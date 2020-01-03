West Lafayette, Ind. — Matt Haarms figures this victory will pay dividends down the road.

The 7-foot-3 junior center scored a career-high 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting to lead Purdue to an 83-78 victory in double overtime over Minnesota in Big Ten action on Thursday night.

“It’s great to get win like this because it shows we can grind it out,” Haarms said. “The whole second half was lead changes all the time. We just had to fight for it every step of the way. It’s showing this team has fight. These games are about not playing your best basketball and still pulling a win out.”

Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) shoots over Minnesota center Daniel Oturu (25) during the second half. Purdue defeated Minnesota 83-78 in double overtime. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

It was just Haarms’ second game back after missing two games with a concussion.

“Offensively, he did some good things,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “We have to do a better job of getting him and Trevion Williams the basketball. But between them they shot 26 shots. Defensively, you can see he’s not back yet, he’s got fatigued.”

Haarms, who played 40 minutes, came up big in the second overtime scoring the first two baskets for the Boilermakers (9-5, 2-1).

Purdue started the second OT with a 6-0 run, but Minnesota forged another tie. Sasha Stefanovic, who finished with 17 points, gave Purdue a 78-75 lead with a 3.

“Trevion made a tremendous pass and it went in,” Stefanovic said.

With 40 seconds, Williams sank two free throws to put Purdue ahead 80-75. After Minnesota missed a 3-pointer, Haarms grabbed the rebound and hit the first of two free throws. Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu sank a 3-pointer with 8 seconds remaining. Jahaad Proctor was fouled and hit both free throws with 6 seconds.

Purdue’s Williams hit the second of two free throws to make it 69-all with 6.5 seconds left in the first overtime. Minnesota’s Carr missed a running shot and Oturu’s putback.

Oturu scored 24 of his 29 points after halftime for the Gophers (7-6, 1-2) and grabbed 18 rebounds. Marcus Carr gave the Boilermakers fits with his quickness most of the game, but wore down late. He finished with 27 points.

“Marcus was unbelievable at times,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. “We lose that game by 20 without Marcus. He’s an absolute warrior. They were physical and Marcus got tired.”

Purdue’s Nojel Eastern, who had fresh legs after picking up three fouls, began guarding Carr late. Carr, who played 48 minutes, was held scoreless in the two overtimes.

“We just had to keep coming at him and keep getting stops,” Eastern said. “We stayed aggressive.”

Gabe Kalscheur added 13 points for Minnesota, which got 69 of its points from three players.

With the score tied 55-all, the Gophers outscored Boilermakers 7-2 to take a 62-57 edge with 3:20 left in regulation.

Following a Minnesota turnover, Stefanovic sank a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to tie it at 62-all. Carr missed a jumper and Oturu rebounded but was called for traveling with 1.3 seconds left. Williams missed a half-court shot as regulation expired.

Painter said Thursday’s crucial moments can help Williams with his confidence. Williams finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, sharing the team lead with Haarms.

“He was 4 of 8 from the line, but he made some tough ones so hopefully he can build on that,” Painter said. “It’s hard when you are not a great shooter to want the ball in crunch time.”

Williams was a 45% free-throw shooter entering the game.

Purdue shot 48% to take a 31-30 halftime lead. Minnesota shot 38% in the opening half.

Overall, Minnesota shot 36.5% and Purdue shot 42.6%

The Gophers held a 50-41 rebounding edge.

“We didn’t come up with the win and that’s certainly devastating,” Pitino said. “It’s my job to have the guys keep in perspective, if we play that hard with that fight we’re going to win games in this league.”

State men

(At) Michigan Tech 80, Wayne State 68: Kyle Monroe had 35 points and 10 rebounds, and Dawson Bilski added 15 points as Michigan Tech won the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference battle.

Michigan Tech improved to 9-3, 3-1.

For Wayne State (4-4, 1-3), Karim Murray had 23 points and eight rebounds and Brailen Neely had 21 points, with four made 3-pointers.

State women

(At) IUPUI 76, Oakland 41: Chloe Guingrich had 16 points on 8-for-12 shooting for the Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League).

Macee Williams scored 18 for IUPUI (8-6, 2-1).

Detroit Mercy 70, (at) Illinois-Chicago 62: The Titans (1-12) picked up their first victory of the season.

(At) Michigan Tech 69, Wayne State 55: Grace George and Sadia Johnson each scored 13, and George added 14 rebounds and Sam Cherney had 14 for Wayne State (7-5, 1-3).

Hannah Hobson scored 19 to lead Michigan Tech (5-6. 3-1).

Top 25

No. 1 Gonzaga 85, Portland 72: Killian Tillie had 22 points and Corey Kispert added 18, and top-ranked Gonzaga rallied in the second half for its 12th straight victory over the Pilots.

Ryan Woolridge had 15 points for Gonzaga (15-1), which opened West Coast Conference play with its seventh straight win. The Bulldogs’ lone loss this season came in the Bahamas on Nov. 29 to Michigan.

It was the fifth straight loss for Portland (8-8, 0-1 WCC). JoJo Walker led the Pilots with 15 points.

The Pilots surprisingly took a 42-35 lead into halftime, stunning the sizable contingent of Zag fans at the Chiles Center.

A 16-0 run early in the second half gave the lead back to Gonzaga.

(At) Colorado 74, No. 4 Oregon 65: McKinley Wright IV scored 11 of his 21 points in the final 5 minutes, and Colorado beat another ranked team, taking down Oregon.

Tyler Bey added 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Buffaloes (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) improved to 9-0 all-time against the Ducks (11-3, 0-1) in Boulder.

Colorado also moved to 2-1 against ranked teams this season. The Buffaloes are 19-32 under coach Tad Boyle versus teams in the AP Top 25 since he took over in 2010-11. He accounts for 30% of Colorado’s 63 wins over ranked opponents since 1949-50.

This was a matchup between the teams picked to finish first (Oregon) and second (Colorado) in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

Payton Pritchard had 21 points to lead Oregon, while Chris Duarte added 10. The Buffs held Oregon to 3 of 18 shooting from 3-point range.

No. 20 Dayton 84, (at) La Salle 58: Obi Toppin scored 20 points and Dayton used a big first-half run to cruise past La Salle in its Atlantic 10 opener.

Toppin was one of five Dayton players to score in double figures as the Flyers clamped down defensively on the Explorers, holding them without a 3-pointer until midway through the second half.

The Flyers (12-2, 1-0) broke the game open midway through the first half with an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch that moved their lead to 38-14.

Ed Croswell led La Salle (9-4, 0-1) with 14 points.