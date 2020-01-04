Mount Pleasant — Dallas Morgan scored 23 points, making 5 of 7 3-pointers, and Central Michigan stretched its home winning streak to eight games with a 93-82 victory over Miami (Ohio) in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Central Michigan led 43-38 at halftime and Miami was still within 55-52 with 13:56 to go in the second half. The Chippewas scored the next eight points to go up 63-52 and led by at least eight points throughout the remainder of the game.

David DiLeo had 16 points for Central Michigan (8-6, 1-0). Devontae Lane added 14 points and six rebounds. Kevin McKay had 13 points for the Chippewas.

Guard Kevin McKay had 13 points in Central Michigan's win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday. (Photo: Nikos Frazier, AP)

Nike Sibande had 22 points for the RedHawks (7-7, 0-1). Mekhi Lairy added 18 points and Dae Dae Grant scored 11.

Central Michigan plays at home against Northern Illinois on Tuesday. Miami plays at Bowling Green on Tuesday.

More state men

Akron 69, (at) Eastern Michigan 45: Tyler Cheese and Loren Cristian Jackson scored 17 points apiece as Akron beat Eastern Michigan.

Xeyrius Williams added 16 points for the Zips. Jackson also had six rebounds for the Zips.

The game marked the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Ty Groce had 13 points for the Eagles (10-4). Boubacar Toure added 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Noah Morgan, who was second on the Eagles in scoring heading into the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5). He also had seven turnovers.

Akron (11-3) takes on Western Michigan at home on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan faces Ohio on the road on Tuesday.

(At) Western Michigan 77, Ohio 65: B. Artis White and Brandon Johnson scored 18 points apiece as Western Michigan topped Ohio.

Titus Wright added 16 points for the Broncos, while Michael Flowers chipped in 15. Johnson also had eight rebounds for the Broncos, while Flowers posted seven rebounds.

The game marked the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Ben Vander Plas had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bobcats (8-6). Jordan Dartis added 14 points. Jason Preston had 11 points and seven assists.

Western Michigan (8-6) plays Akron on the road on Tuesday. Ohio plays Eastern Michigan at home on Tuesday.

(At) Northern Michigan 58, Wayne State 55: Alec Fruin finished with 16 points, going 5 of 9 on 3-pointers, to lead Northern (6-7, 3-2 GLIAC). Brailen Neely scored 13, Karim Murray added 12 and James Gordon for Wayne State (4-5, 1-4), which dropped its second straight.

State men scores

(At) Davenport 69, Ferris State 65

(At) Grand Valley State 67, Lake Superior State 65

(At) Michigan Tech 76, Ashland 63

(At) Purdue Northwest 76, Northwood 63

Saginaw Valley 74, (at) Wisconsin-Parkside 66

Alma 97, (at) Finlandia 89

(At) Albion 74, Case Western Reserve 69

(At) Calvin 100, Grace Christian 90

State women

Central Michigan 77, (at) Akron 72: Macaela Kelly poured in 31 points, going 13 of 14 at the line, while Gabrielle Bird added 12 points as Central (8-4, 1-0) picked up its first Mid-American Conference win. Jordyn Dawson scored 25 to lead Akron (7-5,0-1).

(At) Western Michigan 84, Toledo 72: Leighah-Amori Wool finished with 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting while Breanna Mobley had 15 points and 11 rebounds in her ninth double-double of the season for Western (7-4, 1-0) in its MAC opener. Jordan Walker added 20 points for the Broncos, who've won two straight. Mariella Santucci had 20 points to lead Toledo (5-7, 0-1).

(At) Eastern Michigan 78, Bowling Green 61: Areanna Comb fired in a career-high 32 points and Corrine Cardwell added 10 to lead Eastern (6-6, 1-0) in its MAC opener. Caterrion Thompson scored 13 for Bowling Green (7-6, 0-1).

(At) IUPUI 82, Detroit Mercy 45: Katelyn O'Reilly, Macee Williams and Sydney Roule finished with 12 points apiece for IUPUI (9-6, 3-1 Horizon).

Jiera Shears and Bridgid Fox each had eight points for Mercy (1-13, 1-2).

(At) Illinois-Chicago 70, Oakland 64, OT: Jada Nneji finished with 19 points, including a layup with 51 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime at 56-56, where the Flames (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) outscored the Golden Grizzlies 14-8. Chloe Guingrich scored 14, Breanne Beatty added 12 and Kahlaijah Dean 10 for Oakland (6-8,1-2).

(At) Northern Michigan 58, Wayne State 56: Elizabeth Lutz's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left lifted the Wildcats (6-7, 3-2 GLIAC) to victory. Wayne State's Alex Matus hit a 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining had given the visitors a one-point advantage, 56-55. Sadia Johnson, who led Wayne State (7-6, 1-4) with 14 points, missed a layup with a second remaining. Jessica Schultz had a game-high 19 points for Northern.

State women scores

Ferris State 85, (at) Davenport 74

(At) Grand Valley 57, Lake Superior State 39

Ashland 85, (at) Michigan Tech 68

(At) Wisconsin-Parkside 83, Saginaw Valley 77

(At) Purdue Northwest 61, Northwood 52

(At) Saint Mary's (Ind.) 60, Olivet 50

Hope 58, (at) Trine 51

(At) Alma 71, Kalamazoo 41

(At) Calvin 68, Adrian 50