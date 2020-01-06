Stillwater, Okla. — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 12 points and Derek Culver had nine points and 12 rebounds to help lead No. 17 West Virginia to a 55-41 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.

Miles McBride also had 10 points for West Virginia (12-2, 1-1 Big 12), which is now 5-1 in its last six outings.

After defeating then-No. 5 Ohio State, 67-59, on Dec. 29, the Mountaineers fell, 60-53, to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday, but rebounded in a big way in this one, maintaining at least a double-digit lead for virtually the entire second half.

West Virginia guard Chase Harler (14) and Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters III (21) battle for the ball in the second half. (Photo: Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press)

Lindy Waters had 12 points for Oklahoma State (9-5, 0-2), which is 2-5 in its last seven after starting the season 7-0. Waters became the 42nd player in OSU history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

Cameron McGriff added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State missed senior guard Thomas Dziagwa, who sat out with the flu. Dziagwa is averaging nine points per game and is shooting nearly 43 percent on 3s this year. He had started 45 consecutive contests.

Moore out

Duke freshman forward Wendell Moore Jr. is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand.

Speaking during the Atlantic Coast Conference coaches’ teleconference, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the 6-foot-6 forward wouldn’t travel for the Blue Devils’ game Wednesday at Georgia Tech. The team issued a statement later Monday after completion of the procedure, saying Moore is expected to return this season.

“We think everything’s going to be good, but he’ll be out for a while,” Krzyzewski said.

Moore has started five games and is averaging 7.4 points with 3.9 rebounds in 22 minutes of action for a team with a deep rotation.