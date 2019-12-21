Jesus Cruz had 23 points as Fairfield narrowly beat Oakland 61-59 in overtime on Saturday.

Taj Benning had 10 points for Fairfield (3-7). Kevin Senghore-Peterson added eight rebounds.

The Stags forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

After entering the locker room at the half tied 31-31, the two teams battled to a tie again in the second half, forcing overtime. The Stags finally shook off the Golden Grizzlies in the extra period to earn the 2-point win.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the second half. The Stags’ 20 points in the second half were the lowest of the season for the road team, while the 20 second-half points for the Golden Grizzlies marked the fewest of the season for the hosts.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (5-8), who have now lost four games in a row. Daniel Oladapo added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brad Brechting had 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Fairfield takes on Wagner on the road next Saturday. Oakland takes on Detroit at home next Saturday.

More state men

(At) Detroit Mercy 81, SIU-Edwardsville 55: Antoine Davis scored a season-high 35 points with seven 3-pointers and Detroit Mercy ended a seven-game skid. Davis’ 3-pointer capped the Titans’ opening 21-4 run and he finished with 20 first-half points.

Marquis Moore matched his career-high 12 points, Justin Miller added 12 points and Chris Brandon had six points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Titans (2-10).

Anselm Uzuegbunem scored 16 points and Shamar Wright added 10 for the Cougars (2-10), who shot 37.3% in losing their eighth straight.

Zeke Moore, who led the Cougars in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 20% (1 of 5).

Detroit faces Oakland on the road next Saturday.

Men's scores

Ripon 80, (at) Northern Michigan 75

(At) Michigan Tech 117, Algoma University (Ontario) 60

(At) Lewis 84, Lake Superior State 57

(At) Ferris State 119, Lambton 59

Davenport 75, (at) Trevecca Nazarene 51

Northwood 61, (at) Eckerd 60

Concordia 89, (at) Kalamazoo 84

Anderson (Ind.) 88, (at) Olivet 81

State women

No. 22 West Virginia 63, No. 19 Michigan State 57: Kari Niblack scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and No. 22 West Virginia edged No. 19 Michigan State in the Florida Sunshine Classic.

Kysre Gondrezick added 14 points and Tynice Martin 11, both making a pair of free throws in the final 20 seconds for the Mountaineers (8-1), who have won four straight.

West Virginia plays Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse defeated Michigan State on Friday in the round-robin tournament.

Nia Clouden had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-4) and Shay Colley added 11 points.

West Virginia made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter while Michigan State went just 5 of 19 from the field, 1 of 6 behind the arc, and was just 4 of 7 from the foul line. The Spartans had a string of six straight misses in the fourth quarter and missed their last three shots in the final minute.

Neither team shot better than 35% but West Virginia went 17 of 20 from the foul line to MSU’s 10 of 17.

Eastern Michigan 84, (at) Detroit Mercy 70: Areanna Combs scored 22 while Autumn Hudson and Courtnie Lewis each had 14 in the third straight win for Eastern (5-6). Markyia McCormick had 19 points for Detroit Mercy (0-11).

Western Michigan 79, Denver 70: In the Puerto Rico Classic in San Juan, Breanna Mobley finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Jordan Walker had 22 points for Western (6-3), which has won four straight.

(At) Wayne State 75, Cedarville 72: Wayne State (7-4) opened the game with a 9-0 run and never looked back. Sadia Johnson scored 23 and Grace George 22 for Wayne State. Cedarville is 10-3.

(At) Oakland 72, Lourdes 53: Alona Blackwell scored 18 and Kayla Luchenbach 14 for Oakland (5-6). Lourdes is 3-12.

Women's scores

(At) Northwood 71, Lawrence Tech 52

(At) Defiance 66, Kalamazoo 60