Great Lakes Invitational: Michigan 4, Ferris State 1
Michigan celebrates after forward Jake Slaker scored a goal in the first period of a 4-1 win over Ferris State during the first round of the Great Lakes Invitational hockey tournament at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Michigan celebrates after forward Jake Slaker scored a goal in the first period of a 4-1 win over Ferris State during the first round of the Great Lakes Invitational hockey tournament at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Luke Morgan moves the puck up the ice in the first period.
Michigan forward Luke Morgan moves the puck up the ice in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Will Lockwood tries to keep the puck away from Ferris State forward Jake Transit, left, and defenseman Joe Rutkowski in the first period.
Michigan forward Will Lockwood tries to keep the puck away from Ferris State forward Jake Transit, left, and defenseman Joe Rutkowski in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Will Lockwood takes a shot on goal in the first period.
Michigan forward Will Lockwood takes a shot on goal in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Nick Pastujov tries to get the puck past Ferris State forward Brenden MacLaren and Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw in the first period.
Michigan forward Nick Pastujov tries to get the puck past Ferris State forward Brenden MacLaren and Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams battle for the puck in the first period.
The two teams battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Jake Slaker and Ferris State forward Marshall Moise battle for the puck in the first period.
Michigan forward Jake Slaker and Ferris State forward Marshall Moise battle for the puck in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Garrett Van Wyhe tries to keep the puck away from Ferris State forward Jason Tackett in the first period.
Michigan forward Garrett Van Wyhe tries to keep the puck away from Ferris State forward Jason Tackett in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
A shot by Michigan forward Jake Slaker (not pictured) flies past Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw for a goal in the first period.
A shot by Michigan forward Jake Slaker (not pictured) flies past Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw for a goal in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Jake Slaker, left, sends the puck past Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw for a goal in the first period.
Michigan forward Jake Slaker, left, sends the puck past Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw for a goal in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Jake Slaker celebrates after scoring in the first period.
Michigan forward Jake Slaker celebrates after scoring in the first period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Jake Slaker, left, and defenseman Jack Summers battle for the puck with Ferris State forward Jason Tackett in the second period.
Michigan forward Jake Slaker, left, and defenseman Jack Summers battle for the puck with Ferris State forward Jason Tackett in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ferris State forward Dominic Lutz battles for the puck with Michigan defenseman Jack Summers and defenseman Keaton Pehrson in the second period.
Ferris State forward Dominic Lutz battles for the puck with Michigan defenseman Jack Summers and defenseman Keaton Pehrson in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ferris State defenseman Cameron Clarke and Michigan defenseman Jack Summers battle for the puck in the second period.
Ferris State defenseman Cameron Clarke and Michigan defenseman Jack Summers battle for the puck in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann stops a shot in the second period.
Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann stops a shot in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ferris State defenseman Nate Kallen fires a shot in the second period.
Ferris State defenseman Nate Kallen fires a shot in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defenseman Jack Summers keeps the puck away from Ferris State forward Jake Transit in the second period.
Michigan defenseman Jack Summers keeps the puck away from Ferris State forward Jake Transit in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann takes a breather in the second period.
Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann takes a breather in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Nick Pastujov battles for the puck with Ferris State forward Cade Kowalsky, left, and defenseman Nate Kallen in the second period.
Michigan forward Nick Pastujov battles for the puck with Ferris State forward Cade Kowalsky, left, and defenseman Nate Kallen in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Eric Ciccolini tries to shoot the puck past Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw in the second period.
Michigan forward Eric Ciccolini tries to shoot the puck past Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw tries to keep the puck away from Michigan forward Jack Becker in the third period.
Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw tries to keep the puck away from Michigan forward Jack Becker in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Luke Morgan moves the puck away from Ferris State defenseman Joe Rutkowski in the third period.
Michigan forward Luke Morgan moves the puck away from Ferris State defenseman Joe Rutkowski in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Jacob Hayhurst tries to get the puck past Ferris State forward Dallas Tulik, left, and goaltender Austin Shaw in the third period.
Michigan forward Jacob Hayhurst tries to get the puck past Ferris State forward Dallas Tulik, left, and goaltender Austin Shaw in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The two teams mix it up in the third period.
The two teams mix it up in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ferris State forward Jason Tackett and Michigan forward Dakota Raabe battle for the puck in the third period.
Ferris State forward Jason Tackett and Michigan forward Dakota Raabe battle for the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Will Lockwood slips the puck past Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw for a goal in the third period.
Michigan forward Will Lockwood slips the puck past Ferris State goaltender Austin Shaw for a goal in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Will Lockwood (10) jumps into the arms of a teammate after scoring a goal in the third period.
Michigan forward Will Lockwood (10) jumps into the arms of a teammate after scoring a goal in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan celebrates after forward Will Lockwood scored in the third period.
Michigan celebrates after forward Will Lockwood scored in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Will Lockwood pushes away Ferris State defenseman Joe Rutkowski while playing the puck in the third period.
Michigan forward Will Lockwood pushes away Ferris State defenseman Joe Rutkowski while playing the puck in the third period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan celebrates a goal by forward Jake Slaker in the second period.
Michigan celebrates a goal by forward Jake Slaker in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan forward Jake Slaker high-fives his teammates after scoring a goal in the second period.
Michigan forward Jake Slaker high-fives his teammates after scoring a goal in the second period. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Mel Pearson shakes hands with the Ferris State coaches after the game.
Michigan head coach Mel Pearson shakes hands with the Ferris State coaches after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan and Ferris State shake hands after the game.
Michigan and Ferris State shake hands after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Detroit — Michigan head coach Mel Pearson had a simple response to hearing that his old friend, assistant, and current Michigan Tech head coach Joe Shawhan was hoping to play the Wolverines in the Great Lakes Invitational final.

    “Good. He’s going to see us,” Pearson said.

    Pearson left Michigan Tech in 2017 to head the program in Ann Arbor, losing both opening GLI games as head coach of the Wolverines entering Monday, while Shawhan and the Huskies made it to the finals in both.

    There will be a reunion between the familiar foes at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, as Michigan defeated Ferris State, 4-1, in the nightcap of Monday’s doubleheader at Little Caesars Arena to advance to its first GLI final since 2015, when it defeated Pearson's Michigan Tech squad.

    Tech advanced to the final with a 4-2 victory over Michigan State earlier in the day.

    “They’re just another team for our guys. It’s not me against Michigan Tech, it’s Michigan against Michigan Tech,” Pearson said. “Our players, they have no connection or affiliation there. It doesn’t matter who we play.”

    Jake Slaker scored in the first and second periods before Will Lockwood (Canucks) and Dakota Raabe each added another in the third. The Wolverines (7-10-2, 2-7-1 Big Ten) staved off a shaky start behind strong goaltending from sophomore Strauss Mann, who saved 22 of 23 shots and had his shutout ruined with just 1:45 left in a 3-0 game.

    Brenden MacLaren scored for Ferris State (6-10-2, 4-6-2 WCHA) on a goal assisted by Marshall Moise.

    “Having a year under my belt helps a lot,” said Mann, who started the semifinal in last year’s loss to Tech.

    “I just feel a lot more comfortable, confident, a little calmer in net, and I know the guys in front of me are going to play really well every night, so that’s a huge confidence boost.”

    Pearson attributed Slaker’s two-goal performance to being “opportunistic” and reinforced the importance of his top line producing.

    “We need our seniors to lead this team, especially the second half,” Pearson said. “We really like this team, we like our seniors, so it’s good to see Will get one, good to see (Slaker) score. That’ll really help us.”

    Michigan was without freshmen Johnny Beecher (Bruins) and Cam York (Flyers), who are representing the United States in this year’s World Junior Championships.

    Slaker opened the scoring for the Wolverines with a power-play tally at 8:31 in the first period to wake up a Michigan team that was feeling the effects of not playing in more than three weeks.

    “You could tell that we haven’t played since Dec. 7. I thought we were real sluggish tonight against a gritty team that doesn’t give you much,” Pearson said. “There wasn’t a lot of time and space, we couldn’t use our speed as well as we’d have like tonight.”

    Slaker added his second goal at 14:22 in the first, putting the Wolverines up 2-0 with a breakaway goal assisted by Keaton Pehrson and Jack Summers.

    After MacLaren ruined the shutout for Mann, Raabe added an empty-netter with 57 seconds remaining.

    Ferris State will play Michigan State in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

