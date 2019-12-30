Great Lakes Invitational: Michigan Tech 4, Michigan State 2
Michigan Tech defenseman Eric Gotz, left, and forward Trenton Bliss celebrate after Gotz scored the winning goal in the third period during Michigan Tech&#39;s 4-2 win over Michigan State during the first round of the Great Lakes Invitational hockey tournament at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Michigan Tech defenseman Eric Gotz, left, and forward Trenton Bliss celebrate after Gotz scored the winning goal in the third period during Michigan Tech's 4-2 win over Michigan State during the first round of the Great Lakes Invitational hockey tournament at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana keeps the puck away from Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman in the first period.
Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana keeps the puck away from Michigan Tech forward Alec Broetzman in the first period.
Michigan State lines up for the national anthem before the start of the game.
Michigan State lines up for the national anthem before the start of the game.
Michigan State players huddle together around their goaltender before the start of the game.
Michigan State players huddle together around their goaltender before the start of the game.
Michigan State defenseman Butrus Ghafari tries to pass the puck around Michigan Tech forward Parker Saretsky in the first period.
Michigan State defenseman Butrus Ghafari tries to pass the puck around Michigan Tech forward Parker Saretsky in the first period.
Michigan State forward Gianluca Esteves celebrates after teammate Sam Saliba (not pictured) scores on Michigan Tech goaltender Matt Jurusik in the first period.
Michigan State forward Gianluca Esteves celebrates after teammate Sam Saliba (not pictured) scores on Michigan Tech goaltender Matt Jurusik in the first period.
Michigan State forward Sam Saliba high-fives his teammates after scoring in the first period.
Michigan State forward Sam Saliba high-fives his teammates after scoring in the first period.
Michigan Tech celebrates after forward Trenton Bliss scores in the first period.
Michigan Tech celebrates after forward Trenton Bliss scores in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Brian Halonen and Michigan State defenseman Cole Krygier battle for the puck in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Brian Halonen and Michigan State defenseman Cole Krygier battle for the puck in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Logan Pietila and Michigan State forward Patrick Khodorenko battle for a face-off in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Logan Pietila and Michigan State forward Patrick Khodorenko battle for a face-off in the first period.
Fans watch the game in the first period at Little Caesars Arena.
Fans watch the game in the first period at Little Caesars Arena.
Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon makes a save in the first period.
Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon makes a save in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Parker Saretsky tries to get the puck past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Parker Saretsky tries to get the puck past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the first period.
From left, Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith mixes it up with Michigan State forward Gianluca Esteves and defenseman Jerad Rosburg in the first period.
From left, Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith mixes it up with Michigan State forward Gianluca Esteves and defenseman Jerad Rosburg in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith grabs Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Alex Smith grabs Michigan State defenseman Jerad Rosburg in the first period.
Michigan Tech defenseman Chris Lipe and Michigan State forward Gianluca Esteves battle for the puck in the first period.
Michigan Tech defenseman Chris Lipe and Michigan State forward Gianluca Esteves battle for the puck in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Brian Halonen watches as teammate Trenton Bliss (not pictured) scores on Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the first period.
Michigan Tech forward Brian Halonen watches as teammate Trenton Bliss (not pictured) scores on Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the first period.
Michigan State forward Gianluca Esteves and Michigan Tech defenseman Colin Swoyer collide along the boards in the second period.
Michigan State forward Gianluca Esteves and Michigan Tech defenseman Colin Swoyer collide along the boards in the second period.
Michigan State forward Adam Goodsir moves the puck up the ice in the second period.
Michigan State forward Adam Goodsir moves the puck up the ice in the second period.
Michigan State forward Gianluca Esteves moves the puck away from Michigan Tech defenseman Colin Swoyer in the second period.
Michigan State forward Gianluca Esteves moves the puck away from Michigan Tech defenseman Colin Swoyer in the second period.
Michigan State forward Austin Kamer and Michigan Tech defenseman Brenden Datema battle for the puck in the second period.
Michigan State forward Austin Kamer and Michigan Tech defenseman Brenden Datema battle for the puck in the second period.
Michigan Tech goaltender Matt Jurusik makes a stop in the second period.
Michigan Tech goaltender Matt Jurusik makes a stop in the second period.
Michigan State forward Brody Stevens keeps the puck away from Michigan Tech defenseman Brenden Datema in the second period.
Michigan State forward Brody Stevens keeps the puck away from Michigan Tech defenseman Brenden Datema in the second period.
Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon pushes the puck away from the net in the third period.
Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon pushes the puck away from the net in the third period.
Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana and Michigan Tech forward Justin Misiak battle for the puck in the third period.
Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana and Michigan Tech forward Justin Misiak battle for the puck in the third period.
The winning goal by Michigan Tech defenseman Eric Gotz flies past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the third period.
The winning goal by Michigan Tech defenseman Eric Gotz flies past Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon in the third period.
Michigan Tech celebrates after defenseman Eric Gotz scored the winning goal in the third period.
Michigan Tech celebrates after defenseman Eric Gotz scored the winning goal in the third period.
Michigan Tech goaltender Matt Jurusik makes a save in the third period.
Michigan Tech goaltender Matt Jurusik makes a save in the third period.
Michigan Tech forward Raymond Brice pushes Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana onto the ice while battling for the puck in the third period.
Michigan Tech forward Raymond Brice pushes Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana onto the ice while battling for the puck in the third period.
Michigan State head hockey coach Danton Cole talks to his team during a time out in the third period.
Michigan State head hockey coach Danton Cole talks to his team during a time out in the third period.
Michigan State forward Mitchell Lewandowski looks away as Michigan Tech celebrates its 4-2 win.
Michigan State forward Mitchell Lewandowski looks away as Michigan Tech celebrates its 4-2 win.
    Detroit — The third time wasn't the charm, and neither was the fourth.

    But the Michigan Tech Huskies will have a fifth consecutive shot at the Great Lakes Invitational championship on Tuesday, following Monday's 4-2 win over Michigan State in the GLI semifinals at Little Caesars Arena. 

    Tommy Parrottino, Eric Gotz and Alex Smith scored third-period goals for the Huskies (11-8-1, 8-6-0 WCHA), who will face the winner of the Michigan vs. Ferris State semifinal on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

    The Huskies have reached the GLI final the last four years — and are 0-4 in those games. Coach Joe Shawhan insisted that will have no bearing on his team's mental preparation for Tuesday's final.

    "I'd love to win a championship. It'd be big for our program," Shawhan said. "I'm not going to say it's not important. It is important. But all we want to do is play well and what happened in the past has no bearing. To be honest with you, it wasn't even mentioned or talked about."

    Besides, if any Huskies group has been blessed with short memory, it's probably this one; it demonstrated as much on Monday. The Huskies bounced back from early Spartan goals in both the first and second periods, pouncing on Michigan State (9-9-1, 6-3-1 Big Ten) to start the third with Parrottino's short-handed goal at 1:04 before Gotz netted the winner with 4:46 left. 

    "We've been in similar situations (this season)," said sophomore forward Trenton Bliss, who tied things up at 1-1 with a power-play goal at 18:15 in the first.

    "Those type of moments help you for these, they help you know what you have to do. We have to be harder to play against, we've got to be better in battles, compete harder."

    Tech goaltender Matt Jurusik saved 27 of 29 shots, keeping his team in the game while it found its legs.

    "I think he's one of the top (goaltenders) in the nation," Alex Smith said. "We came out a couple periods slow and he bailed us out early and kept us in it. He's a big part of our team and you feel confident when he's in net."

    Michigan State jumped on the power play early after Tech’s Chris Lipe took a crosschecking penalty at 0:22. The Spartans converted with a second left, as senior Sam Saliba buried a backdoor pass from freshman Josh Nodler (Calgary Flames) to go up 1-0 at 2:21.

    Michigan State again in the second grabbed momentum quickly, as senior Logan Lambdin scored on a breakaway at 1:14. Nodler and Jagger Joshua assisted.

    While disappointed with the final score, Michigan State coach Danton Cole said he was impressed by his team's second line, despite a penalty by Joshua paving the way for a power-play winner by Tech late in the third.

    "Nodler and those guys, I thought, did a nice job," Cole said. "They skated well, Jagger, other than the penalty, played a pretty good game. He was skating well, and you need that depth of scoring."

    Michigan State will play in the third-place game Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE