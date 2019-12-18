Ypsilanti — Noah Morgan had 19 points as Eastern Michigan edged Northeastern 60-55 on Tuesday night.

Yeikson Montero had 12 points for the Eagles (9-1), including the clinching free throws with six seconds to go. Ty Groce added 10 points.

Southeast Missouri State's Darrious Agnew, right, grabs a rebound away from Ohio State's E.J. Liddell. (Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP)

Jordan Roland’s two free throws with 1:02 to play pulled the Huskies within 58-55 with 1:02 to go and after a miss by the Eagles, Tyson Walker grabbed an offensive rebound after a missed 3-pointer by Maxime Boursiquot. Walker missed the putback in the lane and Montero grabbed the rebound.

Roland had 12 points for the Huskies (5-6). Boursiquot added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

More state men

(At) Robert Morris 83, Central Michigan 79: Josh Williams hit four free throws in the final four seconds. The Chippewas took a brief lead with just under four minutes to play when David DiLeo hit a 3-pointer to make it 71-70, but AJ Bramah missed a layup, then grabbed the offensive rebound while drawing a foul. His two free throws put Robert Morris ahead for good.

Williams finished with 24 points and eight rebounds to lead the Colonials (4-8). Dante Treacy and Bramah each contributed 14 points.

DiLeo had 23 points and grabbed eight boards for Central Michigan (7-5). Devontae Lane added 13 points and six assists, Kevin McKay added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals and Rob Montgomery contributed 11 points.

Central Michigan came in averaging 88.7 points per game, making it the No. 2 scoring team in the nation behind only Eastern Washington, which averages 90. Still, the Chippewas have yet to win a game on the road in five tries.

Big Ten

(At) No. 5 Ohio State 80, Southwest Missouri State 48: Kaleb Wesson had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Ohio State bounced back from its first loss. Ohio State (10-1) was playing two days after it dropped an 84-71 decision at Minnesota. That loss led to the Buckeyes dropping two spots in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Buckeyes played their second straight game without sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr., who was sidelined with an apparent rib injury. Washington is the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.4 points per game.

Andre Wesson scored 14 points, while Kyle Young and D.J. Carton each had 10 points for the Buckeyes.

D.Q. Nicholas and Isaiah Gable each had 10 points for Southeast Missouri State (3-8).

Purdue 69, (at) Ohio 51: Eric Hunter Jr. had 18 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and Purdue bounced back from its first conference loss. Trevion Williams added 14 for the Boilermakers (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten), who kept Ohio (7-4) at bay as the Bobcats surged to begin the second half after being down 20 at the half. The Bobcats got within seven points with 11 minutes left in the game but couldn’t chip away any more.

Top 25

(At) No. 13 Dayton 71, North Texas 58: Jalen Crutcher and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 points apiece, and Dayton finally shook free at the end to beat North Texas.

The Flyers (9-1) took the court with their highest ranking since December 1968, when they made it as high as No. 6. A sloppy second half kept it close.

Dayton turned it over eight times in the second half, helping North Texas (4-7) cut the lead to nine points with six minutes left. Crutcher hit an unguarded 3-pointer that blunted the comeback, and the Mean Green fell short in their bid for a fourth all-time win over a ranked team.

Javion Hamlet had 19 points, and Zachary Simmons added 18 for North Texas.

(At) No. 19 Florida State 98, North Florida 81: Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points and fellow big man Dominik Olejniczak added 11. The 7-footers were able to capitalize on their height advantage, making shots in the lane and leading the Seminoles to a 39-27 rebounding edge. Koprivica was 6 of 8 from the floor, while Olejniczak went 5 for 7.

M.J. Walker had 11 points, one of seven Seminoles who scored in double figures. Florida State (9-2) has won 12 straight home games in a streak that dates to the 2018-19 season.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 23 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, for North Florida (7-6).