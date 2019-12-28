Rochester — Xavier Hill-Mais recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds as Oakland won its Horizon League opener by beating rival Detroit Mercy 84-71 on Saturday afternoon.

The win was the Golden Grizzlies sixth straight over the Titans and snapped their current four-game losing streak.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 19 points for Oakland (6-8, 1-0). Blake Lampman added 12 points and Kevin Kangu had six assists.

Oakland posted a season-high 22 assists. Meanwhile, the Titans’ 27.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Oakland opponent this season.

Oakland totaled a season-best 46 points in the first half.

Antoine Davis had 24 points and six assists for the Titans (2-11, 0-1). Jordan Gorman added 15 points. Marquis Moore had 12 points.

Oakland faces Wright St. at home on Friday. Detroit faces Gonzaga on the road on Monday.

Central Michigan guard Kevin McKay (20) goes up for two during the first half against Purdue Saturday. (Photo: Nikos Frazier, AP)

More state men

(At) Purdue 97, Central Michigan 62: Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-10 3-point shooting to help propel Purdue in romp over Central Michigan.

Stefanovic, a sophomore guard, hit 8 of 13 shots and delivered five assists. He hit 6 of 7 3-pointers in the first half, including two 3s in the first three minutes.

Purdue coach Matt Painter said it’s a game-changer when Stefanovic shoots that well.

“He’s had a couple games at home when he’s shot that way and we’ve had big wins,” Painter said.

Trevion Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Boilermakers (8-5). Eric Hunter Jr. contributed 16 points and six assists. Matt Haarms and Isaiah Thompson each scored 11 for Purdue.

The inside tandem of Haarms (5 of 7 shots) and Williams (5 of 8) helped give Purdue a 42-28 edge in points in the paint.

It was the first time Purdue had topped 70 points since Nov. 23.

David DiLeo scored 12 points for the Chippewas (7-6). Rob Montgomery and Travon Broadway Jr. each had 10 points.

The Boilermakers shot 53% in the first half en route to a 51-21 halftime lead. Purdue sank 10 of 17 3-pointers in the opening half.

Purdue, which was shooting just under 42% entering the game, shot even better in the second half, finishing at 54%.

Central Michigan shot 38% overall and 14% on 3-point shots (3 of 22). The Chippewas committed 22 turnovers, seven more than the Boilermakers.

Purdue led by as many as 40 at 84-44.

(At) UNLV 64, Eastern Michigan 49: Cheikh Mbacke Diong scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Bryce Hamilton scored 13 off the bench and UNLV beat Eastern Michigan.

Donnie Tillman scored 12 for the Rebels who now have won back-to-back contests for the first time this season.

Eastern Michigan built a 10-2 lead before the Rebels went on a 19-6 run in an eight-minute span and led 21-16 when Hamilton threw down a dunk with 5:38 before halftime. UNLV led 28-20 at intermission.

The Rebels (6-8) took control when they outscored Eastern Michigan 23-9 within the first 12 minutes of the second half and led 50-29 when Hamilton made a layup and three-point play with 8:14 remaining.

Ty Groce scored 12 for the Eagles (9-3) and Boubacar Toure grabbed 11 rebounds.

Eastern Michigan hosts NAIA-member Concordia (MI) on Monday before starting Mid-American Conference play when it hosts Akron on Jan. 4.

State men scores

Olivet 87, Westminster (Pa.) 77

Albion 73, Baldwin Wallace 70

Illinois Tech 72, (at) Hope 58

State women

No. 14 Indiana 79, Michigan State 67: Ali Patberg scored 23 points and No. 14 Indiana took over in the second half to open Big Ten Conference play with a win over Michigan State.

Mackenzie Holmes added 18 points off the bench, Grace Berger scored 16 and Aleksa Gulbe had 11 for the Hoosiers (11-2), who bounced back after a home loss to No. 10 UCLA.

Taryn McCutcheon had 15 points and reached the 1,000-point plateau for the Spartans (7-5), who dropped their third straight. They were ranked until losing two at the Florida Sunshine Classic last weekend. Victoria Gaines and Nia Clouden added 12 apiece.

Indiana got off to a horrible start in the second quarter as a one-point deficit ballooned to 12 with the Spartans hitting three 3-pointers in 15-4 run.

The Hoosiers were 10-of-14 shooting in the third quarter, closing on a 11-2 run to take a 54-49 lead. They made 7 of 9 shots in the fourth quarter, plus 11 of 16 free throws. Holmes finished 7 of 8 from the field, Patberg 7 of 9 and Gulbe 5 of 7.

(At) No. 12 Maryland 70, No. 23 Michigan 55: Kaila Charles had 23 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 12 Maryland beat No. 23 Michigan in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Charles moved into ninth place on Maryland’s all-time scoring list, passing Christy Winters Scott (1987-90, 1,679 points) and finishing the game at 1,685 career points.

The Terrapins (10-2) led from late in the first quarter until the Wolverines (9-3) tied it at 34 on Kayla Robbins’ pair of free throws with 4:58 left in the third. Maryland responded with an 8-0 run to take the lead for good and steadily pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Taylor Mikesell’s 3-pointer with 4:54 left in the fourth quarter was the first 3 of the game by either team, each having missed its first nine attempts from the arc up to that point. Blair Watson followed Mikesell’s 3 with another, making it 61-48 with 3:41 left.

Shakira Austin, Ashley Owusu and Stephanie Jones added 10 points each for Maryland.

Amy Dilk led Michigan with 18 points. Robbins added 16 and Naz Hillmon scored 15 for the Wolverines.

Oakland 71, (at) Detroit Mercy 57: Chloe Guingrich had 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting while Jalisha Terry added 15 for the Golden Grizzlies (6-6, 1-0 Horizon), who won their second straight. Maxine Moore scored 22 to lead the Titans (0-12, 0-1).

Central Michigan 92, Bethune-Cookman 67: Micaela Kelly finished with 30 points, going 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, while Molly Davis added 23 points in the Chippewas' seventh straight win. Kyra Bussell scored 17 and Gabrielle Bird 10 for Central (7-3), which plays at UCF Monday before opening Mid-American Conference play Jan. 4 at Akron. Amaya Scott had 13 points for Bethune-Cookman (8-4).

State women scores

Olivet 61, Westminster (Pa.) 59