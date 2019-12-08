Ann Arbor — Naz Hillmon scored 21 points and No. 24 Michigan defeated Oakland, 79-64, on Sunday.

Hillmon was 9-of-12 shooting with nine rebounds for the Wolverines (8-1), who won their fourth straight game. Amy Dilk, Kayla Robbins and Priscilla Smeenge had 10 points each.

Oakland got within nine to start the fourth quarter but Smeenge had five points in a 10-0 run that left Michigan up by 19 with seven minutes left.

A 10-0 run in the second quarter led to a 12-point halftime lead with Hillmon leading the way with 11 points. The Golden Grizzlies (4-4) got within four on Alona Blackwell’s 3-pointer in the third quarter but Michigan closed the period with a 8-0 run with six points from Hillmon.

Michigan outscored Oakland 58-28 in the paint and had 29 points off 21 Oakland turnovers.

The two teams have met the last four seasons with Michigan winning all the games.

More state women

Western Michigan 80, (at) Illinois-Chicago 52: Breanna Mobley had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Jordan Walker contributed 15 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals as Western (4-3) won its second straight.

State men

(At) Valparaiso 77, Central Michigan 55: Javon Freeman-Liberty had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists as Valparaiso romped past Central Michigan.

Eron Gordon had 14 points for Valparaiso (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Robinson added 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Donovan Clay had 10 points for the home team.

Central Michigan scored 22 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kevin McKay had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Chippewas (7-3). Devontae Lane added 11 points. Travon Broadway had six rebounds.

Dallas Morgan, who was second on the Chippewas in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game, had only 2 points (0 of 12).

Big Ten men

(At) Purdue 58, Northwestern 44: Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 and Matt Haarms added 12 points to lead Purdue over Northwestern in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

The Boilermakers (6-3) led 49-42 with 4:01 to go before reeling off nine straight points to take command.

Stefanovic scored 10 points in the second half including a 3-pointer that capped the 9-0 run and ignited the crowd. Jahaad Proctor added 10 points for Purdue, which won its seventh in a row over Northwestern.

Pete Nance led Northwestern (4-4) with 14 points. He was the only Wildcat in double figures.

North Carolina guard Leaky Black (1) and forward Garrison Brooks (15) pressure Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite, center, during the first half on Sunday. (Photo: Steve Helber, Associated Press)

Top 25 men

(At) No. 5 Virginia 56, No. 7 North Carolina 47: Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points and Virginia rebounded from a blowout loss to beat North Carolina.

Tomas Woldetensae added 11 points and Francisco Caffaro had 10 and six rebounds for the Cavaliers (8-1, 2-0 ACC). They lost 69-40 at Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Wednesday.

Freshman Cole Anthony led North Carolina (6-3, 0-1) with 12 points and fellow freshman Armando Bacot had 11. The Tar Heels became the seventh team held below 50 points by Virginia this season.

Virginia led 39-35 before two free throws by Kihei Clark sparked a 10-0 run just past the midpoint of the second half. Woldetensae and Justin McKoy each added a pair of free throws and redshirt freshman Caffaro finished the burst with a pair of inside baskets. The second came after a rugged scrum under the basket and drew roars from the crowd.

No. 9 Gonzaga 83, (at) No. 22 Washington 76: Killian Tillie made a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:55 remaining and finished with 15 points, Joel Ayayi hit another 3 with 24 seconds left and Gonzaga held off Washington.

Control of the in-state rivalry remained on the east side of the state as the Bulldogs (10-1) could never pull away but made the key plays in the closing minutes to hold off the young Huskies (7-2). Gonzaga has won six straight in the series, with Washington’s last win coming in 2005.

Filip Petrusev finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ryan Woolridge had 16 points, including two key baskets in the final 2½ minutes. Corey Kispert added 15 points and Ayayi finished with 12.

Isaiah Stewart led Washington with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

(At) Iowa State 76, No. 16 Seton Hall 66: Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 points, George Conditt had a season-high 17 off the bench and Iowa State knocked off Seton Hall for its second straight victory.

Rasir Bolton scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to help the Cyclone avenge an 84-76 loss on Nov. 29 to the Pirates (6-3) in the Bahamas. The rematch was part of the Big East/Big 12 Alliance series.

Myles Powell scored 19 points with eight rebounds for Seton Hall, but he fouled out with 54.4 seconds to go on an offensive foul.

(At) No. 17 Florida State 72, Clemson 53: Devin Vassell had 14 points and nine rebounds and Florida State made 15 3-pointers against Clemson.

Anthony Polite had 12 points on four 3s to help the Seminoles (8-2, 1-1 ACC) bounce from a loss at Indiana.

Tevin Mack scored 14 points and Al-Amir Dawes added 13 points for Clemson (5-4, 0-2).

No. 19 Dayton 78, Saint Mary's 68: Jalen Crutcher had a season-high 21 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers in Dayton’s victory over Saint Mary’s in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Obi Toppin had 16 points and Trey Landers had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Flyers (7-1). Dayton’s only loss is to No. 2 Kansas, 90-84 in overtime, in the final of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 27.

Malik Fitts tied a season high with 21 points for Saint Mary’s (9-2).