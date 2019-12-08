MAC Championship: Miami (Ohio) 26, Central Michigan 21
Miami, Ohio, University's Jaylon Bester dives in for a touchdown in the first quarter of the 26-21 victory over Central Michigan University in the MAC Championship game at Ford field in Detroit, Michigan on December 7, 2019.
Miami, Ohio, University's Jaylon Bester dives in for a touchdown in the first quarter of the 26-21 victory over Central Michigan University in the MAC Championship game at Ford field in Detroit, Michigan on December 7, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Jaylor Bester dives in for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Kalil Pimpleton and Michael Oliver lead the team onto the field for the 2019 MAC Championship game against Miami. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Maurice Thomas runs back the kickoff to the Central 2, setting up a touchdown by teammate Jaylon Bester in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Maurice Thomas runs back the kickoff to the Central 2, setting up a touchdown by teammate Jaylon Bester in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central quarterback Tommy Lazzaro runs in for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central Michigan quarterback Tommy Lazzaro celebrates a touchdown run in the second quarter of the 2019 MAC Championship between Miami University and Central Michigan University at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 7, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Kalil Pimpton breaks up field along the sideline and gets a first down to set up a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central quarterback Quinten Dormady breaks a tackle by Miami's Doug Costing and throws a touchdown pass to Central's Tyrone Scott in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Tyrone Scott pulls in a reception from quarterback Quinten Dormady and runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Central Michigan University band takes the field for a pregame performance. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Quinten Dormady is sacked by Miami's Ivan Pace Jr. in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain disagrees with a ref's call in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central quarterback Quinten Dormady throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central Michigan University head coach Jim McElwain on the sideline in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert fumbles the ball but is able to recover in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Kameron Butler sacks Central quarterback Quinten Dormady in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's kicker Samuel Sloman puts three points on the board with a field goal in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami head coach Chuck Martin talks with his players during a break. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Jack Sorenson runs in untouched for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Jack Sorenson celebrates with teammates after his third-quarter touchdown. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central Michigan University cheerleaders kept the 'Chips' fired up throughout the tight game against Miami. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami players on the sideline react after Miami's Sterling Weatherford breaks up a pass intended for Central's Ja Corey Sullivan in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central quarterback Tommy Lazzaro scrambles for a long gain but a penalty on teammate JaCorey Sullivan, on right, negated the gain in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Jack Sorenson pulls down a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Tommy Lazzaro throws in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Travion Banks intercepts a pass intended for Central's Kalil Pimpleton in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Troy Brown gets a targeting penalty for this hit on Miami's Brett Gabbert in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central coach Jim McElwain taps linebacker Troy Brown on the helmet as he leaves the field after getting a targeting penalty in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Samuel Sloman celebrates with David Redding and Donovan White after Sloman's field goal to go up 9 late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central's Rolliann Sturkey made for an exciting moment when he caught the on-side kick and ran it into the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for C.M.U., Sturkey got a penalty for catching the ball within in the 10 yard buffer and the touchdown was overturned. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The final play for Central Michigan, a 'Hail Mary' to the end zone goes to the turf after bouncing around and the game ends with Miami winning 26-21. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The final play for Central Michigan, a 'Hail Mary' to the end zone goes to the turf after bouncing around and the game ends with Miami winning 26-21. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
All dressed up and no where to go as three Chippewa fans watch Centrla Michigan fall to Miami, 26-21 in the MAC Championship. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami players flood onto the field after beating Central Michigan in the MAC Championship game at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami players flood onto the field after beating Central Michigan in the MAC Championship game at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
2019 MAC Championship defensive player of the game defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba celebrates on stage after the victory over Central Michigan. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Miami's Cam Turner, Ryan McWood pile onto Myles Reid after beating Central Michigan in the MAC Championship game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Central Michigan University's football team leaves the field after losing to Miami, 26-21, in the 2019 MAC Championship at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Doug Coston and the Miami Redhawks celebrate their MAC Championship, 26-21, over Central Michigan University. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Western Michigan is headed down south for the holidays to play Western Kentucky in the ServPro First Responder Bowl on Monday, Dec. 30 in Dallas.

    The game will be at Gerald J. Ford Stadium and is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN. The teams have not played each other since 1947.

    It will give the Broncos (7-5, 5-3 MAC) a chance to end their season on a high note after failing to earn the MAC West title when they suffered a 17-14 loss at Northern Illinois Nov. 26, opening the door for rival Central Michigan to clinch the West, which it did with a 49-7 rout of Toledo a few days later.

    CMU, which lost to Miami in the MAC championship game Saturday at Ford Field, will play in the New Mexico Bowl Dec. 21 against San Diego State.

    Eastern Michigan will take the short trip to Ford Field on Dec. 26 to face Pittsburgh (7-5, 4-4 ACC) in the Quick Lane Bowl at 8 p.m. (ESPN).

    This is just the second time that WMU, CMU and EMU have played bowl games in the same season. In 2016, the Broncos won the MAC championship before losing to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. CMU lost to Tulsa in the Miami Beach Bowl and EMU lost to Old Dominion in the Bahamas Bowl after having its first winning season since 1995.

    Now, the Broncos, Chippewas and Eagles will try to get bowl wins, but all three have tough tests.

    The Broncos showcase the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in senior running back LeVante Bellamy (1,412 yards, 23 TDs) and the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in junior linebacker Treshaun Hayward (132 tackles), who played his high school ball at Ann Arbor Skyline.

    Western Kentucky has enjoyed a strong season at 8-4 (6-2 Conference USA), ending the season with a three-game winning streak, including a 45-19 win over Arkansas. The Hilltoppers also earned a 17-8 win over an Army team that took Michigan to overtime at the Big House before falling 24-21 back on Sept. 7.

    Army, which piled up 200 rushing yards against Michigan, was limited to 137 yards on the ground (36 carries) by Western Kentucky.

    Western Kentucky also defeated Conference USA West Division champion UAB (20-13), which lost to Florida Atlantic in the conference championship game over the weekend.

    The Hilltoppers have multiple weapons, led by quarterback Ty Storey, who has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 2,209 yards and 12 TDs. Storey can hand the ball off to junior Gaej Walker (1,115 yards, 8 TDs, 4.9 average) or throw it to Lucky Jackson (77 receptions, 985 yards, 3 TDs) and Jahcour Pearson (71 receptions, 772 yards, 6 TDs).

    “We were that close and couldn’t finish it out and that’s something that we can’t let happen and there’s a lot of angry coaches and players, but we have a chance to play one more,” said WMU third-year head coach Tim Lester of losing at Northern Illinois, preventing the Broncos from making a MAC title game appearance.

    “It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but we have to get better and I have to get better, the coaches have to get better and the players need to get better. The greatest thing is that we have another chance this year to send the seniors out the right way.”

    CMU had the biggest turnaround in the nation this season. Jim McElwain took over as head coach last December after John Bonamego was fired following a 1-11 season (0-8 MAC) and led the Chippewas to an 8-5 record, including a West-best 6-2 mark.

    The Chippewas slipped in the MAC championship loss, but can get back up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they will face a San Diego State team (9-3, 5-3 Mountain West) that has played well defensively all season, giving up a season-high 23 points in a 23-17 loss to Utah State Sept. 21 and earning wins over UCLA (23-14) and BYU (13-3).

    San Diego State earned a share of the MWC West title but lost a head-to-head matchup with Hawaii (14-11), which lost the conference title game to Boise State Saturday.

    The Aztecs won six of its final eight games, giving up a total of 107 points, led by cornerback Luq Barcoo, who leads the nation with 24 passes defended, picking off eight passes while breaking up 16.

    CMU has an explosive offense, led by quarterback Quinten Dormady, along with All-MAC first-team receivers Kalil Pimpleton and JaCorey Sullivan, and a 1,000-yard back in Jonathan Ward (1,082 yards, 15 TDs), and another back in sophomore Kobe Lewis (977 yards, 11 TDs).

    “I can’t wait for our group to be able to play one more game together,” said McElwain, the MAC Coach of the Year. “I am so proud of everything these guys have done to represent this university and this opportunity is well deserved. I am very fortunate to have played in this game before and the people of Albuquerque and the bowl committee go out of their way to make it a great experience for both teams. San Diego State is a great team.”

    McElwain led Colorado State to an 8-6 record in 2013, including a Mexico State Bowl win over Washington State, then went 10-2 in 2014 to earn the Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year award.

    McElwain’s name has been mentioned for the vacant head coaching job at Missouri of the SEC. McElwain was head coach at Florida, leading the Gators to consecutive SEC championship game appearances in 2015 and 2016.

    EMU (6-6, 3-5) will play in its third bowl game in the last four years, but its first in the Motor City. The Eagles are led by All-MAC first-team defensive back Vince Calhoun and second-team quarterback Mike Glass.

    Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke hired Creighton as the Eagles head coach when she was EMU’s athletic director.

    Pitt, coached by former Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi, was 7-3 (4-2 ACC) before dropping its final two games to Virginia Tech and Boston College.

    Pitt’s statement win came in a 35-34 win over then-No. 15 Central Florida. The Panthers also defeated North Carolina (34-27, OT) and played tough in a 17-10 loss to Penn State.

    Pitt is led by All-ACC first-team center Jimmy Morrissey and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman.

    New Mexico Bowl

    CENTRAL MICHIGAN VS. SAN DIEGO STATE

    Kickoff: Dec. 21, 2 p.m., Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M.

    TV: ESPN

    Records: Central Michigan 8-5, San Diego State 9-3

    Tickets: cmuchippewas.com

    Quick Lane Bowl

    EASTERN MICHIGAN VS. PITTSBURGH

    Kickoff: Dec. 26, 8 p.m., Ford Field, Detroit

    TV/radio: ESPN/89.1 FM

    Records: Eastern Michigan 6-6, Pittsburgh 7-5

    Tickets: emueagles.com

    First Responder Bowl

    WESTERN MICHIGAN VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY

    Kickoff: Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m., Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas

    TV: ESPN

    Records: Western Michigan 7-5, Western Kentucky 8-4

    Tickets: wmubroncos.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE