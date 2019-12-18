Williamston’s Eston Miles wants to be the best defensive tackle to ever play at Western Michigan and Broncos defensive coordinator Lou Esposito would have it no other way.

Miles, 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, is a physical three-star who can penetrate the line and make tackles, and that was never more apparent than his 20-tackle game against Fowlerville with multiple TFLs.

Eston Miles (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

Miles, No. 32 on The Detroit News Blue Chip list, wants to help the Broncos win another MAC championship; their most recent title was in 2016.

“They offered me this past summer and I took my official visit this past weekend,” said Miles, who signed his letter of intent on Wednesday. “We toured the campus, the facilities and we went to a practice too because they’re getting ready for their bowl game.”

Miles talked to redshirt freshman defensive tackle Will McCabe while on the visit. Junior Ralph Holley, another defensive tackle from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, had a strong season for the Broncos.

“I talked to Will McCabe and he told me that he thought he’d come in and dominate as a freshman, but he didn’t, so he said to not come in with too big of a head. Instead, come in prepared to work,” Miles said.

More: Complete 2020 Detroit News Blue Chip list 1-60

More: Some local football stars hope to boost offer list by skipping early signing period

Miles said Esposito told him that there were perhaps 10 members of WMU’s 2020 recruiting class who could play as true freshmen.

“He believes I’m one of them,” Miles said. “I’m excited that they’re going to be watching for me.”

Miles is one of several in-state players signed by the Broncos in their 20-member class, including Walled Lake Northern defensive tackle Kyle Arnoldi – ranked No. 35 on The News Blue Chip list – Orchard Lake St. Mary’s athlete Anthony Enechukwu (No. 57) and Southfield A&T cornerback Jeremiah Piper.

“I’m very excited about this class,” said WMU third-year coach Tim Lester. “It’s a tight group already. They have been in communication for almost six months. They all get along, which will be huge for their development when they get here. The biggest thing about this class is that we addressed all of our needs.”

Lester brought in six players from Illinois, including three-star receiver Kaevion Mack (Peoria), who is ranked No. 23 in the state by 247Sports and had offers from Iowa and several other MAC schools.

Other top players signing with WMU include three-star quarterback Jack Salopek from Pennsylvania, who had an offer from Pittsburgh, and three-star defensive end Stiles Moore from Tennessee, who had offers from Iowa, Duke, Louisville and Cincinnati.

The Broncos will have to replace multiple key players, including the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in running back LeVante Bellamy, along with quarterback Jon Wassink and tight end Giovanni Ricci.