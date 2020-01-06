Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 6
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 6, 2020, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan State (12-3, 4-0) – In one afternoon, everyone was reminded why the Spartans were the preseason favorite to repeat as Big Ten champions and Cassius Winston (pictured) held the same status for most national player of the year awards. The senior guard had a career game against Michigan, just a few days after dominating Illinois. It’s early, but the Spartans have just served notice to the rest of the conference that they won’t be giving up their title so easily. Last week: 2.
1. Michigan State (12-3, 4-0) – In one afternoon, everyone was reminded why the Spartans were the preseason favorite to repeat as Big Ten champions and Cassius Winston (pictured) held the same status for most national player of the year awards. The senior guard had a career game against Michigan, just a few days after dominating Illinois. It’s early, but the Spartans have just served notice to the rest of the conference that they won’t be giving up their title so easily. Last week: 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State (11-3, 1-2) – It’s difficult to find yourself at a crossroad so early in the season, but that’s where the Buckeyes are right now after losing at home to Wisconsin, their second straight loss. The Buckeyes have some of the best wins of the season and there’s a better than average chance this stretch is looked back on as a turning point. The question is, which way do things turn as OSU plays twice this week on the road. Last week: 1.
2. Ohio State (11-3, 1-2) – It’s difficult to find yourself at a crossroad so early in the season, but that’s where the Buckeyes are right now after losing at home to Wisconsin, their second straight loss. The Buckeyes have some of the best wins of the season and there’s a better than average chance this stretch is looked back on as a turning point. The question is, which way do things turn as OSU plays twice this week on the road. Last week: 1. Paul Vernon, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Penn State (12-2, 2-1) – The Nittany Lions have won five in a row, and after knocking off Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia, they’re starting to prove they’re the real deal. This is Patrick Chambers’ best team and things have reached the point where not making the NCAA Tournament would be hard to fathom as the Nittany Lions face a stretch of winnable games, including this week at Rutgers and at home against Wisconsin. Last week: 4.
3. Penn State (12-2, 2-1) – The Nittany Lions have won five in a row, and after knocking off Iowa at the Palestra in Philadelphia, they’re starting to prove they’re the real deal. This is Patrick Chambers’ best team and things have reached the point where not making the NCAA Tournament would be hard to fathom as the Nittany Lions face a stretch of winnable games, including this week at Rutgers and at home against Wisconsin. Last week: 4. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Maryland (12-2, 2-1) – The Terrapins are slowly building back after losing two straight to Penn State and Seton Hall, rolling over Indiana at home over the weekend. Things get ramped up this week as the Terps have a chance to make an early statement with a home game against Ohio State, followed by a trip to Iowa. Last week: 5.
4. Maryland (12-2, 2-1) – The Terrapins are slowly building back after losing two straight to Penn State and Seton Hall, rolling over Indiana at home over the weekend. Things get ramped up this week as the Terps have a chance to make an early statement with a home game against Ohio State, followed by a trip to Iowa. Last week: 5. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Michigan (10-4, 1-2) – It’s hard to knock the Wolverines too much, considering they’re playing without Isaiah Livers, but the fact remains that Livers’ status remains up in the air and Michigan now has lost four of five against major conference teams. The road woes continued at Michigan State, as the Wolverines shot poorly and had no answer for Cassius Winston. They host Purdue this week before traveling to Minnesota as they look to bounce back. Last week: 3.
5. Michigan (10-4, 1-2) – It’s hard to knock the Wolverines too much, considering they’re playing without Isaiah Livers, but the fact remains that Livers’ status remains up in the air and Michigan now has lost four of five against major conference teams. The road woes continued at Michigan State, as the Wolverines shot poorly and had no answer for Cassius Winston. They host Purdue this week before traveling to Minnesota as they look to bounce back. Last week: 3. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (10-4, 1-2) – The Hawkeyes had won four straight before heading to Philadelphia to take on Penn State. The offense, as usual, was hitting on all cylinders, but the Hawkeyes still came up short. They’ll travel to Nebraska early this week with a good chance to get back on a winning track before facing a critical trip to Maryland at the end of the week with a chance to jump in the standings. Last week: 6.
6. Iowa (10-4, 1-2) – The Hawkeyes had won four straight before heading to Philadelphia to take on Penn State. The offense, as usual, was hitting on all cylinders, but the Hawkeyes still came up short. They’ll travel to Nebraska early this week with a good chance to get back on a winning track before facing a critical trip to Maryland at the end of the week with a chance to jump in the standings. Last week: 6. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1) – It’s probably not wise to count out the Badgers early in the season. They’re once again starting to show they have some fight, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they’re in the top half of the conference by the end of the season. The win at Ohio State was a big one, and they’ll look to continue that momentum this week at home against Illinois before heading to Penn State. Last week: 10.
7. Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1) – It’s probably not wise to count out the Badgers early in the season. They’re once again starting to show they have some fight, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they’re in the top half of the conference by the end of the season. The win at Ohio State was a big one, and they’ll look to continue that momentum this week at home against Illinois before heading to Penn State. Last week: 10. Paul Vernon, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Illinois (10-5, 2-2) – The Fighting Illini shook off a poor shooting night at Michigan State by coming back and shutting down Purdue at home. They’ll get a chance to win two straight for the first time since mid-December when they travel to Wisconsin this week before closing the week at home against Rutgers as a young team continues to make progress. Last week: 7.
8. Illinois (10-5, 2-2) – The Fighting Illini shook off a poor shooting night at Michigan State by coming back and shutting down Purdue at home. They’ll get a chance to win two straight for the first time since mid-December when they travel to Wisconsin this week before closing the week at home against Rutgers as a young team continues to make progress. Last week: 7. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Purdue (9-6, 2-2) – It was a wild week for the Boilermakers, who went two overtimes to beat Minnesota at home early in the week, then went to Illinois and didn’t score for the first seven minutes on their way to an ugly loss. Things don’t get any easier this week as it heads to Michigan on Thursday before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 8.
9. Purdue (9-6, 2-2) – It was a wild week for the Boilermakers, who went two overtimes to beat Minnesota at home early in the week, then went to Illinois and didn’t score for the first seven minutes on their way to an ugly loss. Things don’t get any easier this week as it heads to Michigan on Thursday before hosting Michigan State on Sunday. Last week: 8. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Minnesota (8-6, 2-2) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from a tough, two-overtime loss at Purdue early in the week by beating up on Northwestern. It was a much-needed win for the Gophers, who enter a brutal stretch over the next three games, including this week with a trip to Michigan State before hosting Michigan on Sunday. After that, Penn State comes to town the following week. Last week: 11.
10. Minnesota (8-6, 2-2) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from a tough, two-overtime loss at Purdue early in the week by beating up on Northwestern. It was a much-needed win for the Gophers, who enter a brutal stretch over the next three games, including this week with a trip to Michigan State before hosting Michigan on Sunday. After that, Penn State comes to town the following week. Last week: 11. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Indiana (11-3, 1-2) – Things have been going in the wrong direction since the blown lead in the loss to Arkansas. A blowout at the hands of Maryland came over the weekend, but the Hoosiers get a break on Wednesday as Northwestern comes to town. After that, though, the Hoosiers play host to Ohio State – a team that’s desperate to get back on track. Last week: 9.
11. Indiana (11-3, 1-2) – Things have been going in the wrong direction since the blown lead in the loss to Arkansas. A blowout at the hands of Maryland came over the weekend, but the Hoosiers get a break on Wednesday as Northwestern comes to town. After that, though, the Hoosiers play host to Ohio State – a team that’s desperate to get back on track. Last week: 9. Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Rutgers (11-3, 2-1) – The Scarlet Knights now have won five in a row, thanks to a win over a Division II opponent and a trip to Nebraska over the weekend. It’s been a heck of a start to the season for Rutgers, and the challenges will ramp up from here with a home game early this week with Penn State followed by a trip to Illinois with a chance to win a road game against a favored team. Last week: 12.
12. Rutgers (11-3, 2-1) – The Scarlet Knights now have won five in a row, thanks to a win over a Division II opponent and a trip to Nebraska over the weekend. It’s been a heck of a start to the season for Rutgers, and the challenges will ramp up from here with a home game early this week with Penn State followed by a trip to Illinois with a chance to win a road game against a favored team. Last week: 12. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (6-8, 1-2) – The rollercoaster continues for the Cornhuskers as they got handled at home by Rutgers in the return to Big Ten play. They’ll host Iowa early this week in a game they’ll again be the underdog before an early battle to stay out of the conference basement as the Huskers hit the road to take on Northwestern. Last week: 13.
13. Nebraska (6-8, 1-2) – The rollercoaster continues for the Cornhuskers as they got handled at home by Rutgers in the return to Big Ten play. They’ll host Iowa early this week in a game they’ll again be the underdog before an early battle to stay out of the conference basement as the Huskers hit the road to take on Northwestern. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, Associated Presss
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (5-8, 0-3) – The Wildcats have lost four in a row and five of the last six, as they are still looking for that first Big Ten victory following the loss at Minnesota on Sunday. The upcoming week at least offers some hope at getting that win. The Wildcats travel to Indiana before hosting Nebraska on Saturday in an effort to get out of last place. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (5-8, 0-3) – The Wildcats have lost four in a row and five of the last six, as they are still looking for that first Big Ten victory following the loss at Minnesota on Sunday. The upcoming week at least offers some hope at getting that win. The Wildcats travel to Indiana before hosting Nebraska on Saturday in an effort to get out of last place. Last week: 14. Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan State, on the strength of its 87-69 win over Michigan on Sunday, moved up to No. 8 from No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press college basketball poll, released Monday.

    Michigan, which had been ranked No. 12, fell to No. 19.

    The Spartans (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) return to action Thursday night at home against Minnesota at 9 p.m.

    The Wolverines (10-4, 1-2) also play Thursday night at home against Purdue at 7 p.m.

    Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop the AP poll but the rest of the top 10 is a big jumble.

    The No. 1 Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel, the No. 2 Blue Devils had nine and the No. 3 Jayhawks two.

    No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5.

    Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever and was followed by San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and No. 10 Florida State.

    Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week, a first in a season of parity at the top of the AP poll.

    More: Wojo: Cassius Winston keeps defying description, has Spartans rolling

    More: 'It's a mental thing': Deep ball doesn't fall for Michigan, sealing fate in loss to MSU

    Michigan State 87, Michigan 69
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half of the Spartans' 87-69 victory over Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half of the Spartans' 87-69 victory over Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes under the basket and puts up a shot with Michigan's Franz Wagner defending in the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston goes under the basket and puts up a shot with Michigan's Franz Wagner defending in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo meets with Michigan coach Juwan Howard before the two Big Ten teams meet at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo meets with Michigan coach Juwan Howard before the two Big Ten teams meet at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. blocks a shot by Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. in the first half.
    Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. blocks a shot by Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio watches the game against Michigan from the floor in the first half.
    Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio watches the game against Michigan from the floor in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson fouls Spartans' Cassius Winston putting up a three in the first half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson fouls Spartans' Cassius Winston putting up a three in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson and head coach Juwan Howard talk during a break in the action in the first half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson and head coach Juwan Howard talk during a break in the action in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Gabe Brown is fouled by Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. on a huge slam dunk that does not go down in the first half.
    Michigan State's Gabe Brown is fouled by Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. on a huge slam dunk that does not go down in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot with Michigan's Franz Wagner defending in the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot with Michigan's Franz Wagner defending in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. gets some defensive pressure from Michigan State's Aaron Henry and Malik Hall in the first half.
    Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. gets some defensive pressure from Michigan State's Aaron Henry and Malik Hall in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. gets some defensive pressure from Michigan State's Aaron Henry and Malik Hall in the first half.
    Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. gets some defensive pressure from Michigan State's Aaron Henry and Malik Hall in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Gabe Brown defends against Michigan's David DeJulius in the first half.
    Michigan State's Gabe Brown defends against Michigan's David DeJulius in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens crashes into the front row of fans, trying to save a ball in the first half.
    Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens crashes into the front row of fans, trying to save a ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. puts up a shot against Michigan's Colin Castleton in the first half.
    Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. puts up a shot against Michigan's Colin Castleton in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston pats teammate Gabe Brown on the chest after Browns slam-dunk attempt that was fouled and did not go down in the first half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston pats teammate Gabe Brown on the chest after Browns slam-dunk attempt that was fouled and did not go down in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. lets out a yell after sinking a 3-pointer in the first half.
    Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr. lets out a yell after sinking a 3-pointer in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson brings the ball up court in the second half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson brings the ball up court in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home a dunk off a pass from teammate Cassius Winston in the second half.
    Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home a dunk off a pass from teammate Cassius Winston in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Eli Brooks was 0-for-4 on 3-pointers on Sunday.
    Michigan's Eli Brooks was 0-for-4 on 3-pointers on Sunday. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry tries to steal the ball away from Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half.
    Michigan State's Aaron Henry tries to steal the ball away from Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts his hands into the air as the MSU faithful loose their minds after another amazing basket by Winston in the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts his hands into the air as the MSU faithful loose their minds after another amazing basket by Winston in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts a skyhook shot to the basket in the second half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts a skyhook shot to the basket in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half.
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half.
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts helps teammate Cassius Winston off the floor after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston is all smiles after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston is all smiles after hitting a fall away 3-pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Juwan Howard on the sidelines in the second half.
    Michigan head coach Juwan Howard on the sidelines in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Foster Loyer takes the charge and Michigan's David DeJulius gets the foul driving to the hoop in the second half.
    Michigan State's Foster Loyer takes the charge and Michigan's David DeJulius gets the foul driving to the hoop in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches his team late in the second half.
    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches his team late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Malik Hall and Cassius Winston steal the ball away form Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half.
    Michigan State's Malik Hall and Cassius Winston steal the ball away form Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a little lip from Michigan's Franz Wagner battling for the ball in the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a little lip from Michigan's Franz Wagner battling for the ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson passes out of trouble behind the basket with Michigan State's Malik Hall defending in the second half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson passes out of trouble behind the basket with Michigan State's Malik Hall defending in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston looks up to the video boards to see it he had put up a shot before being fouled on a drive in the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston looks up to the video boards to see it he had put up a shot before being fouled on a drive in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Gabe Brown and coach Tom Izzo chat on the floor during a break in the action in the second half.
    Michigan State's Gabe Brown and coach Tom Izzo chat on the floor during a break in the action in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Jon Teske heads off the floor after fouling out in the second half.
    Michigan's Jon Teske heads off the floor after fouling out in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Eli Brooks and Michigan State's Gabe Brown fight for a loose ball in the second half.
    Michigan's Eli Brooks and Michigan State's Gabe Brown fight for a loose ball in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Juwan Howard works with his team during a timeout in the second half.
    Michigan head coach Juwan Howard works with his team during a timeout in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts celebrates a late 3-pointer, looking to teammate Cassius Winston late in the second half.
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts celebrates a late 3-pointer, looking to teammate Cassius Winston late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts celebrates a late 3 pointer in the second half.
    Michigan State's Rocket Watts celebrates a late 3 pointer in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson flies to the basket on a drive late in the second half.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson flies to the basket on a drive late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston hugs head coach Tom Izzo as he leaves the court late in the second half.
    Michigan State's Cassius Winston hugs head coach Tom Izzo as he leaves the court late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    With the game in hand and the starters off the floor, MSU coach Tom Izzo and Spartans begin to celebrate the 87-69 victory over Michigan.
    With the game in hand and the starters off the floor, MSU coach Tom Izzo and Spartans begin to celebrate the 87-69 victory over Michigan. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan State faithful slap hands with the Spartans' Xavier Tillman as he leaves the floor, with 20 points in the MSU victory.
    Michigan State faithful slap hands with the Spartans' Xavier Tillman as he leaves the floor, with 20 points in the MSU victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gets off the bus and heads into the Breslin Center for the game against Michigan State University in East Lansing.
    Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gets off the bus and heads into the Breslin Center for the game against Michigan State University in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts up a shot in front of injured Isaiah Livers during warmups.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson puts up a shot in front of injured Isaiah Livers during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Isaiah Livers sits on the bench in sweats during warmups before the game against MSU.
    Michigan's Isaiah Livers sits on the bench in sweats during warmups before the game against MSU. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson arrives to the Breslin Center floor for the game against the Spartans.
    Michigan's Zavier Simpson arrives to the Breslin Center floor for the game against the Spartans. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      AP poll

      1. Gonzaga, 16-1 record, 1607 points (last week: 1)

      2. Duke, 13-1, 1545 (2)

      3. Kansas, 11-2, 1513 (3)

      4. Baylor, 11-1, 1386 (6)

      5. Auburn, 13-0, 1317 (8)

      6. Butler, 14-1, 1181 (11)

      7. San Diego State, 15-0, 1130 (13)

      8. Michigan State, 12-3, 1129 (14)

      9. Oregon, 12-3, 1075 (4)

      10. Florida State, 13-2, 966 (18)

      11. Ohio State, 11-3, 924 (5)

      12. Maryland, 12-2, 863 (15)

      13. Louisville, 11-3, 844 (7)

      14. Kentucky, 10-3, 811 (17)

      15. Dayton, 13-2, 614 (20)

      16. Villanova, 10-3, 604 (10)

      17. West Virginia, 11-2, 599 (16)

      18. Virginia, 11-2, 556 (19)

      19. Michigan, 10-4, 502 (12)

      20. Penn State, 12-2, 456 (21)

      21. Memphis, 12-2, 455 (9)

      22. Texas Tech, 10-3, 287 (22)

      23. Wichita State, 13-1, 252 (24)

      24. Arizona, 11-3, 184 (25)

      25. Colorado, 12-3, 81 (NR)

      ►First-place votes: Gonzaga 54, Duke 9, Kansas 2.

      ►Others receiving votes: Iowa 63, Seton Hall 48, Arkansas 38, Marquette 25, Xavier 18, Wisconsin 17, Houston 8, Creighton 6, Washington 6, VCU 5, Saint Mary's (Calif.) 3, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, Purdue 1, Stephen F Austin 1, BYU 1.

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE