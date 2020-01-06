Mobile, Ala. — Levi Lewis and Louisiana-Lafayette added one more win to the most successful season in school history.

Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Ja’Marcus Bradley, and the Ragin’ Cajuns beat Miami (Ohio), 27-17, in the LendingTree Bowl on Monday night.

Louisiana-Lafayette earned its first bowl win since 2014. It finished with a school-record 11 victories, two more than the previous mark.

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (Photo: Chuck Cook, Associated Press)

“Tonight, our guys were at their best when it mattered most,” coach Billy Napier said. “We made a lot of progress as a team this season and in the last month leading up to this game.”

Lewis was 19-for-26 passing for 246 yards for the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-3), and Bradley finished with seven receptions for 88 yards. Lewis also had eight carries for a game-high 62 yards.

“I was just trying to be a team player and not worry about the stats,” said Lewis, who was named the game’s MVP. “This is a great team to be around.”

Lewis found Bradley for a 9-yard score with 10:51 left in the third quarter. They connected for a 12-yard touchdown with 2:26 left in the third, lifting Louisiana-Lafayette to a 24-10 lead.

Elijah Mitchell also had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Ragin’ Cajuns, who earned their first bowl win outside their home state since 1944.

Miami (8-6) pulled within seven on Jaylon Bester’s 1-yard touchdown run with 11:35 left, but Stevie Artigue kicked a 38-yard field goal to help Louisiana-Lafayette close out the victory.

The Ragin’ Cajuns also had a big goal-line stand, stopping the RedHawks four times from inside the 2-yard line.

“I thought this was a great football game,” Miami coach Chuck Martin said. “It was fast, hard-hitting and there was a fight for every inch out there. We’ve won all year by winning the turnover margin. Tonight, we lost the turnover margin 2-0, which was one of the keys to the game.”

Brett Gabbert was 22-for-31 passing for 248 yards for Miami, and Jack Sorenson had 10 receptions for 107 yards. Gabbert is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert.