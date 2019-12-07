Travis Russell and Marvin Campbell rushed for touchdowns and Jackson Dieterle kicked three field goals as Ferris State defeated Northwest Missouri State, 25-3, in an NCAA Division II quarterfinal game at Big Rapids, Michigan, Saturday afternoon.

Quarterback Russell's 3-yard run with 11:44 left in the third quarter was the game's first touchdown, completing an eight-play, 76-yard drive, and giving the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead.

Marvin Campbell, seen here earlier in Ferris State's playoff run, scored on a 32-yard run with 1:26 left to erase whatever doubt remained as to the winner. (Photo: Ferris State Athletics)

Campbell scored on a 32-yard run with 1:26 left to complete the scoring and erase whatever doubt remained as to the winner.

Dieterle provided the first half's only points with a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter, and added field goals of 20 and 31 yards in the fourth. The Bulldogs (12-0) also scored on a safety with 3:03 remaining when several players sacked Jadyn Kowalski in the end zone to stretch the lead to 18-3.

Northwest Missouri State (12-2), which won four Division II championships from 2009-16, got its only points on a 27-yard Parker Sampson field goal in the third quarter.

For the Bulldogs, Russell completed 13 of 24 for 264 yards. Campbell gained 149 yards on 27 carries and Xavier Wade caught four passes for 91 yards.

Najeem Hosein made four tackles to lead a Ferris State defense that held Northwest Missouri State to 158 yards of total offense.

Slippery Rock, West Florida and Minnesota State were the other teams to advance to the semifinals, which will be played next Saturday. Matchups have not been determined at this time..