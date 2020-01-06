Michigan State, on the strength of its 87-69 win over Michigan on Sunday, moved up to No. 8 from No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press college basketball poll, released Monday.

Michigan, which had been ranked No. 12, fell to No. 19.

Rocket Watts celebrates a late 3-pointer with Cassius Winston as Michigan State defeats Michigan on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The Spartans (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) return to action Thursday night at home against Minnesota at 9 p.m.

The Wolverines (10-4, 1-2) also play Thursday night at home against Purdue at 7 p.m.

Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop the AP poll but the rest of the top 10 is a big jumble.

The No. 1 Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel, the No. 2 Blue Devils had nine and the No. 3 Jayhawks two.

No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5.

Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever and was followed by San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and No. 10 Florida State.

Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week, a first in a season of parity at the top of the AP poll.

More: Wojo: Cassius Winston keeps defying description, has Spartans rolling

More: 'It's a mental thing': Deep ball doesn't fall for Michigan, sealing fate in loss to MSU

AP poll

1. Gonzaga, 16-1 record, 1607 points (last week: 1)

2. Duke, 13-1, 1545 (2)

3. Kansas, 11-2, 1513 (3)

4. Baylor, 11-1, 1386 (6)

5. Auburn, 13-0, 1317 (8)

6. Butler, 14-1, 1181 (11)

7. San Diego State, 15-0, 1130 (13)

8. Michigan State, 12-3, 1129 (14)

9. Oregon, 12-3, 1075 (4)

10. Florida State, 13-2, 966 (18)

11. Ohio State, 11-3, 924 (5)

12. Maryland, 12-2, 863 (15)

13. Louisville, 11-3, 844 (7)

14. Kentucky, 10-3, 811 (17)

15. Dayton, 13-2, 614 (20)

16. Villanova, 10-3, 604 (10)

17. West Virginia, 11-2, 599 (16)

18. Virginia, 11-2, 556 (19)

19. Michigan, 10-4, 502 (12)

20. Penn State, 12-2, 456 (21)

21. Memphis, 12-2, 455 (9)

22. Texas Tech, 10-3, 287 (22)

23. Wichita State, 13-1, 252 (24)

24. Arizona, 11-3, 184 (25)

25. Colorado, 12-3, 81 (NR)

►First-place votes: Gonzaga 54, Duke 9, Kansas 2.

►Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary's (Calif.) 3, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F Austin 1, BYU 1.