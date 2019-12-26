Shreveport, La. — The Dan Enos era in Miami will last just one season, according to a report.

Enos, the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator, and the team are expected to part ways following Thursday’s Independence Bowl, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported in a tweet about two hours before kickoff for Miami’s bowl game against Louisiana Tech in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Miami offensive coordinator Dan Enos (Photo: Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)

“Barring a significant change in plans, the Miami Hurricanes and offensive coordinator Dan Enos are expected to part ways after today’s Independence Bowl,” Reynolds’ tweet said.

When approached, Miami did not offer comment.

Enos came over to Miami after being Alabama’s quarterbacks coach last season. Under his direction, the Hurricanes’ offense finished the regular season last out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in offensive third-down success rate and gave up the fourth-most sacks. The Hurricanes also were No. 120 in both rushing offense and red-zone offense.

Before Alabama, Enos also was offensive coordinator at Arkansas and head coach at Central Michigan, among several other stops, including stints as an assistant at Michigan State, his alma mater.