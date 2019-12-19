Newark, New Jersey — Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland, 52-48, Thursday night.

The Pirates (7-4) held the Terrapins to 27 percent shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland (10-2) its second straight loss.

Seton Hall seemed in control when Anthony Nelson hit a layup for a 49-42 edge with about a minute to play. Then the Pirates missed three free throws and turned the ball over, setting up Anthony Cowan Jr. to try a tying 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.

Seton Hall center Romaro Gill (35) and Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4) struggle for control of the ball during the second half on Thursday. (Photo: Kathy Willens, Associated Press)

Cowan missed, and Seton Hall got the rebound and made a free throw to ice it.

Seton Hall won without Big East Conference preseason player of the year Myles Powell (concussion) and power forward Sando Mamukelashvili (broken wrist).

Cowan led Maryland with 16 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins added 11 points apiece.

The defense was the difference for Seton Hall, which also got eight points and 12 rebounds from Jared Rhoden.

The Terrapins trailed 27-18 at halftime with their lowest scoring output in a first half this season. Maryland entered averaging 77.1 points per game.

State men

Northeastern 74, (at) Detroit Mercy 61: Bolden Brace had a season-high 22 points as Northeastern got past Detroit Mercy.

Maxime Boursiquot had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Jason Strong had 10 points and nine rebounds for Northeastern (6-6). Jordan Roland, the Huskies’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 24 points per game, scored only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Antoine Davis had 26 points for the Titans (1-10), whose losing streak reached seven games. Justin Miller scored 13 and Willy Isiani added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 4 Duke 86, Wofford 57: Joey Baker had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers to help Duke beat Wofford.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit all of his 3s after halftime while the hot-shooting Blue Devils stretched their lead. Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Duke (10-1), which shot 54 percent in its return from a nearly two-week pause in the schedule.

The Blue Devils played without starting point guard Tre Jones due to what the school described as a “mild sprain” in his left foot from a recent practice. In a release, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the decision to hold Jones out was “out of an abundance of caution” and that the team believes it is a “minor” issue.

Tray Hollowell scored 17 points to lead the Terriers (7-5). They shot just 35.5 percent despite hitting 10 3-pointers.