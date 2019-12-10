New York — Here’s one poll position no team may want: Louisville is the latest No. 1-and-done in an upset-crazed college hoops season.

Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped Texas Tech knock off undefeated No. 1 Louisville 70-57 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Texas Tech forward TJ Holyfield (22) reacts with Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) and guard Ryan McMahon (30) turning their backs on the celebration during the second half Tuesday in New York. Texas Tech defeated No.1 Louisville 70-57. (Photo: Kathy Willens, Associated Press)

Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke.

“‘I think it just means it’s a great year for college basketball,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said.

It was a great night for the Red Raiders.

The Cardinals (9-1) easily played their worst game of the season, shooting an absymal 34% from the floor and leading scorer Jordan Nwora had only 14 points. Coach Chris Mack let loose his frustration in the Jimmy V Classic game in the final 90 seconds and was whistled for a technical.

Moretti hit a pair of free throws to seal the win and Texas Tech fans sitting behind the basket told security to “move the rope, we’re running on the floor!”

There was no court storming at the Garden — but another AP No. 1 bit the dust in an upset. It’s the third time an unranked team has beaten an AP No. 1 this season.

Texas Tech (6-3) played without leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey (17.3 points) for the third straight game because of a hamstring injury. The Red Raiders lost four of their top five scorers off the team that took Virginia to overtime before losing in the NCAA championship game last season.

While Beard could have expected a bit of a transition season, three straight losses, including one at — an albeit, improved and nationally ranked — DePaul made for a rocky start.

Moretti buried two straight 3s midway through the second half for an 11-point lead that gave the Red Raiders the space they needed. Chris Clarke hit another 3 for Texas Tech and it went into a timeout with a seven-point lead.

Louisville could never make a run, and Nwora was held below his 21.4 scoring average. Louisville missed 3s, layups and generally looked lethargic on offense. Down eight, guard Darius Perry was whistled for a charge in the paint and the unraveling Cards were about out of chances.

Terrance Shannon Jr. came down and made a 3 for Texas Tech that had a surprisingly strong turnout of fans going wild. Security did man the baseline to keep the wildly enthusiastic Red Raiders fans at bay.

Beard pointed toward the crowd as he walked toward the locker room and thrust his fist in the air at the friendly fans.

“We had the Raider Power going in Madison Square Garden,” Beard said.

The Cardinals missed 20 of 28 shots overall from the floor in the first half and were limited from 3-point range, the kind of shooting that gave a scuffling team like Texas Tech a chance.

And who knew, the walk-on would lead them.

Avery Benson, one of only three players back from last year’s team, had the Red Raiders fans going wild with a pair of highlight-reel blocks that stunned the Cards. Benson stuffed Nowra, a player of the year candidate, and then finished the half with a monster rejection off a Lamarr Kimble shot at the horn to send the Red Raiders into halftime up 31-28. They led by as many as nine in the half and were in prime position to pull off the No. 1 stunner.

Benson, the shaggy-haired, ink-stained bundle of energy, had his teammates riled up from tip.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to pump the breaks,” he said. “But I’d rather pump the breaks than not be rolling at all.”

The Garden saw its share of top teams since the season opened: Michigan State in the Champions Classic and Duke in the 2K Empire Classic also were No. 1 in the AP poll in games played at MSG. They aren’t No. 1 anymore — and by Monday’s poll, the Cardinals should be knocked off the perch.

“I don’t think there’s going to be one dominant team,” Beard said.

More Top 25

(At) No. 2 Kansas 95, Wisconsin-Milwaukee 68: Devon Dotson had 22 points and nine assists, Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds, and second-ranked Kansas rolled to victory over Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Ochai Agbaji also had 22 points for the Jayhawks (8-1), who built a 40-12 lead in the first half and cruised the rest of the way to their 26th consecutive home win. It also gave them 300 for the decade, joining Gonzaga (304) as the only Division I schools to have reached the milestone before the calendar flips to January.

Darius Roy had 25 points to lead the Panthers (5-5), who actually outscored the Jayhawks most of the second half. Leading scorer Te’Jon Lucas was held to 11 points on 1-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

(At) No. 11 Baylor 53, No. 18 Butler 52: Mark Vital blocked Kamar Baldwin’s potential go-ahead shot with 1.5 seconds left and No. 11 Baylor (8-1) held on to beat previously undefeated No. 18 Butler.

The Bulldogs (9-1) never led, but had the ball after Aaron Thompson rebounded Davion Mitchell’s missed shot before a timeout with 7.9 seconds left. After Baldwin inbounded the ball, he got it back and drove for a layup that was swatted away and out of bounds and last touched by the shooter.

After MaCio Teague missed a free throw for Baylor, the Bulldogs had 0.7 seconds left. A desperation shot by Baldwin, who finished with 19 points, wasn’t close — and likely came after the buzzer anyway.

Teague and Devonte Bandoo each had 10 points for Baylor. Sean McDermott had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Bulldogs.

Northern Iowa 79, (at) No. 24 Colorado 76: Spencer Haldeman stole a pass and raced down the floor for a tiebreaking layup with 49 seconds remaining and Northern Iowa hung on to beat No. 24 Colorado.

AJ Green and Trae Berhow had 20 points apiece to lead Northern Iowa (9-1), which has won three straight since losing to West Virginia 60-55.

Berhow and Green each hit five 3-pointers. Green’s last 3 with 1:10 left to play evened the score at 76-all after Colorado (7-2) had taken a 76-73 lead on a layup by McKinley Wright IV.

Haldeman then stepped in front of Wright’s pass and broke away for the go-ahead basket. After Green added a free throw, Colorado’s Shane Gatling and Lucas Siewert both missed tying 3-point tries in the final seconds.

Siewert scored a career-high 21 points to lead Colorado (7-2), which lost a second straight after opening the season with seven consecutive wins. Wright finished with 16 points.

Big Ten

(At) Penn State 76, No. 4 Maryland 69: Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program in this upset-filled college basketball season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a win over No. 4 Maryland.

Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones scored 14, Izaiah Brockington scored 14 and Myles Dread had 12 for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who led for all but 1:54.

Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (10-1, 1-1), who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996.

Eric Ayala scored 15, Anthony Cowan Jr. had 14, Aaron Wiggins had 13 and Serrel Smith added 12 for the Terps, who trailed 40-30 at halftime.

Indiana 57, UConn 54: Indiana failed to have a double-digit scorer and still rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat UConn at Madison Square Garden.

The Hoosiers (9-1) won their first eight games under coach Archie Miller and were on the brink of cracking the Top 25 until a 20-point loss at Wisconsin earned them only a few votes.

Beating a so-so UConn team may not earn IU any style points but it gutted out a win down the stretch in front of a wild Huskies crowd. UConn gave the Garden an old Big East feel in the Jimmy V Classic.

The Huskies (6-3) just couldn’t do what they’ve done 63 other times at MSG — win.

Alterique Gilbert buried a 3 for UConn with 14.3 seconds left that pulled it to 56-54 but it coughed up the ball on a game-tying possession.

Earlier, the crowd erupted into chants of “Let’s go Huskies!” when Sidney Wilson finished a thunderous alley-oop that made it 38-all. Josh Carlton’s two-handed jam gave the Huskies the lead and Tyler Polley thumped his chest and pointed at the UConn bench when he connected on a 3 that sent the fans into a frenzy. That small surge, though, couldn’t be sustained.

IU never had one player step-up as a scorer, and caught a break with 36.7 seconds left when it got possession after a review on a tipped ball out of bounds. Rob Phinisee sank a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to stretch the lead to five. Aljami Durham led the Hoosiers with nine points.

Carlton led the Huskies with 18 points and Polley had 12.

State men

(At) Notre Dame 110, Detroit Mercy 71: Reserve Dane Goodwin scored a career-high 27 points, T.J. Gibbs had 18 points and eight assists and John Mooney and Prentiss Hubb each had double-doubles as Notre Dame broke a two-game losing streak with a victory over beleaguered Detroit Mercy.

Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish (7-3), who had six players in double figures, had a program-tying 33 assists on their 41 baskets as they reached the century mark for the first time since a 100-74 victory over Jacksonville last season.

Prentiss Hubb had a career-high 11 assists to go with 13 points. Mooney, who entered the game leading the nation in rebounding with 13.5 per game, managed 11 to go with his 15 points for his sixth double-double of the year. Juwan Durham had 16 points and nine rebounds as the Irish outboarded the Titans 40-28.

Mike Davis’ Titans fell to 1-8 with their fifth straight defeat despite 27 points from sophomore son Antoine Davis on 12-of-21 shooting. Brad Calipari had 12 points and Justin Miller and Willy Isiani each added 11.

State women

(At) Eastern Michigan 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 40: Areanna Combs scored 17 while Aaliyah Stanley and Kiara Johnson each had 13 for Eastern (3-6), which ended a four-game losing streak. Hannah Albrecht had 13 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (3-8).