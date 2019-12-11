There's the "Jelly of the Month" club membership, and then there's this.

And, yes, this is better.

Four of the state's five Division I head football coaches already have cashed in on bonuses, following the conclusion of the regular season.

Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain already has earned $75,000 in bonuses this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Leading the way is first-year Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain, who's at $75,000 and counting — including $25,000 for earning Mid-American Conference coach of the year, $20,000 for making a bowl game, $20,000 for winning the MAC West, and an additional $10,000 for reaching eight wins (8-5).

If Central Michigan beats San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl, McElwain will receiving another $27,500, including $20,000 for winning the bowl, and $2,500 for reaching nine wins.

Depending on home attendance and academics, McElwain could earn as much as $40,000 more.

Not bad for a coach who's still collecting his coaching salary, and still reaping the rewards of his mega-buyout from Florida.

Michigan State's Mark Dantonio also has earned a $75,000 bonus, for getting his team bowl-eligible. The Spartans (6-6) will play Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Dantonio, of course, will get the ultimate bonus in a little more than a month, when on Jan. 15 he's due a $4.3 million retention bonus — a nice little dose of Tylenol for the headache that was this 2019 season.

Western Michigan's Tim Lester already has earned $54,000 in bonus, including: $25,000 for making a bowl, $10,000 for reaching seven wins (7-5), and $19,000 for all the players he landed on MAC first-, second- and third-team.

He could get another $25,000 if the Broncos beat Western Kentucky — fun story: WMU used to be the Hilltoppers, but gave up that name and became the Broncos in 1939, not to be confused with Western Kentucky — in the First Responder Bowl. He could be looking at up to another $32,000, for home attendance and academics.

As for Eastern Michigan's Chris Creighton, he's due $25,000 for getting the Eagles to another bowl game (his assistants will receive $10,000 to split up). If Eastern (6-6) beats Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane Bowl, Creighton will be due another $25,000. There's also up to $20,000 at stake, depending how academics shake out.

The only coach not due any bonus is Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, whose bonus structure only rewards Big Ten championships, College Football Playoff appearances and any coach of the year awards.

He'll be OK, of course. Harbaugh made some $7.5 million in 2019, third in the nation behind Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($9.3 million) and Alabama's Nick Saban ($8.9 million). Harbaugh and Saban will meet in the Citrus Bowl. Michigan is 9-3.

