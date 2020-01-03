Columbus, Ohio — Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft, a widely expected move.

The junior Heisman Trophy finalist made the announcement Friday on Twitter. He says he looks forward to “joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.”

Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft, a widely expected move. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history. He reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.

Young was a unanimous All-American selection and a rare defensive player to be selected a Heisman finalist. He collected a slew of other postseason honors.

Taylor declares

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is headed to the NFL.

The record-setting junior announced Friday on Twitter and Instagram that he will forgo his senior season with the Badgers and enter the NFL draft.

The two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time unanimous first-team All-American finished his college career with 6,174 yards rushing, the most by any player in FBS history through their junior season. Taylor also had 55 total touchdowns in his three seasons.

The 5-foot-11, 214-pound Taylor looks to be the first Wisconsin tailback selected in the NFL draft since Montee Ball (2013), James White (2014) and Melvin Gordon (2015) were drafted in three consecutive seasons. Wisconsin’s Derek Watt was selected as a fullback in 2016.