Cleveland — West Virginia freshman guard Miles McBride remains an avid Ohio State football fan. The Cincinnati native doesn’t share the same love for its basketball team.

McBride scored a season-high 21 points, including six in the final 2:22, as No. 22 West Virginia rallied for a 67-59 victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

West Virginia's Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) grabs a rebound against Ohio State's Luther Muhammad during the first half. (Photo: Ron Schwane, AP)

The Mountaineers (11-1), who trailed by nine late in the first half, went ahead to stay at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jumper that he punctuated with a playful shrug.

“I knew if we got this win, our fan base was going to go crazy,” he said. “Both teams have prideful fan bases, but I wanted our fans to have a little edge.”

Kaleb Wesson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Buckeyes (11-2), who were held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls. They made 5 of 24 shots in the second half while being outscored 36-22.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is 3-0 against Ohio State since taking over the program in 2007 and recorded his 19th win over a top 10 team with the Mountaineers.

More Big Ten

(At) No. 13 Maryland 84, Bryant 70: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points and Maryland (11-2) ended a two-game slide in the nonconference finale for both teams. Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and Jalen Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Bryant (8-5) had won four in a row and have never beaten a ranked team.

(At) No. 20 Penn State 90, Cornell 59: Mike Watkins scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half, Lamar Stevens added 19 points, Myreon Jones scored 18, Izaiah Brockington had 11 and Watkins added 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (11-2), who won their 13th straight home game.

(At) Illinois 95, North Carolina A&T 64: Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds, narrowly missing his seventh double-double in 13 games. Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points and Alan Griffin added 18 for Illinois (9-4).

(At) Nebraska 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52: Haanif Cheatham scored 17 and Nebraska opened up an 18-point first-half lead. Nebraska (6-7), up by 13 at intermission, saw Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-9) cut the lead to 38-28 early in the second period. But the Islanders were able to get no closer while Nebraska gradually stretched the lead, going up 20 on Jervey Green’s slam dunk and, six seconds later, layup that made it 57-37. Nebraska’s largest lead was 24.

(At) No. 25 Iowa 93, Kennesaw State 51: Luka Garza scored 23 points and Ryan Kriener added a career-high 20 as Iowa closed its nonconference schedule with a win. Joe Wieskamp had 18 points for the Hawkeyes (10-3), who also recorded a season-high 14 steals.

Top 25

No. 5 Kansas 72, (at) Stanford 56: Isaiah Moss made three straight 3-pointers during a decisive second-half stretch and finished with 17 points, helping Kansas overcome an inconsistent performance on both ends.

Udoka Azubuike grabbed 13 rebounds as the Jayhawks (10-2) held a big advantage on the boards, but he took just two shots to score two points and committed five turnovers. Kansas’ second-leading scorer at 14.0 points per game missed all five of his free-throw attempts in a sub-par day with several NBA scouts in the stands.

Ochai Agbaji and Devon Dotson added 14 points each as Kansas won its fourth straight meeting with Stanford. That leaves Stanford coach Jerod Haase winless against his former school as the programs conclude a four-year agreement.

Oscar da Silva scored 19 points for Stanford (11-2).

(At) No. 6 Oregon 98, Alabama State 59: Chris Duarte scored a season-high 31 points and Oregon pounded Alabama State in its final tune-up before Pac-12 play.

The Ducks (11-2) are the conference favorites and will open league play Thursday at Colorado riding a five-game winning streak. They shot 59% and forced 20 turnovers leading to 32 points against the road-weary Hornets (1-12).

Duarte led four Oregon players with at least 10 points. Anthony Mathis had 15, Addison Patterson had 12 and Will Richardson added 10.

Brandon Battle had 14 points to lead Alabama State, which has played all 13 of its games away from home.

(At) No. 8 Auburn 86, Lipscomb 59: Danjel Purifoy had 17 points and nine rebounds and Auburn improved to 12-0.

The Tigers remained one of two undefeated teams nationally after Liberty’s loss to LSU, joining No. 15 San Diego State.

Auburn got off to a slow start against Lipscomb (5-8), a team coming off a 23-point loss at Vermont, but dominated late.

KJ Johnson led Lipscomb with 17 points.

(At) No. 16 Virginia 65, Navy 65, Navy 56: Kihei Clark scored five points during a 12-0 second-half run and Virginia overcame a sloppy effort.

Braxton Key led Virginia (10-2) with 15 points, Mamadi Diakite had 13 and Clark added 10 and 13 assists. Clark’s foul-line jumper with 9:09 remaining gave the Cavaliers the lead they had just relinquished. Key added two baskets and Clark barely beat the shot clock with a 3-point heave that rattled in, giving Virginia a 50-41 lead.

Cam Davis led Navy (6-5) with 19 points and Evan Wieck had 13. The loss was the 19th in a row for the Midshipmen when facing a ranked opponent.

(At) No. 23 Texas Tech 73, Cal State Bakersfield 58: Kyler Edwards scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime and Texas Tech pulled away to win its 54th consecutive home game against nonconference teams.

Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey also had 20 points for the Red Raiders (9-3), with eight of those coming in a 13-2 run midway through the second half that put them ahead by double figures the rest of the game.

The Roadrunners (6-9) got within 44-41 on a 3-pointer by Justin Edler-Davis with 12:54 left. But they had three bad-pass turnovers in just under three minutes that led to seven points in the Tech run.