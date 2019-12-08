Bowl selection day has arrived and Michigan has five bowl-eligible teams with six or more victories.

Michigan (9-3), Michigan State (6-6), Central Michigan (8-5), Western Michigan (7-5) and Eastern Michigan (6-6) will learn their postseason destinations when the bids start going out at noon Sunday.

Fans will also learn Sunday who will be coming to Detroit for the annual Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Dec. 26.

As for the College Football Playoff, that was the first news revealed on Sunday as the final CFP rankings were announced.

It will be No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, and No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson in the national semifinals.

The LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1) game will be at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0) game will be the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

Both games will be on Dec. 28 and start times will be determined later, though one will be at 4 p.m and the other at 8 p.m. Both will be on ESPN.

Despite finishing the regular season with a lopsided loss to Ohio State, recent projections have the Wolverines facing national powerhouse Alabama in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1. The Wolverines could also find themselves in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 or the Holiday Bowl Dec. 27.

Michigan State could be headed to the Pinstripe Bowl in New York on Dec. 27, with Wake Forest a possible opponent.

The Quick Lane Bowl could see a matchup of Western Michigan vs. Boston College. The Broncos beat Ohio University 29-23 before 45,615 in Ford Field in 2016 for the MAC championship.

Another possible Quick Lane Bowl team is Eastern Michigan.

Central Michigan has been projected to land in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 and the Mobile Bowl Jan. 6.

CFP SEMIFINALS

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

LSU vs. Oklahoma

Kickoff: 4 or 8 p.m., Dec. 28, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: ESPN

Line: LSU by 10

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State vs. Clemson

Kickoff: 4 or 8 p.m., Dec. 28, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV: ESPN

Line: Clemson by 2

