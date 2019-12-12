Piscataway, N.J. — Coming off his worst outing of the season, Geo Baker knew he had to be more assertive.

Baker scored 22 points in bouncing back to lead Rutgers past Wisconsin 72-65 on Wednesday night.

Baker had just four points on 1 of 7 shooting in Rutgers’ loss at No. 11 Michigan State on Sunday night, having come into that game averaging 13 points per game. He was 9-of-18 in the win over Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten).

Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) wrestles the ball away from Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) during the second half. (Photo: Andrew Mills, AP)

“You always got to stay positive and stay aggressive,” Baker said. “I felt like I wasn’t aggressive in the Michigan State game, looking for my shots and then when it’s not there, find open teammates, so I really wanted to come out aggressive against Wisconsin and am just happy that it worked out this game.”

Rutgers (7-3, 1-1) opened the game with a 9-0 run and never trailed until Baker was stripped by Aleem Ford in the final seconds of the first half while driving the lane for a layup. Forder hit Trevor Anderson on the outlet pass and he sank a three-pointer from the left win at the buzzer to give the Badgers 33-32 halftime lead.

However, it wouldn’t last long.

After trading a couple of leads, Akwasi Yeboah stole the ball from Nate Reuvers and had a fast-break layup to give Rutgers a 38-36 lead at the 17:15 mark. Yeboah would score eight points and grab eight rebounds before fouling out with 1:30 to go. Rutgers would lead by as many as nine with under a minute left.

Kobe King led Wisconsin with 18 points.

Myles Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers.

“I told myself this was a big game, I need to do whatever I need to do,” Johnson said. “Luckily today, things were clicking and I was getting rebounds and making all my shots, so it was just a good day for me.”

Top 25

(At) No. 15 Arizona 99, Nebraska-Omaha 49: Josh Green and Chase Jeter had 15 points each, helping No. 15 Arizona bounce back from its first loss of the season.

The Wildcats (10-1) returned to McKale Center for the first time in 17 days with a dominating performance, jumping on Omaha with a big opening run and keeping their foot on gas.

Arizona shot 58%, had 25 assists on 38 field goals and had a 44-20 advantage in the paint.

Arizona’s Nico Mannion had 13 points and 11 assists, and Dylan Smith scored all 14 of his points in the first half.