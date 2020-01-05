Michigan had four players score in double figures in taking an 89-69 victory over Michigan State in women’s basketball at Ann Arbor on Sunday.

Amy Dilk led the Wolverines (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) with 23 points. Naz Hillmon had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Akienreh Johnson scored 15 and Hailey Brown 11 for Michigan.

Michigan guard Amy Dilk (1) attempts a shot as Michigan State guard Taryn McCutcheon defends during the first half Sunday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Michigan edged out to a 61-59 lead by the end of the third quarter, then put the game out of reach with a 26-10 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Taryn McCutcheon scored 23 and Mardrekia Cook 13 for Michigan State (8-6, 1-2).

State men

Northern Kentucky 75, (at) Oakland 64: Bryson Langdon had a season-high 21 points as Northern Kentucky (10-6, 2-2 Horizon League) topped Oakland. Xavier Hill-Mais had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (6-10, 1-2). Brad Brechting added 14 points and Tray Maddox Jr. had 13 points for Oakland.

Wright State 70, (at) Detroit Mercy 69: Loudon Love scored 23 and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds and Jaylon Hall hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining to lift visiting Wright State (14-3, 4-0 Horizon) over Detroit Mercy. Marquis Moore’s 3-pointer gave the Titans (3-13, 1-2) a 69-63 lead with 2:21 left. Love hit 1 of 2 free throws, Tanner Holden scored on a layup and Love sank another foul shot to pull Wright State within 69-67 with 41 seconds to go. The Raiders forced a turnover and Hall took a pass from Cole Gentry and nailed his winning shot to cap a 7-0 game-ending run.

Antoine Davis paced UDM with 24 points on 9-of-24 shooting, including 4 of 12 from 3-point range. Justin Miller pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Big Ten

(At) Minnesota 77, Northwestern 68: Daniel Oturu had 19 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in posting his ninth double-double of the season, leading Minnesota (8-6, 2-2) past Northwestern. Marcus Carr added 17 points on 10-for-10 free-throw shooting for the Gophers. Pat Spencer led Northwestern (5-8, 0-3) with 22 points.

(At) Illinois 63, Purdue 37: Alan Griffin scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and Illinois (10-5, 2-2) defeated Purdue. Sasha Stefanovic led Purdue (9-6, 2-2) with eight points.

Top 25

No. 20 Dayton 80, (at) Saint Joseph's 67: Trey Landers scored 18 points as No. 20 Dayton (11-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10) fought off some sluggishness and pulled away. Ryan Daly scored 22 points to lead Saint Joseph’s (3-11, 0-2).