Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Dec. 30
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 30, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Dec. 30, 2019, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (11-2, 1-1) – The Buckeyes hardly closed out nonconference play with cupcakes, and it caught up with them in the final game before returning to Big Ten play. Coming off a win over Kentucky, the Buckeyes fell short against West Virginia in game that was technically neutral site but was played two hours from campus in Cleveland. There will be time to regroup as Ohio State plays just once this week, hosting Wisconsin on Friday. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (11-2, 1-1) – The Buckeyes hardly closed out nonconference play with cupcakes, and it caught up with them in the final game before returning to Big Ten play. Coming off a win over Kentucky, the Buckeyes fell short against West Virginia in game that was technically neutral site but was played two hours from campus in Cleveland. There will be time to regroup as Ohio State plays just once this week, hosting Wisconsin on Friday. Last week: 1. Ron Schwane, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Michigan State (10-3, 2-0) – The Spartans played without senior guard Cassius Winston for the first time in his career on Sunday, and it hardly mattered as Foster Loyer (3) had the best game of his career in a win over Western Michigan. The knee injury Winston suffered doesn’t appear to be serious, which is good news for the Spartans with games this week against Illinois and Michigan. Last week: 2.
2. Michigan State (10-3, 2-0) – The Spartans played without senior guard Cassius Winston for the first time in his career on Sunday, and it hardly mattered as Foster Loyer (3) had the best game of his career in a win over Western Michigan. The knee injury Winston suffered doesn’t appear to be serious, which is good news for the Spartans with games this week against Illinois and Michigan. Last week: 2. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (10-3, 1-1) – Now that the Wolverines are done with nonconference play there will be a legitimate chance to see how the groin injury suffered by Isaiah Livers will truly affect this team. The Wolverines only play once in the week that signals the return to the Big Ten, but it happens to be a big one in East Lansing to take on Michigan State in a rivalry game that will give an early edge in the conference race. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (10-3, 1-1) – Now that the Wolverines are done with nonconference play there will be a legitimate chance to see how the groin injury suffered by Isaiah Livers will truly affect this team. The Wolverines only play once in the week that signals the return to the Big Ten, but it happens to be a big one in East Lansing to take on Michigan State in a rivalry game that will give an early edge in the conference race. Last week: 3. Jose Juarez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Penn State (11-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions are on a roll, winners of four straight and six of the last seven. It has elevated expectations in State College and has Penn State believing it can contend in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions will get a chance to prove they belong by hosting Iowa this week. The four games over the next couple of weeks are all winnable ones that could position the Nittany Lions perfectly as the schedule gets tougher. Last week: 4.
4. Penn State (11-2, 1-1) – The Nittany Lions are on a roll, winners of four straight and six of the last seven. It has elevated expectations in State College and has Penn State believing it can contend in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions will get a chance to prove they belong by hosting Iowa this week. The four games over the next couple of weeks are all winnable ones that could position the Nittany Lions perfectly as the schedule gets tougher. Last week: 4. Gary M. Baranec, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Maryland (11-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins hadn’t played in 10 days, and on top of that, they were coming off back-to-back losses. So, it probably doesn’t matter that they weren’t exactly dominant in a win over Bryant. Instead, just getting back on the winning track was important. Now they’ll jump back into Big Ten play this week by hosting Indiana before a tough week that included Ohio State and a trip to Iowa. Last week: 5.
5. Maryland (11-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins hadn’t played in 10 days, and on top of that, they were coming off back-to-back losses. So, it probably doesn’t matter that they weren’t exactly dominant in a win over Bryant. Instead, just getting back on the winning track was important. Now they’ll jump back into Big Ten play this week by hosting Indiana before a tough week that included Ohio State and a trip to Iowa. Last week: 5. Brien Aho, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (10-3, 1-1) – The Hawkeyes have been taking care of business the last couple of weeks, following up the win over Cincinnati by cruising past Kennesaw State on Sunday. The return to Big Ten play comes with an early test at home against Penn State on Saturday. It will be an interesting matchup of teams attempting to prove they are legitimate conference title contenders. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (10-3, 1-1) – The Hawkeyes have been taking care of business the last couple of weeks, following up the win over Cincinnati by cruising past Kennesaw State on Sunday. The return to Big Ten play comes with an early test at home against Penn State on Saturday. It will be an interesting matchup of teams attempting to prove they are legitimate conference title contenders. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Illinois (9-4, 1-1) – Consistency has continued to elude the Fighting Illini, but what can’t be ignored is the size and athleticism. Both will almost certainly pester the next opponent, as Illinois hits the road to take on Michigan State before closing the week at home against Purdue. The suffocating defense the Illini employ has given MSU fits, and it will need to do so once again if the Illini expect to pick up a big road win. Last week: 8.
7. Illinois (9-4, 1-1) – Consistency has continued to elude the Fighting Illini, but what can’t be ignored is the size and athleticism. Both will almost certainly pester the next opponent, as Illinois hits the road to take on Michigan State before closing the week at home against Purdue. The suffocating defense the Illini employ has given MSU fits, and it will need to do so once again if the Illini expect to pick up a big road win. Last week: 8. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Purdue (8-5, 1-1) – Two losses in the last four games probably isn’t sitting well with the Boilermakers, who bounced back from the Butler loss by cleaning up on Central Michigan. The first week back in Big Ten play will tell a lot about the Boilermakers, as they host Minnesota then hit the road to face Illinois. If Purdue comes out of it with two victories, it could indicate it’ll be a team to be reckoned with. Last week: 9.
8. Purdue (8-5, 1-1) – Two losses in the last four games probably isn’t sitting well with the Boilermakers, who bounced back from the Butler loss by cleaning up on Central Michigan. The first week back in Big Ten play will tell a lot about the Boilermakers, as they host Minnesota then hit the road to face Illinois. If Purdue comes out of it with two victories, it could indicate it’ll be a team to be reckoned with. Last week: 9. John Peterson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Indiana (11-2, 1-1) – After the Hoosiers hung on to win after giving up a big lead against Notre Dame two weeks ago, they weren’t as lucky on Sunday as Arkansas outscored the Hoosiers, 19-3, to close the game. it’s an alarming trend for a young team to be unable to close games, especially as Indiana must travel to Maryland on Saturday to resume conference play. Last week: 7.
9. Indiana (11-2, 1-1) – After the Hoosiers hung on to win after giving up a big lead against Notre Dame two weeks ago, they weren’t as lucky on Sunday as Arkansas outscored the Hoosiers, 19-3, to close the game. it’s an alarming trend for a young team to be unable to close games, especially as Indiana must travel to Maryland on Saturday to resume conference play. Last week: 7. AJ Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Wisconsin (7-5, 1-1) – It’s tough to get a handle on what the Badgers might be this season, as they earned a big road win over Tennessee. The Badgers have had their share of ugly performances in the first couple of months, but with some veteran guards they’ll likely cause problems in the Big Ten all year. One more nonconference game is on tap Tuesday against Rider before a trip to Ohio State on Friday. Last week: 12.
10. Wisconsin (7-5, 1-1) – It’s tough to get a handle on what the Badgers might be this season, as they earned a big road win over Tennessee. The Badgers have had their share of ugly performances in the first couple of months, but with some veteran guards they’ll likely cause problems in the Big Ten all year. One more nonconference game is on tap Tuesday against Rider before a trip to Ohio State on Friday. Last week: 12. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Minnesota (7-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers have won three straight, and jump back into Big Ten play this week with an early test at Purdue on Thursday followed by Northwestern at home. Pull out a win at Purdue, and it could be the perfect setup as the Gophers’ schedule toughens next week with games against Michigan State and Michigan. Last week: 10.
11. Minnesota (7-5, 1-1) – The Golden Gophers have won three straight, and jump back into Big Ten play this week with an early test at Purdue on Thursday followed by Northwestern at home. Pull out a win at Purdue, and it could be the perfect setup as the Gophers’ schedule toughens next week with games against Michigan State and Michigan. Last week: 10. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Rutgers (9-3, 1-1) – The Scarlet Knights won three straight heading into their Monday night matchup with Division II Caldwell, the final tuneup before returning to conference action. Rutgers has proven to be a tough out on most nights, but it will need to find some consistency as it hits the road on Friday to take on a beatable Nebraska team. Last week: 11.
12. Rutgers (9-3, 1-1) – The Scarlet Knights won three straight heading into their Monday night matchup with Division II Caldwell, the final tuneup before returning to conference action. Rutgers has proven to be a tough out on most nights, but it will need to find some consistency as it hits the road on Friday to take on a beatable Nebraska team. Last week: 11. Kathy Willens, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (6-7, 1-1) – The Cornhuskers actually have won two of their last three games and will have a chance to win two in a row with Rutgers coming to town on Friday. There are no guarantees for the Huskers this season and they’ll be challenged by the size of the Scarlet Knights, but any home game this season will be a chance for an important victory. Last week: 13.
13. Nebraska (6-7, 1-1) – The Cornhuskers actually have won two of their last three games and will have a chance to win two in a row with Rutgers coming to town on Friday. There are no guarantees for the Huskers this season and they’ll be challenged by the size of the Scarlet Knights, but any home game this season will be a chance for an important victory. Last week: 13. John Peterson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (5-7, 0-2) – It’s going to be a long season in Evanston as the Wildcats are young and will be taking their lumps. The latest was a home loss to Hartford on Sunday, as the Wildcats now get a week to prepare for a trip to Minnesota. A second straight road game awaits next week at Indiana before Nebraska comes to town in a battle to stay out of the Big Ten basement. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (5-7, 0-2) – It’s going to be a long season in Evanston as the Wildcats are young and will be taking their lumps. The latest was a home loss to Hartford on Sunday, as the Wildcats now get a week to prepare for a trip to Minnesota. A second straight road game awaits next week at Indiana before Nebraska comes to town in a battle to stay out of the Big Ten basement. Last week: 14. David Banks, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan fell one spot to No. 12 and Michigan State remained No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press college basketball poll, released Monday.

    Michigan (10-3) defeated UMass Lowell 86-60 on Sunday and Michigan State (10-3) took care of Western Michigan, 95-62, also Sunday.

    The rivals meet this Sunday at the Breslin Center at 1:30 p.m. (CBS). Michigan is off until then while MSU hosts Illinois on Thursday at 8 p.m. (FS1).

    Gonzaga, which hosts Detroit Mercy on Monday night, remained No. 1, followed by Duke, Kansas, Oregon and Ohio State.

    More: Brandon Wade gives up Duquesne scholarship to return home, join Michigan basketball team

    The Zags, who did not play last week, received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel.

    The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia on Sunday. The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16.

    No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since climbing to No. 3 in 2017-18.

    Oregon is in the top five for the first time since reaching No. 4 in 2016-17, when the Ducks went to the Final Four.

    AP poll

    1. Gonzaga, 13-1 record, 1621 points (last week: 1)

    2. Duke, 11-1, 1516 (4)

    3. Kansas, 10-2, 1497 (5)

    4. Oregon, 11-2, 1361 (6)

    5. Ohio State, 11-2, 1277 (2)

    6. Baylor, 9-1, 1267 (7)

    7. Louisville, 11-2, 1196 (3)

    8. Auburn, 12-0, 1159 (8)

    9. Memphis, 11-1, 1055 (9)

    10. Villanova, 9-2, 970 (10)

    11. Butler, 12-1, 883 (12)

    12. Michigan, 10-3, 880 (11)

    13. San Diego State, 13-0, 780 (15)

    14. Michigan State, 10-3, 747 (14)

    15. Maryland, 11-2, 720 (13)

    16. West Virginia, 11-1, 719 (22)

    17. Kentucky, 9-3, 674 (19)

    18. Florida State, 11-2, 531 (17)

    19. Virginia, 10-2, 506 (16)

    20. Dayton, 10-2, 483 (18)

    21. Penn State, 11-2, 312 (20)

    22. Texas Tech, 9-3, 175 (23)

    23. Iowa, 10-3, 137 (25)

    24. Wichita State, 11-1, 135 (NR)

    25. Arizona, 10-3, 113 (24)

    ►First-place votes: Gonzaga 63, Duke 1, Kansas 1

    ►Others receiving votes: Colorado 74, Xavier 58, DePaul 47, Washington 40, Northern Iowa 32, Utah State 30, Saint Mary's (Calif.) 28, Marquette 27, Arkansas 19, Purdue 12, Creighton 10, Georgetown 10, Indiana 5, Houston 4, St. John's 3, Virginia Tech 3, BYU 2, ETSU 2, Seton Hall 2, Florida 1, Stanford 1, Yale 1

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE