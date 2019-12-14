Tucson, Ariz. — Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had 23 and No. 1 Louisville shot 63% in both halves to blow out Eastern Kentucky 99-67 on Saturday.

After taking their first loss Tuesday against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic behind 34% shooting, the Cardinals (10-1) responded with baskets from all over the floor. They made 34 of 54 from the field, including 9 of 19 from long range.

Louisville guard Samuell Williamson (10) goes in for a layup over the defense of Eastern Kentucky guard Ty Taylor II (12) during the second half Saturday. Louisville won 99-67. (Photo: Timothy D. Easley, AP)

Enoch made his first seven attempts and grabbed six rebounds as Louisville controlled the Colonels (3-7) 35-24 on the boards. Malik Williams made a pair of 3s for 11 points with six rebounds.

Ty Taylor had 13 points, Tre King 12 and Jacquess Hobbs and Jomaru Brown nine each for EKU.

(At) No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67: Louisville rebounded from a lackluster defeat that will end its stay at No. 1 with the offensive patience and accuracy that fueled its rise to the top.

Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had a career-high 23 and the Cardinals shot 63% in both halves to blow out Eastern Kentucky 99-67 on Saturday.

After taking their first loss Tuesday against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic behind 34% shooting, the Cardinals (10-1) responded with baskets from all over the floor. They made 17 of 27 from the field before and after halftime, including 9 of 19 from long range, to pull away from their in-state opponent.

That wasn’t easy against an EKU defense that consistently pressed the Cardinals.

“We wanted to make sure we didn’t just settle for the first shot or the quickest shot we could get,” Cardinals coach Chris Mack said. “We weren’t perfect, but Ï thought we made some really good decisions.

Nwora had the hot hand throughout, making 6 of his first 8 to finish 10-of-14 and 3-of-5 from behind the arc. The junior forward certainly sought improvement after a 4 of 16 performance epitomized the Cardinals’ night against the Red Raiders in New York.

“My mindset was just being efficient, getting back in the gym and just continuing to get better,” said Nwora, who also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. “Games like that happen. You just have to move on to the next one.”

Enoch, meanwhile, made his first seven attempts to finish 9-of-10 and surpass his previous career best by a point. He was also 5-of-6 from the line, with his miss the only one by Louisville in 23 attempts.

Enoch also grabbed six rebounds as Louisville controlled the Colonels (3-7) 35-24 on the boards and 42-18 in the paint. Malik Williams made a pair of 3s for 11 points with six rebounds.

EKU began 7-of-13 from the field to stay close before several cold spells created a 20-point hole before halftime that steadily grew in the second half. The Ohio Valley Conference school shot just 37% — including 33% in the second half in losing their fifth straight.

Ty Taylor had 13 points, Tre King 12 and Jacquess Hobbs and Jomaru Brown nine each for EKU.

“They made shots and we didn’t shoot the ball well like we should have,” Hobbs said.

More Top 25

No. 2 Kansas 98, (at) Kansas City 57: David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and Kansas overwhelmed Kansas City in its annual Jayhawk Shootout at the Sprint Center.

Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks (9-1), who shrugged off a slow start to beat their neighbors from down Interstate 70 for the eighth time in as many meetings. Kansas led 43-24 at halftime, built on the advantage early in the second half and never looked back as it gazes toward a potential No. 1 ranking Monday.

Javan White and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. scored 12 apiece for the Roos (5-7), who committed 22 turnovers and struggled all night with the Jayhawks’ length.

(At) No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53: Ashton Hagans scored 21 points to lead Kentucky past Georgia Tech.

The Wildcats (8-1) won their sixth straight game going into a two-game trip to Las Vegas ahead of their Christmas break.

Hagans scored eight of Kentucky’s first 11 points and led the Wildcats with 11 points in the first half. Hagans finished with seven assists and seven rebounds. Immanuel Quickley tied a career high with 16 points, Nick Richards scored 12 and Keion Brooks Jr. contributed 10 points off the bench.

Moses Wright led the Yellow Jackets (4-4) with 13 points.

(At) No. 12 Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61: J’Von McCormick scored 20 points, freshman Isaac Okoro added 12 and Auburn improved to 9-0, beating Saint Louis in the Mike Slive Invitational at Legacy Arena.

The teams struggled to generate offense early, but the Tigers used physical defense, feeding into transition buckets, to create separation in the second half.

Auburn failed to find a rhythm in the first half, shooting just 33% from the field and 4 of 10 from the free-throw line, but shot 50% from 3-point territory in the second half.

Javonte Perkins led the Billikens (8-2) with 16 points.

No. 13 Memphis 51, (at) No. 19 Tennessee 47: Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put Memphis ahead for good and the Tigers outlasted Tennessee to snap the Volunteers’ 31-game home winning streak.

Tennessee (7-2) had owned the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. The Vols hadn’t lost at home since falling to Auburn 94-84 on Jan. 2, 2018.

Memphis (8-1) erased an early 12-point deficit for its second straight come-from-behind road victory.

D.J. Jeffries and Tyler Harris each scored 11 points and Baugh added 10 for Memphis, which found a way to win despite scoring just five points in the game’s first 12 minutes.

Josiah-Jordan James scored 14 for Tennessee.

NO. 14 DAYTON 78, DRAKE 47

(At) No. 14 Dayton 78, Drake 47: Ibi Watson scored a season-high 20 points and led a first-half run that put Dayton in control as the Flyers pulled away to beat Drake.

Dayton (8-1) took the court with its highest ranking in a dozen years but trailed midway through the first half. Watson came off the bench and scored seven straight points to change the momentum.

Obi Toppin added 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Trey Landers had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Drake (8-3) couldn’t handle the Flyers’ versatile offense. Roman Penn had 13 points for the Bulldogs, who have lost nine straight against ranked teams since 2013.

(At) No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41: Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead Butler’s balanced scoring attack in a romp over Southern.

Also cracking double figures for the Bulldogs (10-1) were Sean McDermott with 11 points on 3-of-5 3-point shooting and Khalif Battle with 10. Twelve Bulldogs played and 11 scored.

Kamar Baldwin, Butler’s leading scorer with a 17.1 average entering the game, finished with two points.

Isaiah Rollins topped Southern (3-8) with 13 points.

No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70: Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Villanova won its season-high fourth straight game by holding off Delaware in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center.

Justin Moore came off the bench to add 16, Saddiq Bey had 13 and Cole Swider 12 as the Wildcats (8-2) beat the Blue Hens (9-2) for the 15th straight time.

Nate Darling scored 29 points for Delaware, which has lost two straight after setting a school record by starting the season with nine consecutive wins. Kevin Anderson added 14 points, while Justyn Mutts added eight points and 11 rebounds.

(At) Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48: Seton Hall star Myles Powell sat out the second half with a head injury, and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights beat the Pirates in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

Powell did not return to the Seton Hall bench in the second half. Sixth in the country at 22.9 points per game, Powell didn’t score his first points until nearly 10 minutes into the game. He finished with six points on 3-of-9 shooting.

Harper won the Joe Calabrese Award — named in honor of the late journalist who covered the rivalry for 38 years — as the most valuable player. He had two early alley-oop dunks. Akwasi Yeboah added 14 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers (8-3).

Quincy McKnight led Seton Hall (6-4) with 11 points. They have lost two in a row.

Wake Forest 80, (at) No 23 Xavier 78: Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 and Wake Forest beat Xavier in the Musketeers’ first game this season on an opponent’s home court.

Xavier (9-2), which trailed the entire second half, had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Quentin Goodin’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.

Wake Forest (6-5) led by 13 points in the second half. But Childress missed the first of two free-throw attempts to give the Musketeers a final shot for a win.

Paul Scruggs scored 30 points for Xavier. Naji Marshall added 16 before fouling out with 3:45 remaining.