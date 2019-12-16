Detroit — This year's Quick Lane Bowl has a local flavor, with organizers hoping Eastern Michigan's presence helps boost the attendance.

This just-announced promotion should help.

Again this year, the Quick Lane Bowl, set for Dec. 26 at Ford Field, is offering fans a chance to receive up to two complimentary tickets.

By visiting QuickLaneBowlSweepstakes.com, fans can enter to win a grand-prize package valued at more than $2,000.

Also, every entrant will receive up to two free tickets, while supplies last. To claim the tickets, you must visit a local Quick Lane store to receive a redemption code, at locations in Michigan, Ohio or Indiana.

The grand-prize package, meanwhile, includes a road trip for two, a Quick Lane service gift card, travel reimbursement of $600, hotel, food and beverages, and two swag bags, all total worth $2,350.

The winner will be selected Wednesday.

“Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center is honored to serve as the title sponsor of the bowl game for the sixth straight year,” said Kelsey Ruder, the U.S. and global marketing manager, of Quick Lane, in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming the University of Pittsburgh and Eastern Michigan University student-athletes and their fans to Detroit for a great bowl game experience.”

Quick Lane also has asked each school, Eastern Michigan and Pittsburgh, to nominate three fans for the bowl game's spirit award. The winner will receive airfare for two to the game, two nights at a hotel, a gift card for travel expenses, a swag bag, suite tickets and a special game-day experience.

Eastern Michigan (6-6) is making consecutive bowl-game appearances for the first time in school history, and its third trip in six years under coach Chris Creighton. Eastern appeared in only two bowls prior to Creighton's arrival.

Pittsburgh (7-5), out of the ACC, brings with it a couple local story angles, led by coach Pat Narduzzi, the long-time defensive coordinator under Mark Dantonio at Michigan State. Pittsburgh's athletic director is Heather Lyke, the former Eastern Michigan athletic director. She hired Creighton, but Narduzzi already was at Pittsburgh when she arrived.

The Quick Lane Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m.

The best attendance for the bowl was in 2015, the only other time a state team played in the bowl. Minnesota's 21-14 win over Central Michigan drew 34,217. In the previous version of the bowl, with Little Caesars as a sponsor, the biggest crowd was in 2007, when Purdue's 51-48 win over Central Michigan drew 60,624.

Face value for tickets to the bowl, run by the Detroit Lions, ranges from $29 to $89 plus fees, and can be purchased at QuickLaneBowl.com.

