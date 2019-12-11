Memphis, Tenn. — Former Memphis coach Mike Norvell says he won’t coach the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl now that he’s taken the Florida State job.

Norvell said Tuesday in a letter to Memphis fans that the transition to a new job made him unable to coach the Cotton Bowl. The 15th-ranked Tigers (12-1) face No. 13 Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas.

New Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell won't coach Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. (Photo: Phil Sears, AP)

Norvell says “as I have told the team throughout my time, you give everything you have each and every day to the best of your ability focused on your CLIMB, and I could not stand in front of them without being able to prepare to the level they deserve.”

The Daily Memphian first published Norvell’s letter.

Norvell was introduced as Florida State’s coach Sunday, one day after he led Memphis to a 29-24 victory over No. 23 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Ryan Silverfield, a co-offensive coordinator on Norvell’s Memphis staff, has been named the Tigers’ interim head coach while athletic director Laird Veatch oversees a search for Norvell’s permanent replacement.

Extra points

New Mexico will pay former football coach Bob Davie an $825,000 buyout over the next 30 months. The Lobos had a 2-10 record this year, losing their last nine games. Davie was 35-64 overall in eight seasons at New Mexico.

... St. Cloud State University in Minnesota plans to end its football and golf programs to comply with a Title IX court order and manage its budget shortages.

... Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has won the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors college football’s top scholar-athlete.

... UNLV has offered its vacant head coaching job to LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.