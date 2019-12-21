New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11
Central Michigan quarterback Tommy Lazzaro (7) is sacked by San Diego State cornerback Luq Barcoo (16) and defensive lineman Keshawn Banks (57) during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M. Andres Leighton, AP
Central Michigan tight end Bernhard Raimann (86) is sacked by San Diego State cornerback Luq Barcoo (16) during the first half. Andres Leighton, AP
San Diego State wide receiver BJ Busbee, left, tries to break away from Central Michigan linebacker Michael Oliver (7) and defensive back Dishon McNary (25) during the first half. Andres Leighton, AP
San Diego State quarterback Ryan Agnew (9) signals before the snap during the first half. Andres Leighton, AP
San Diego State cornerback Luq Barcoo (16) intercepts a pass intended for Central Michigan wide receiver Tyrone Scott (19) in the end zone during the first half. Andres Leighton, AP
San Diego State quarterback Ryan Agnew (9) throws against Central Michigan during the second half. Andres Leighton, AP
Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain reacts in the sideline during the first half. Andres Leighton, AP
San Diego State wide receiver TJ Sullivan, right, pulls in a touchdown catch as Central Michigan defensive back Da'Quaun Jamison (6) defends during the second half. Andres Leighton, AP
Central Michigan wide receiver JaCorey Sullivan (11) is sacked by San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23) during the first half. Andres Leighton, AP
San Diego State safety Dwayne Johnson (36) grabs the mask of Central Michigan wide receiver Tyrone Scott (19) during the first half. Andres Leighton, AP
Central Michigan quarterback Quinten Dormady (12) throws against San Diego State during the first half. Andres Leighton, AP
Central Michigan running back Kobe Lewis (4) carries the ball against the San Diego State defense during the second half. Andres Leighton, AP
Central Michigan wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (88) is slowed by San Diego State running back Chase Jasmin (22) during the second half. Andres Leighton, AP
San Diego State linebacker Kyahva Tezino (44), quarterback Ryan Agnew (9), tight end Parker Houston, second from left, and coach Rocky Long, left, celebrate with the trophy after their team beat Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl Saturday. Andres Leighton, AP
    Albuquerque, N.M —  Coming into the New Mexico Bowl, San Diego State’s defense was the focus. The Aztecs ranked second in the nation in rushing defense and second in rushing yards allowed per carry. But San Diego State’s offense, with only an average of 19 points-per game, ranked among the nation’s worst. Something had to give against Central Michigan and its strong defense.

    So the Aztecs offense stepped it up Saturday

    Ryan Agnew passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns, Jesse Matthews caught three passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego State won a bowl game for the first time since 2016, beating Central Michigan 48-11 on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.

    “We don’t listen to the stuff outside the locker room,” Matthews said. “It all came together.”

    Jordan Byrd ran for a career-high 139 yards and a touchdown to help the Aztecs (10-3) cap their 10th straight bowl appearance with a victory. San Diego State opened 7-1 record, then dropped two of its last three conference games to fall out of contention for a Mountain West title game berth.

    San Diego State coach Rocky Long said he and his coaching staff did nothing differently to prepare the offense or get them motivated.

    “We just played a whole lot better today,” Long said with a shrug.

    San Diego State prevented Central Michigan (8-6) from sustaining consistent, with quarterback Quinten Dormady under pressure and forced to throw into tight coverage. He passed for 164 and threw three interceptions.

    Central Michigan’s Jonathan Ward, who came into the game with 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns, was held to 7 rushing yards and 26 yards receiving.

    Kobe Lewis ran for 97 rushing yards, with a 66-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Despite the loss, Lewis credited Chippewas coach Jim McElwain for changing the culture of the program that went from 1-11 to 8-6 in one year.

    “I didn’t care what the score was,” Lewis said. “I wanted to play hard and finish hard.”

    McElwain said he still felt Central Michigan had a successful season even though the team finished with losses in the Mid-American Conference Championship and New Mexico Bowl.

    “You learn from your failures,” he said.

    McElwain said he was returning next season as head coach despite talk linking him to over jobs.

    The victory served as a homecoming for Long. He last won the New Mexico Bowl in 2007 as New Mexico’s coach. Long is 4-9 in bowl games and used to look at the field from his office. “It was real special to me because I have ties to this place,” Long said.

