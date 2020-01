Birmingham, Ala. — Desmond Ridder and No. 23 Cincinnati wrote a much happier ending to their season.

Ridder ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to lead No. 23 Cincinnati to a 38-6 victory over Boston College on Thursday in the lightning-delayed Birmingham Bowl.

It was a cathartic win for a team coming off back-to-back losses to No. 15 Memphis, including in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Cincinnati wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (2) carries the ball as Boston College defensive back Jason Maitre (3) pursues. (Photo: Butch Dill, Associated Press)

“I don’t know if you guys ever lost a conference championship, but that’s not a good taste,” said Ridder, who missed the regular-season finale with a sore throwing shoulder. “If we had lost today, three losses in the end, that’s not a good taste for anyone.”

They didn’t have to worry about that possibility for long, dominating after the delay of about 1 1/2 hours midway through the first quarter.

The Bearcats (11-3) reached 11 wins for the second straight season and fourth in program history.

“There was a bad taste in our mouth,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “And kind of the way the night went with the weather and things like that, and the delay. There was some talk about, ‘Hey, this thing might not get off.’

“There was no way that I was going to leave Birmingham without those seniors and those guys in that locker room having an opportunity to go out there and put their hard work on display for one another. If we had to stay here ‘til midnight, we would have stayed here ‘til midnight because those guys deserved that.”

The Eagles (6-7) were outgained 459-164 in total yards to finish a turbulent postseason. Coach Steve Addazio was fired after seven seasons and star tailback A.J. Dillon declared for the NFL draft and skipped the bowl game.

Dillon was clearly missed. Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell led the team through the bowl game, while newly hired Jeff Hafley was on hand as a spectator after finishing his duties as Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinator.

“We just didn’t come out and play well,” Gunnell said. “We got our butts kicked.”

Boston College got its only points on special teams. Mike Palmer blocked a field goal and Brandon Sebastian scooped it up and returned it 67 yards in the third quarter.

Ridder had two 13-yard scoring runs and a 14-yarder, setting a Cincinnati bowl record for rushing and total TDs. He had 21 carries and also passed for 95 yards with an 8-yard score to Malick Mbodj before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter.

Michael Warren Jr. also had 105 yards on 21 carries.

Gator Bowl

Tennessee 23, Indiana 22: At Jacksonville, Florida, Tennessee scored two touchdowns in a late 30-second span, using an onside kick to help erase a double-digit deficit and holding on to stun Indiana in the Gator Bowl.

The Volunteers (8-5) closed out coach Jeremy Pruitt’s second season with their sixth consecutive victory and won their fourth straight bowl, first since 2016.

Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining. Justus’ kick had the distance but sailed just outside the right upright.

Tennessee punted with 1:02 remaining, but Indiana failed to get back into field goal range.

The Hoosiers (8-5) looked to be in control in the second half after scoring two touchdowns in a 1:13 spans, the second one coming on Jamar Johnson’s 63-yard interception return, and adding a pair of field goals.

Indiana was up 22-9 before Tennessee scored twice in the final 5 minutes to retake the lead.

Quavaris Crouch scored on a 1-yard plunge and then fellow running back Eric Gray recovered a surprise onside kick that barely went the mandatory 10 yards. Gray scored from 16 yards out a few plays later to put the Vols on top for good.