Nia Clouden finished with 16 points and Taryn McCutcheon added 15 as Michigan State defeated Nebraska, 78-70, in overtime Tuesday during Big Ten women's basketball action at Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Moira Joiner chipped in 13 points while Kayla Belles and Tory Ozment each had 11 for the Spartans (8-5, 1-1), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Michigan State's Nia Clouden (Photo: Robert Franklin, Associated Press)

Leigha Brown sank the second of two free throws to give Nebraska a 59-57 lead with 15 seconds left before the Cornhuskers' Isabelle Bourne fouled Ozment with 2 seconds remaining.

Ozment converted both free throws to send it into overtime.

McCutcheon had seven points in the extra session, going 5 of 6 at the line.

Sam Haiby finished with 19 points while Nicea Eliely added 14 for Nebraska (11-2, 1-1).

Michigan State plays Michigan at noon Sunday at Crisler Center.

More state women

(At) Michigan 82, Penn State 48: Hailey Brown fired in 15 points to lead four players in double figures scoring for Michigan, which grabbed its first Big Ten victory with a lopsided victory.

Amy Dilk scored 13, Kayla Robbins 12 and Naz Hillmon 11 for the Wolverines (10-3, 1-1), who shot a blistering 64.3 percent (9-of-14) in the first quarter to jump out to a 23-12 lead.

Kamaria McDaniel and Siyeh Frazier each had 16 points for Penn State (6-7, 0-2).

Big Ten men

(At) Wisconsin 65, Rider 37: Aleem Ford led a barrage from the 3-point line, Nate Reuvers was dominant in the paint, and Wisconsin shook off a slow start to beat Rider.

Reuvers led the Badgers with 15 points, while Ford scored 14, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Overall, the Badgers shot 13 of 31 from deep with Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl each hitting three on their way to 11 points apiece.

The teams combined to shoot 2-for-22 over the first seven minutes of the game. Wisconsin (8-5) eventually found its shooting touch, Rider (7-4) did not.

The 11 first-half points were a season low both for the Broncs and a Wisconsin opponent. Rider shot 16.7 percent from the floor in the first half and made just five field goals while going 0-for-7 from behind the arc. All were also season lows for a Wisconsin opponent.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 2 Duke 88, Boston College 49: Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 20 of his season-high 25 points before halftime and Tre Jones returned from a foot injury to help Duke beat Boston College.

Hurt made 10 of 16 shots and was 5 of 10 on 3-pointers to lead the Blue Devils, who shot nearly 52 percent and hit their last five shots of the first half as they blew the game open shortly before the break. Duke (12-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also had little trouble clamping down with its defensive pressure on a BC offense that came in ranked among the least efficient attacks in the country.

Jones had missed the past two games for the Blue Devils with what was described as a mild sprain of his left foot. He finished with a game-high 10 assists.

CJ Felder scored 13 points for the Eagles (8-6, 2-1), who had won four straight games coming in to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

(At) No. 18 Florida State 70, Georgia Tech 58: Devin Vassell had 14 points and nine rebounds, leading Florida State to its 15th straight home victory.

Patrick Williams scored 12 points while Trent Forrest had eight points and six assists for Florida State (12-2, 2-1 ACC).

Michael Devoe scored 19 points, knocking down 6 of 8 3-point attempts. Moses Wright added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his fourth double-double of the season, for Georgia Tech (6-7, 1-2). But the Yellow Jackets were undone by 20 turnovers, one short of their season high.