Eastern Michigan football fans hoping that this is the year their team picks up its first bowl victory since 1987 won’t have to travel far to watch the Eagles face the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Mid-American Conference West school in Ypsilanti on Sunday was given a bid to the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit on Dec. 26 against a Pitt team led by former Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi. Kickoff is 8 p.m. and the game will be televised by ESPN.

“Being able to play in the great city of Detroit against a quality opponent in Pitt is a great opportunity for our program,” Eastern vice president/director of athletics Scott Wetherbee said in a statement. “With 32 Michigan natives on our roster, they will take a lot of pride playing at Ford Field in front of their family and friends.”

Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton took over the program in 2014, leading the Eagles (6-6, 3-5) to three bowl appearances in four years, including a 23-21 loss to Georgia Southern at the Camellia Bowl last season.

Eastern lost to Old Dominion, 24-20, in the Bahamas Bowl in 2016, its first bowl appearance since defeating San Jose State at the California Bowl in 1987.

Creighton said that playing Pitt (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) in an NFL stadium less than an hour from Eastern’s campus will not only be a cool experience, but he hopes it will give his team a competitive edge.

“We are excited to play in a great venue like Ford Field, and look forward to our fans, students, and the southeastern Michigan community being able to make the short trip to help us create a tremendous home-field environment,” Creighton said.

Eastern was the only MAC team to beat a Power Five opponent this season, defeating Illinois 34-31 on a final-play field goal on Sept. 14. Pitt was 1-2 against Top 25 opponents this season, losing 17-10 to then-No. 13, Penn State on Sept. 14 and 28-0 against then-No. 25 Virginia Tech on Nov. 23. Pitt defeated then-No. 15 UCF on Sept. 21, 35-34.

The matchup to watch will be senior quarterback Mike Glass against Pitt’s 20th-ranked passing defense. Glass, in his first year as Eastern’s starter, racked up 3,203 yards of total offense and 29 touchdowns, leading the MAC in total offense. He also needs just 188 yards to surpass Charlie Batch’s program record for total offense in a single season.

EMU’s defense is led by senior defensive back Brody Hoying, who has four interceptions, and senior linebacker Kobie Beltram, who ranks 17th nationally with 9.7 tackles per game.

Quick Lane Bowl

EASTERN MICHIGAN VS. PITTSBURGH

► Kickoff: Dec. 26, 8 p.m. Ford Field, Detroit

► TV/radio: ESPN/89.1 FM

► Records: Eastern Michigan 6-6, Pittsburgh 7-5

► Tickets: emueagles.com or quicklane.com