting up a touchdown by teammate Jaylon Bester in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Maurice Thomas runs back the kickoff to the Central 2, setting up a touchdown by teammate Jaylon Bester in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central quarterback Tommy Lazzaro runs in for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Central quarterback Tommy Lazzaro runs in for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central Michigan quarterback Tommy Lazzaro celebrates a touchdown run in the second quarter of the 2019 MAC Championship between Miami University and Central Michigan University at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 7, 2019.
Central Michigan quarterback Tommy Lazzaro celebrates a touchdown run in the second quarter of the 2019 MAC Championship between Miami University and Central Michigan University at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 7, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Kalil Pimpton breaks up field along the sideline and gets a first down to set up a touchdown in the second quarter.
Central's Kalil Pimpton breaks up field along the sideline and gets a first down to set up a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central quarterback Quinten Dormady breaks a tackle by Miami's Doug Costing and throws a touchdown pass to Central's Tyrone Scott in the second quarter.
Central quarterback Quinten Dormady breaks a tackle by Miami's Doug Costing and throws a touchdown pass to Central's Tyrone Scott in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Tyrone Scott pulls in a reception from quarterback Quinten Dormady and runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Central's Tyrone Scott pulls in a reception from quarterback Quinten Dormady and runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Central Michigan University band takes the field for a pregame performance.
The Central Michigan University band takes the field for a pregame performance. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Quinten Dormady is sacked by Miami's Ivan Pace Jr. in the first quarter.
Central's Quinten Dormady is sacked by Miami's Ivan Pace Jr. in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain disagrees with a ref's call in the second quarter.
Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain disagrees with a ref's call in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central quarterback Quinten Dormady throws in the second quarter.
Central quarterback Quinten Dormady throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central Michigan University head coach Jim McElwain on the sideline in the first quarter.
Central Michigan University head coach Jim McElwain on the sideline in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert fumbles the ball but is able to recover in the first quarter.
Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert fumbles the ball but is able to recover in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Kameron Butler sacks Central quarterback Quinten Dormady in the first quarter.
Miami's Kameron Butler sacks Central quarterback Quinten Dormady in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's kicker Samuel Sloman puts three points on the board with a field goal in the third quarter.
Miami's kicker Samuel Sloman puts three points on the board with a field goal in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami head coach Chuck Martin talks with his players during a break.
Miami head coach Chuck Martin talks with his players during a break. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Jack Sorenson runs in untouched for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Miami's Jack Sorenson runs in untouched for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Jack Sorenson celebrates with teammates after his third-quarter touchdown.
Miami's Jack Sorenson celebrates with teammates after his third-quarter touchdown. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central Michigan University cheerleaders kept the 'Chips' fired up throughout the tight game against Miami.
Central Michigan University cheerleaders kept the 'Chips' fired up throughout the tight game against Miami. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami players on the sideline react after Miami's Sterling Weatherford breaks up a pass intended for Central's Ja Corey Sullivan in the third quarter.
Miami players on the sideline react after Miami's Sterling Weatherford breaks up a pass intended for Central's Ja Corey Sullivan in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central quarterback Tommy Lazzaro scrambles for a long gain but a penalty on teammate JaCorey Sullivan, on right, negated the gain in the third quarter.
Central quarterback Tommy Lazzaro scrambles for a long gain but a penalty on teammate JaCorey Sullivan, on right, negated the gain in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Jack Sorenson pulls down a reception in the third quarter.
Miami's Jack Sorenson pulls down a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Tommy Lazzaro throws in the fourth quarter.
Central's Tommy Lazzaro throws in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Travion Banks intercepts a pass intended for Central's Kalil Pimpleton in the fourth quarter.
Miami's Travion Banks intercepts a pass intended for Central's Kalil Pimpleton in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Troy Brown gets a targeting penalty for this hit on Miami's Brett Gabbert in the fourth quarter.
Central's Troy Brown gets a targeting penalty for this hit on Miami's Brett Gabbert in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central coach Jim McElwain taps linebacker Troy Brown on the helmet as he leaves the field after getting a targeting penalty in the fourth quarter.
Central coach Jim McElwain taps linebacker Troy Brown on the helmet as he leaves the field after getting a targeting penalty in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Samuel Sloman celebrates with David Redding and Donovan White after Sloman's field goal to go up 9 late in the fourth quarter.
Miami's Samuel Sloman celebrates with David Redding and Donovan White after Sloman's field goal to go up 9 late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Rolliann Sturkey made for an exciting moment when he caught the on-side kick and ran it into the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for C.M.U., Sturkey got a penalty for catching the ball within in the 10 yard buffer and the touchdown was overturned.
Central's Rolliann Sturkey made for an exciting moment when he caught the on-side kick and ran it into the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for C.M.U., Sturkey got a penalty for catching the ball within in the 10 yard buffer and the touchdown was overturned. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The final play for Central Michigan, a 'Hail Mary' to the end zone goes to the turf after bouncing around and the game ends with Miami winning 26-21.
The final play for Central Michigan, a 'Hail Mary' to the end zone goes to the turf after bouncing around and the game ends with Miami winning 26-21. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The final play for Central Michigan, a 'Hail Mary' to the end zone goes to the turf after bouncing around and the game ends with Miami winning 26-21.
The final play for Central Michigan, a 'Hail Mary' to the end zone goes to the turf after bouncing around and the game ends with Miami winning 26-21. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
All dressed up and no where to go as three Chippewa fans watch Centrla Michigan fall to Miami, 26-21 in the MAC Championship.
All dressed up and no where to go as three Chippewa fans watch Centrla Michigan fall to Miami, 26-21 in the MAC Championship. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami players flood onto the field after beating Central Michigan in the MAC Championship game at Ford Field.
Miami players flood onto the field after beating Central Michigan in the MAC Championship game at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami players flood onto the field after beating Central Michigan in the MAC Championship game at Ford Field.
Miami players flood onto the field after beating Central Michigan in the MAC Championship game at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
2019 MAC Championship defensive player of the game defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba celebrates on stage after the victory over Central Michigan.
2019 MAC Championship defensive player of the game defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba celebrates on stage after the victory over Central Michigan. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Cam Turner, Ryan McWood pile onto Myles Reid after beating Central Michigan in the MAC Championship game.
Miami's Cam Turner, Ryan McWood pile onto Myles Reid after beating Central Michigan in the MAC Championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central Michigan University's football team leaves the field after losing to Miami, 26-21, in the 2019 MAC Championship at Ford Field.
Central Michigan University's football team leaves the field after losing to Miami, 26-21, in the 2019 MAC Championship at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Doug Coston and the Miami Redhawks celebrate their MAC Championship, 26-21, over Central Michigan University.
Doug Coston and the Miami Redhawks celebrate their MAC Championship, 26-21, over Central Michigan University. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — Kicks.

    Miami (Ohio) returned them, recovered them and booted them in timely fashion on Saturday, keying a 26-21 win over Central Michigan in the MAC Championship at Ford Field.

    And when it was over, two questions lingered for the Chippewas, as an incredible turnaround season should finish soon at a bowl game.

    Where will that bowl game be? And, who will coach Central Michigan that day?

    BOX SCORE: Miami (Ohio) 26, Central Michigan 21

    First-year coach Jim McElwain engineered a MAC West championship season for a program one year removed from 1-11. McElwain could have earned Power Five job offers too, but said he expects to coach CMU in its bowl game and beyond.

    “Absolutely, can’t wait,” McElwain said. “We’re going to find out (Sunday), we’ve got a team meeting at what time?” 

    Players Michael Oliver and Kalil Pimpleton, seated next to McElwain at the postgame news conference, answered.

    “4:30. We figure we should know by then,” McElwain said. “I told them before the game, I was just hoping they remembered.”

    The players remembered, noting that the coach has been listened to all season.

    “He came in, and honestly just instilled discipline to us,” Oliver said. “Told us how we’re going to get it done, just got to lock in and be focused. He instilled that from day one, do your job.”

    It was the RedHawks who did their job better Saturday on special teams.

    Miami (8-5) ran the opening kickoff back 97 yards to set up a touchdown, recovered a late CMU onside kick and snuffed out a fake punt, while Sam Sloman banged out four field goals to key the win.

    Sloman’s blasts of 41, 33, 48 and 42 yards were the difference. The senior is 25-of-29 on kicks this season.

    The Miami defense also held CMU scoreless for most of the second half until backup quarterback Tommy Lazzaro’s second rushing score of the game with 1:24 remaining.

    Central Michigan (8-5) recovered the ensuing onside kick but were flagged for going offsides. The second attempt was unsuccessful.

    “I thought they had a great plan,” McElwain said. "Their line movement, how they play it, has been something that’s given us troubles all year. I thought up front they did a really good job handling what we were trying to do as far as their front. 

    “They had a good plan. They just beat us. It is what it is.”

    Miami freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert, younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine, responded to a rough start with a strong second half. He finished 14-for-27 passing with 196 yards and a touchdown.

    Gabbert hit wide receiver Jack Sorenson for eight competitions, 123 yards and a score, giving former Grand Valley State coach Chuck Martin his first MAC title.

    Quinten Dormady was 26-for-41 passing for 232 yards and his 11-yard touchdown to Tyrone Scott gave CMU a 14-10 lead after halftime.

    The RedHawks would score the next 13 points though, as CMU’s offense struggled in the second half, converting 2 of 7 third downs.

    Wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton, who combined with former Muskegon High School teammate JaCorey Sullivan for 13 catches and 116 yards, was able to reflect positively on the season after the loss.

    “It’s tough that we couldn’t get the big prize, but we’ll be back,” Pimpleton, a sophomore, said.

    Oliver added: “I’m very, very extremely proud of our guys in that locker room. No matter the result, I love them to death. We fought, and we have been fighting like this every game, all season. 

    “So I’m proud. I’m a proud Chip right now, for how we played, how my guys came out here and competed really.”

    Unlike Brian Kelly and Butch Jones before him, McElwain couldn’t close the deal for the Chippewas in the title game, the program’s first MAC Championship loss in its fourth trip.

    Those previous coaches both left for greener pastures, both taking over at Cincinnati and climbing higher up the coaching ladder from there.

    McElwain already had his big-time job, guiding Florida for two-and-a-half seasons, but could be fielding offers soon from Missouri and others.

    But first, it was time to reflect on what’s already been accomplished in Mount Pleasant, a run McElwain kick-started but was undone by kicks in what might be the end.

    “I know one thing, as I told the guys in the locker room, I’ve probably have never been more proud of a group that I’ve been associated with in my coaching career,” McElwain said. “What they have set themselves up to do, and what they did, (nothing) short of amazing.”

    Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE