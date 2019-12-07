Detroit — Yeikson Montero had 16 points as Eastern Michigan edged Detroit Mercy 55-51 on Saturday.

Marquis Moore hit a 3-pointer to get Detroit Mercy within four, 41-37 with 15:41 to go, but the Titans did not score again until Moore hit two free throws with 9:26 remaining and did not score a field goal until Brad Calipari hit a 3 with 7:28 left.

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, grabs a rebound in between Penn State's Myles Dread, left, and Seth Lundy during the second half Saturday. Ohio State beat Penn State 104-74. (Photo: Jay LaPrete, Associated Press)

Ty Groce had 16 points for Eastern Michigan (8-1). Boubacar Toure added 10 rebounds and four blocks. Darion Spottsville had seven assists for the visitors.

Antoine Davis had 16 points for the Titans (1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Moore added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Miller had nine rebounds.

Eastern Michigan faces Northeastern at home next Tuesday. Detroit Mercy takes on Notre Dame on the road on Tuesday.

(At) Western Michigan 66, Youngstown State 64: Brandon Johnson scored 19 points including a layup as time expired for the margin of victory as Western Michigan beat Youngstown State.

Johnson also led the team with 16 rebounds.

Rafael Cruz Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds for Western Michigan (5-5), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Michael Flowers and B. Artis White added 13 points apiece for the home team.

Garrett Covington had 13 points for the Penguins (5-5). Michael Akuchie added seven rebounds. Naz Bohannon had 10 rebounds.

Western Michigan matches up against Manhattan on the road next Saturday. Youngstown State plays Southeast Missouri at home next Sunday.

(At) Bowling Green 68, Oakland 65: Daeqwon Plowden had a career-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Bowling Green narrowly beat Oakland.

Tayler Mattos had 12 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (7-2). Dylan Frye added 10 points and seven assists.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (5-5). Tray Maddox Jr. added 19 points and five rebounds. Kevin Kangu had seven assists.

Bowling Green takes on Cleveland State at home next Sunday. Oakland matches up against Michigan State next Saturday.

(At) Lake Superior State 67, Wayne State 63: Ke'Montrece Collins poured in 20 points and snatched 15 rebounds to lead Lake Superior State (5-3, 2-0 GLIAC). Brailen Neely had 16 points for Wayne State (3-3, 0-2), which dropped its second straight in league play.

State men scores

(At) Ferris State 94, Ashland 70

Saginaw Valley 64, (at) Northern Michigan 58

(At) Michigan Tech 93, Northwood 59

(At) Grand Valley 78, Purdue Northwest 53

Wisconsin-Parkside 88, (at) Davenport 79

(At) Case Western Reserve 78, Adrian 63

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 89, (at) Calvin 50

(At) Chicago 100, Kalamazoo 84

(At) Wisconsin-Stevens Point 74, Hope 65

Wisconsin-Whitewater 70, (at) Alma 66

State women

(At) Wichita State 63, Eastern Michigan 52: Mariah McCully scored 25 for Wichita State (5-3), which went on a 21-12 run in the third quarter to hand Eastern (2-6) its fourth straight defeat. Aaliyah Stanley had 20 points and Areanna Combs 11 for the Eagles.

(At) Lake Superior State 48, Wayne State 34: Lexie Khon scored 18 and Mattison Rayman added 13 for Lake Superior State (4-3, 1-1 GLIAC), which ended the Warriors' six-game win streak. Wayne State (6-2, 1-1) shot a putrid 20 percent (14-of-70) from the floor.

State women scores

(At) Michigan Tech 69, Northwood 46

Wisconsin-Parkside 101, (at) Davenport 87

Grand Valley State 74, Purdue Northwest 46

Northern Michigan 56, (at) Saginaw Valley 53

Albion 65, (at) Alma 62

Olivet 60, (at) Kalamazoo 41

Hope 64, (at) Calvin 38

Top 25

(At) No. 2 Kansas 72, No. 20 Colorado 58: Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and Devon Dotson added 18 points to lead No. 2 Kansas to victory over No. 20 Colorado, snapping the Buffaloes’ season-opening seven-game winning streak.

Ten days after claiming the Maui Invitational title, the Jayhawks (7-1) built an early 6-0 lead over their former conference foes. David McCormack fueled the hot start, contributing six of the Jayhawks’ opening eight points.

Holding leading scorer Tyler Bey scoreless from the field through the first half, Kansas used a 9-0 run to build a 19-9 lead. Colorado (7-1) shot 26.9% from the field in the first half and that allowed the Jayhawks to take a 34-22 lead at halftime.

With Bey and D’Shawn Schwartz quieted, Evan Battey lead the way for the Buffaloes, scoring 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

(At) No. 3 Maryland 59, Illinois 58: Anthony Cowan Jr. made a free throw with 2.1 seconds left and No. 3 Maryland erased a 15-point deficit in the second half to rally past Illinois in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

The Terrapins (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) didn’t lead after halftime until Cowan’s free throw but still matched their best start since winning 10 straight to open the 1998-99 season.

Cowan collected a steal in the closing seconds of a tie game and was fouled in a scrum by guard Andres Feliz. Cowan made the first free throw and missed the second. Illinois (6-3, 0-1) failed to get a shot off in the remaining time.

Cowan had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Jalen Smith (14 points, 13 rebounds) recorded his sixth double-double of the season for Maryland.

(At) No. 6 Ohio State 106, Penn State 74: Kaleb Wesson scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double, and No. 6 Ohio State scored 43 points in the game’s final 12 minutes to rout Penn State.

The Buckeyes scored 100 points against a Big Ten rival for the first time since 1991.

Four players hit double figures for Ohio State (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who shot 57.4 percent from the field. Andre Wesson scored 15, and sophomores Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad each had 14.

Izaiah Brockington scored 19 points and Seth Lundy added 10 for the Nittany Lions (7-2, 0-1), who lost for the second time in four games and gave up 100 points for the first time since 2017. Penn State managed just 25 rebounds, far below its average of 44.

(At) No. 13 Oregon 89, Hawaii 64: Payton Pritchard had 20 points and a season-high 11 assists, and No. 13 Oregon (7-2) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Eddie Stansberry led Hawaii (6-3) with 24 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Rainbow Warriors.

The victory snapped a five-game Hawaii winning streak over the Ducks in the all-time series. The last win for Oregon came in the 1974-75 season.

Oregon was without starting forward Shakur Juiston because of a lower leg injury. He was averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a game. Freshman C.J. Walker started in place of Shakur Juiston (lower leg injury). He finished with a career-high 18 points. Will Richardson added 16 for Oregon.

No. 15 Memphis 65, (at) UAB 57: Precious Achiuwa scored eight of his 14 points in the final 4 minutes to rally No. 15 Memphis past UAB.

Memphis (8-1) trailed 17-0 early and 40-26 at halftime. The Tigers needed a 19-4 run over the final 8 minutes to overcome the Blazers (4-4), who didn’t relinquish the lead until freshman Achiuwa’s tip shot with 2:56 left put Memphis up 56-55.

UAB’s own sensational freshman, Jalen Benjamin, scored 17 points, but the Blazers lost their third straight.

(At) No. 18 Baylor 63, No. 12 Arizona 58: Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds as Baylor (7-1) handed Arizona (9-1) its first loss. Admission was free at Baylor’s campus arena because of the Big 12 title game against Oklahoma at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

It was supposed to be the first true road game for the Wildcats (9-1), but their fans might have outnumbered the Baylor contingent. They loudly chanted “U of A” before the Baylor introductions but had a hard time getting into the game early, with Arizona giving up a 15-0 run and shooting 33 percent in the first half.

Zeke Nnaji scored 12 for Arizona.

(At) No. 24 Butler 76, Florida 62: Sean McDermott and Aaron Thompson each scored 16 points to lead No. 24 Butler to a win over Florida.

Thompson made 6 of 7 shots and delivered seven assists. McDermott contributed a team-high seven rebounds.

Jordan Tucker added 13 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (9-0). Kamar Baldwin, who was averaging a team-high 17.5 points for Butler, scored 12 points.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. led Florida (6-3) with 17 points. Andrew Nembhard and Noah Locke each scored 11.

(At) No. 25 Utah State 77, Fresno State 70, OT: Sam Merrill had 24 points and eight rebounds and Abel Porter scored seven of his 13 points in overtime as No. 25 Utah State beat Fresno State.

Justin Bean added 14 points and Neemias Queta chipped in six points in 10 minutes, in his first action of the season for Utah State (9-1, 2-0 Mountain West).

New Williams scored 26 points and hit the basket that forced overtime for Fresno State (2-6, 0-2).