Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 16
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 16, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (9-1, 1-1) – Even with the loss on Sunday at Minnesota, the Buckeyes have been the most impressive team in the early part of the season. The influx of young talent mixed with veterans like Kaleb and Andre Wesson (24), as well as the emergence of Duane Washington (Grand Rapids) have been big for the Buckeyes so far. They’ll get tested over the next couple of weeks with neutral-site games against Kentucky and West Virginia.
1. Ohio State (9-1, 1-1) – Even with the loss on Sunday at Minnesota, the Buckeyes have been the most impressive team in the early part of the season. The influx of young talent mixed with veterans like Kaleb and Andre Wesson (24), as well as the emergence of Duane Washington (Grand Rapids) have been big for the Buckeyes so far. They’ll get tested over the next couple of weeks with neutral-site games against Kentucky and West Virginia. Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Michigan State (7-3, 1-0) – The Spartans still have another Big Ten game this week at Northwestern and could hold a one-game lead in the conference at that point. It’s been a rocky start for the preseason No. 1 team in the nation as they’ve been dealt a difficult off-court blow while working through injuries to Joshua Langford and now Rocket Watts. The tough schedule hasn’t helped, but MSU does have a road win at Seton Hall already on its resume.
2. Michigan State (7-3, 1-0) – The Spartans still have another Big Ten game this week at Northwestern and could hold a one-game lead in the conference at that point. It’s been a rocky start for the preseason No. 1 team in the nation as they’ve been dealt a difficult off-court blow while working through injuries to Joshua Langford and now Rocket Watts. The tough schedule hasn’t helped, but MSU does have a road win at Seton Hall already on its resume. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Maryland (10-1, 1-1) – The Terrapins didn’t exactly play the toughest nonconference schedule early in the season, but they did rack up the wins. However, the start of conference play has been rough as they needed Anthony Cowan (1) to bail them out in the final minutes at home against Illinois before losing at Penn State. They get a banged-up Seton Hall this week in what should be a bounce-back game.
3. Maryland (10-1, 1-1) – The Terrapins didn’t exactly play the toughest nonconference schedule early in the season, but they did rack up the wins. However, the start of conference play has been rough as they needed Anthony Cowan (1) to bail them out in the final minutes at home against Illinois before losing at Penn State. They get a banged-up Seton Hall this week in what should be a bounce-back game. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Michigan (8-3, 1-1) – For a moment, the Wolverines looked like they were ready to take the title as early favorite in the Big Ten after rolling over North Carolina and Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis. However, the Wolverines and first-year coach Juwan Howard have lost three of the last four, including marquee games to Louisville and at home to Oregon. They get two cupcakes before returning to conference play after the first of the year against Michigan State.
4. Michigan (8-3, 1-1) – For a moment, the Wolverines looked like they were ready to take the title as early favorite in the Big Ten after rolling over North Carolina and Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis. However, the Wolverines and first-year coach Juwan Howard have lost three of the last four, including marquee games to Louisville and at home to Oregon. They get two cupcakes before returning to conference play after the first of the year against Michigan State. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (9-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions are off to a quick start in what is shaping up to be coach Patrick Chambers’ best shot at getting his team to the NCAA Tournament. The blowout loss to Ohio State was the only dud on the schedule as Penn State rebounded to knock off Maryland at home. Its only other loss was a nail-biter to Ole Miss when the Nittany Lions surrendered a late lead in the NIT Season Tip-Off.
5. Penn State (9-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions are off to a quick start in what is shaping up to be coach Patrick Chambers’ best shot at getting his team to the NCAA Tournament. The blowout loss to Ohio State was the only dud on the schedule as Penn State rebounded to knock off Maryland at home. Its only other loss was a nail-biter to Ole Miss when the Nittany Lions surrendered a late lead in the NIT Season Tip-Off. Barry Reeger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Illinois (8-3, 1-1) – The Fighting Illini might be one of the tougher teams to nail down this season. They had an ugly loss early to an average Arizona team then fell flat at home to Miami. The collapse in the final minutes on the road at Maryland was concerning, but the rebound at home to beat Michigan was an impressive bounce-back. It could be that kind of year for a young team that has talent but is fighting to find some consistency.
6. Illinois (8-3, 1-1) – The Fighting Illini might be one of the tougher teams to nail down this season. They had an ugly loss early to an average Arizona team then fell flat at home to Miami. The collapse in the final minutes on the road at Maryland was concerning, but the rebound at home to beat Michigan was an impressive bounce-back. It could be that kind of year for a young team that has talent but is fighting to find some consistency. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Iowa (8-3, 1-1) – The win over Texas Tech in Las Vegas was clearly the high point for the Hawkeyes in the first portion of the season, and big man Luka Garza (55) has been outstanding. But as is often the case for Fran McCaffery’s team, defense is an issue, a problem that stood out in the loss to Michigan when the Hawkeyes gave up 103 points. Iowa will be in most games it plays because it can score, but the defensive woes make this a middle-of-the-pack team.
7. Iowa (8-3, 1-1) – The win over Texas Tech in Las Vegas was clearly the high point for the Hawkeyes in the first portion of the season, and big man Luka Garza (55) has been outstanding. But as is often the case for Fran McCaffery’s team, defense is an issue, a problem that stood out in the loss to Michigan when the Hawkeyes gave up 103 points. Iowa will be in most games it plays because it can score, but the defensive woes make this a middle-of-the-pack team. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
8. Indiana (10-1, 1-1) – The Hoosiers have done a good job of taking care of business, but outside of beating a ranked Florida State team at home, it’s hard to see much quality in the resume to this point. The first time the Hoosiers actually left Bloomington, they got blown out by 20 at Wisconsin. It’s another team with some intriguing pieces, namely freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis (right), but at this point, the record could be misleading.
8. Indiana (10-1, 1-1) – The Hoosiers have done a good job of taking care of business, but outside of beating a ranked Florida State team at home, it’s hard to see much quality in the resume to this point. The first time the Hoosiers actually left Bloomington, they got blown out by 20 at Wisconsin. It’s another team with some intriguing pieces, namely freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis (right), but at this point, the record could be misleading. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Purdue (6-4, 1-1) – The analytics sites love the Boilermakers, but at this point it’s hard to ignore the losses, including on Sunday to a bad Nebraska team as well as early losses to Texas and Marquette. Of course, wins matter, too, and the Boilermakers beat VCU when they were ranked and has a 29-point win over then-No. 5 Virginia. So, like the rest of the conference, the prognosis for Matt Painter’s group appears to be a complete mystery.
9. Purdue (6-4, 1-1) – The analytics sites love the Boilermakers, but at this point it’s hard to ignore the losses, including on Sunday to a bad Nebraska team as well as early losses to Texas and Marquette. Of course, wins matter, too, and the Boilermakers beat VCU when they were ranked and has a 29-point win over then-No. 5 Virginia. So, like the rest of the conference, the prognosis for Matt Painter’s group appears to be a complete mystery. John Peterson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Rutgers (8-3, 1-1) – Steve Pikiell continues to slowly build the Scarlet Knights the right way and they’ll play tough every time out. However, there will be plenty of ups and downs with this group, highlighted by the early losses to St. Bonaventure and Pitt but then wiped out by wins like at home against Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Rutgers likely will pick off some higher-ranked teams, but it still has a long way to go to be a tournament team.
10. Rutgers (8-3, 1-1) – Steve Pikiell continues to slowly build the Scarlet Knights the right way and they’ll play tough every time out. However, there will be plenty of ups and downs with this group, highlighted by the early losses to St. Bonaventure and Pitt but then wiped out by wins like at home against Wisconsin and Seton Hall. Rutgers likely will pick off some higher-ranked teams, but it still has a long way to go to be a tournament team. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Minnesota (5-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers didn’t do themselves many favors with a tough early schedule that came with losses to Oklahoma, Butler and Utah. The loss to DePaul was an ugly one and only scoring 52 points against Iowa is not ideal. Of course, that hardly explains how the Gophers then responded by beating previously undefeated Ohio State on Sunday, but welcome to the Big Ten.
11. Minnesota (5-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers didn’t do themselves many favors with a tough early schedule that came with losses to Oklahoma, Butler and Utah. The loss to DePaul was an ugly one and only scoring 52 points against Iowa is not ideal. Of course, that hardly explains how the Gophers then responded by beating previously undefeated Ohio State on Sunday, but welcome to the Big Ten. Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1) – We’ve all come to expect the Badgers will always be there, always in the mix to win the Big Ten. However, this could be the season that changes. The Badgers are struggling to find consistency and have lost four of the last five, mixing in a 20-point win at home over Indiana. That’s been the lone bright spot over the past couple of weeks for a team that still has a tough nonconference test against Tennessee before getting back to Big Ten action.
12. Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1) – We’ve all come to expect the Badgers will always be there, always in the mix to win the Big Ten. However, this could be the season that changes. The Badgers are struggling to find consistency and have lost four of the last five, mixing in a 20-point win at home over Indiana. That’s been the lone bright spot over the past couple of weeks for a team that still has a tough nonconference test against Tennessee before getting back to Big Ten action. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (5-6, 1-1) – This was going to be easy, putting the Cornhuskers at the bottom of the Big Ten rankings on a regular basis as Fred Hoiberg was in the process of tearing things down to rebuild them. Then the Huskers nearly beat Indiana before rolling over Purdue at home, and that’s good enough to at least stay out of the basement. Where it goes from here is hard to guess, but the ’Huskers might need to cherish that win over Purdue for a while.
13. Nebraska (5-6, 1-1) – This was going to be easy, putting the Cornhuskers at the bottom of the Big Ten rankings on a regular basis as Fred Hoiberg was in the process of tearing things down to rebuild them. Then the Huskers nearly beat Indiana before rolling over Purdue at home, and that’s good enough to at least stay out of the basement. Where it goes from here is hard to guess, but the ’Huskers might need to cherish that win over Purdue for a while. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (5-4, 0-1) – It’s hard to see this being a good year for the Wildcats, especially after the early part of the season included losses to Merrimack and Radford. That doesn’t bode well for Chris Collins’ team as the Wildcats weren’t competitive in the Big Ten opener against Purdue and now they draw Michigan State as they close out early conference play.
14. Northwestern (5-4, 0-1) – It’s hard to see this being a good year for the Wildcats, especially after the early part of the season included losses to Merrimack and Radford. That doesn’t bode well for Chris Collins’ team as the Wildcats weren’t competitive in the Big Ten opener against Purdue and now they draw Michigan State as they close out early conference play. Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan dropped nine spots and Michigan State improved by one, putting the Wolverines and Spartans No. 14 and No. 15, respectively, in this week’s Associated Press college basketball poll.

    The Wolverines (8-3) lost at Illinois and at home to Oregon last week, while the Spartans (7-3) beat Oakland at Little Caesars Arena.

    Kansas (9-1) moved up one spot to become the fifth No. 1 team in an already wild season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

    Gonzaga, Louisville, Duke and Ohio State round out the top five.

    Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville (last week) have been the other top-ranked teams so far in a year with no dominant team.

    More: Long ball finally starts to drop for Michigan's Franz Wagner

    More: MSU's Thomas Kithier shows 'positive' signs, earning Tom Izzo's confidence

    The Jayhawks, who received 47 of 65 first-place votes, haven’t lost since falling to Duke in the Champions Classic to open the season. That run has included winning the Maui Invitational and beating a then-ranked Colorado team, with all but the overtime win against Dayton for the Maui title coming by double-digit margins.

    North Carolina (6-4) is out of the Top 25 after being ranked No. 17 last week. The Tar Heels had been ranked for 106 consecutive weeks dating to February 2014, including starting this year in the top 10 and peaking at No. 5 on Nov. 18.

    The Tar Heels failed to crack 50 points in losses to both highly ranked Ohio State and Virginia, then lost Sunday to Wofford in Chapel Hill with star freshman point guard Cole Anthony and fellow starter Leaky Black out with injuries.

    AP poll

    1. Kansas, 9-1 record, 1607 points (last week: 2)

    2. Gonzaga, 11-1, 1552 (6)

    3. Louisville, 10-1, 1412 (1)

    4. Duke, 9-1, 1387 (7)

    5. Ohio State, 9-1, 1334 (3)

    6. Kentucky, 8-1, 1231 (8)

    7. Maryland, 10-1, 1207 (4)

    8. Oregon, 8-2, 1172 (10)

    9. Virginia, 8-1, 1121 (9)

    10. Baylor, 8-1, 1062 (11)

    11. Memphis, 9-1, 960 (13)

    12. Auburn, 9-0, 939 (12)

    13. Dayton, 8-1, 879 (14)

    14. Michigan, 8-3, 723 (5)

    15. Michigan State, 7-3, 656 (16)

    16. Arizona, 10-2, 631 (15)

    17. Butler, 10-1, 553 (18)

    18. Villanova, 8-2, 496 (20)

    19. Florida State, 8-2, 449 (21)

    20. San Diego State, 10-0, 431 (25)

    21. Tennessee, 7-2, 367 (19)

    22. Washington, 7-2, 213 (NR)

    23. Penn State, 9-2, 182 (NR)

    24. Texas Tech, 6-3, 115 (NR)

    25. West Virginia, 9-1 (76)

    ►First-place votes: Kansas 47, Gonzaga 15, Louisville 1, Duke 2.

    ►Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita State 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah State 14, Saint Mary's (Calif.) 13, Northern Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma State 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE