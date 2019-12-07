Mount Pleasant, Mich. — Devontae Lane had 17 points as Central Michigan won its seventh straight home game, beating UT Martin 84-75 on Friday night.

Kevin McKay had 16 points for Central Michigan (7-2). Dallas Morgan added 14 points and six rebounds. Travon Broadway had 10 points for the hosts.

Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) guards Virginia Tech guard Wabissa Bede (3) during the second half. (Photo: Don Peteresen, Associated Press)

Parker Stewart had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-5). Derek Hawthorne, Jr. added 15 points. Quintin Dove had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Central Michigan faces Valparaiso on the road on Sunday. UT Martin matches up against UNC-Asheville on the road next Saturday.

Top 25

(At) No. 1 Louisville 64, Pittsburgh 46: The most impressive thing about Louisville’s response to Pittsburgh’s comeback attempt was how quickly and effectively the No. 1 Cardinals shut it down.

Not unlike the way they started.

Jordan Nwora scored 19 points, Malik Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and Louisville used a 17-4 second-half run to pull away from Pittsburgh.

After shooting 37% in their previous game against No. 4 Michigan, the Cardinals (9-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) came out firing from long range. Every player had at least one 3-pointer as they went 9 of 17 from behind the arc and 13 for 26 overall in the first half. Nwora was the last to join the party but made shots from elsewhere before hitting another 3 as Louisville finished with 11 in all.

Nwora left the game briefly in the second half after injuring his left shoulder, part of a cold stretch for Louisville that allowed Pittsburgh (7-3, 1-1) to trim the margin to 43-38. The Cardinals answered with their big run that featured 13 straight points and Nwora’s steal and breakaway dunk.

“I think it’s two games in a row where we got stops, we didn’t allow second shots,” coach Chris Mack said. “We ran the clock on offense. We got great looks. We got layups. And that’s a killer.

“Defensively, you take a few more chances when you’re that team that’s behind and you’re desperate to get back in it. And for us to be able to get the ball reversed, set the screens that we wanted, get layups, that’s just backbreaking.”

That wasn’t easy against the physical Panthers, who kept coming after the Cardinals even when trailing by double digits at different points. Pitt was still within reach after Nwora’s return before Au’diese Toney was called for a foul on the junior forward and the bench received a technical foul.

Louisville made just two free throws from that sequence, but the Panthers couldn’t take further advantage.

“I wouldn’t say that a technical foul on Coach was the reason as to why we lost,” Panthers forward Eric Hamilton said. “We lost because we played soft, and it’s just as simple as that.”

Pitt coach Jeff Capel added, “I think we were a little bit too emotional and we allowed the emotion of the game and situations to distract us, and when you’re playing against a really good team, especially a veteran team, and you’re playing on the road, you can’t do that.”

Williams, meanwhile, had season highs in points and rebounds after missing the first four games with a foot injury. Ryan McMahon hit three 3s for 11 points as Louisville ended Pittsburgh’s five-game winning streak.

Xavier Johnson had 15 points for the Panthers before fouling out. Pittsburgh dropped its 22nd consecutive ACC road game and fell short in its bid to earn a victory over the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

No. 10 Duke 77, (at) Virginia Tech 63: Tre Jones was pleased that when No. 10 Duke fell behind early at Virginia Tech, the Blue Devils showed composure and gradually worked their way back.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski was glad he had Jones to lead the way.

“They follow his lead,” Krzyzewski said after Jones scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half as Duke rallied to beat the Hokies 77-63 Friday night.

On a team with many prominent freshman, the sophomore point guard said seeing his teammates respond in the right way was “huge for us tonight just like on Tuesday” when the Blue Devils won 87-75 at Michigan State. “Another big road game. A big crowd. In past years we’ve struggled here.”

Freshmen Vernon Carey Jr. and Wendell Moore Jr. added 12 points each for the Blue Devils (9-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had lost three in a row in Cassell Coliseum. They used runs of 12-2 just after halftime and 12-3 a short time later to take command after trailing for almost the entire first half.

“We played an outstanding 18 minutes in the second half,” Krzyzewski said, “although I’ll say this: We played an outstanding 12 minutes in the first half to stay in the game.”

P.J. Horne scored 15 points to lead the Hokies (6-3, 1-1), who lost their third in a row and ended their three-game home winning streak against the Blue Devils. Wabisa Bede and Tyrece Radford added 12 points each.

The Hokies made 10 of their first 14 shots and led by 12 early, but Duke slowly climbed back. The early 12-2 run in the second half gave them their first lead, 50-47, since the opening minute. After Virginia Tech pulled even at 52 on Horne’s 3-pointer with 11:10 remaining, the Blue Devils scored 12 of the next 15 points and gradually pulled away.

Jones had four in that latter burst, which ended with the Blue Devils ahead 62-55.

“Tre Jones is so disruptive. He’s made great progress with his game offensively but he is a mean dude defensively,” Hokies first-year coach Mike Young said.