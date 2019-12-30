Michigan fell one spot to No. 12 and Michigan State remained No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press college basketball poll, released Monday.

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman shoots against Western Michigan's Brandon Johnson during the first half Sunday night. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Michigan (10-3) defeated UMass Lowell 86-60 on Sunday and Michigan State (10-3) took care of Western Michigan, 95-62, also Sunday.

The rivals meet this Sunday at the Breslin Center at 1:30 p.m. (CBS). Michigan is off until then while MSU hosts Illinois on Thursday at 8 p.m. (FS1).

Gonzaga, which hosts Detroit Mercy on Monday night, remained No. 1, followed by Duke, Kansas, Oregon and Ohio State.

More: Brandon Wade gives up Duquesne scholarship to return home, join Michigan basketball team

The Zags, who did not play last week, received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel.

The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia on Sunday. The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16.

No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since climbing to No. 3 in 2017-18.

Oregon is in the top five for the first time since reaching No. 4 in 2016-17, when the Ducks went to the Final Four.

AP poll

1. Gonzaga, 13-1 record, 1621 points (last week: 1)

2. Duke, 11-1, 1516 (4)

3. Kansas, 10-2, 1497 (5)

4. Oregon, 11-2, 1361 (6)

5. Ohio State, 11-2, 1277 (2)

6. Baylor, 9-1, 1267 (7)

7. Louisville, 11-2, 1196 (3)

8. Auburn, 12-0, 1159 (8)

9. Memphis, 11-1, 1055 (9)

10. Villanova, 9-2, 970 (10)

11. Butler, 12-1, 883 (12)

12. Michigan, 10-3, 880 (11)

13. San Diego State, 13-0, 780 (15)

14. Michigan State, 10-3, 747 (14)

15. Maryland, 11-2, 720 (13)

16. West Virginia, 11-1, 719 (22)

17. Kentucky, 9-3, 674 (19)

18. Florida State, 11-2, 531 (17)

19. Virginia, 10-2, 506 (16)

20. Dayton, 10-2, 483 (18)

21. Penn State, 11-2, 312 (20)

22. Texas Tech, 9-3, 175 (23)

23. Iowa, 10-3, 137 (25)

24. Wichita State, 11-1, 135 (NR)

25. Arizona, 10-3, 113 (24)

►First-place votes: Gonzaga 63, Duke 1, Kansas 1

►Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary's (Calif.) 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Creighton 10, Georgetown 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, BYU 2, ETSU 2, Seton Hall 2, Florida 1, Stanford 1, Yale 1