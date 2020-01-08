Mount Pleasant — Kevin McKay scored 21 points but none so important as the winning layup off the glass as the final buzzer sounded on Central Michigan’s come-from-behind, 68-67 victory over Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

The clash between Mid-American Conference unbeatens was fought all the way to the wire and McKay’s winner capped a nine-minute rally as the Chippewas (9-6, 2-0) came from 11 points down. Northern Illinois (8-7, 1-1) had taken a 67-63 lead on two Trendon Hankerson free throws with 14.8 seconds on the clock.

Aaron Wiggins of the Maryland Terrapins puts up a shot against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half. (Photo: Rob Carr, Tribune News Service)

Devontae Lane erased most of that by converting a three-point play with 9.1 seconds to go. The Chippewas fouled and Northern Illinois missed the front end of a one-and-one. David DiLeo grabbed the rebound for Central Michigan and, with about three seconds left, whipped the ball to Lane, who raced past half-court and found McKay open near the basket.

DiLeo added 12 points and Lane 11 with six steals for Central Michigan, which won its ninth straight home game.

Eugene German led the Huskies with 20 points, Lacey James added 14 with seven rebounds.

Central Michigan takes on Kent State on the road on Saturday. Northern Illinois takes on Eastern Michigan at home on Saturday.

More state men

(At) Akron 84, Western Michigan 69: Loren Cristian Jackson scored 26 points and Tyler Cheese added a season-high 25 points as Akron stretched its home winning streak to nine.

Xeyrius Williams had 11 points and eight rebounds for Akron (12-3, 2-0 MAC). He made 3 of 4 3-pointers, Jackson hit 4 of 9 and Cheese made 3 of 7 as the Zips totaled 11 3-pointers in 29 attempts. They made 17 of 20 free throws and forced a season-high 22 turnovers, scoring 32 points after takeaways.

Michael Flowers had 30 points for the Broncos (8-7, 1-1) and Rafael Cruz Jr. added 16 points. Brandon Johnson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Akron faces Ball St. at home on Friday. Western Michigan plays Toledo on the road on Saturday.

(At) Ohio 74, Eastern Michigan 68: Jason Preston hit 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 21 seconds and Ohio held off a late rally.

A three-time MAC East Player of the Week this season, Preston finished with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Boubacar Toure and Yeikson Montero hit back-to-back field goals to get Eastern Michigan within 68-65 with 1:16 left, but Lunden McDay answered with a 3 with :44 remaining. Shamar Dillard hit a 3 to cut the deficit to 3 points again with :36 left, but Preston closed the game out from the line.

Jordan Dartis paced Ohio (9-6, 1-1) with 26 points. McDay added 13 points and Ben Vander Plas and Nolan Foster each contributed 10 points.

Montero finished with 18 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead the Eagles (10-5, 0-2), with Ty Groce adding 12 points and Toure grabbing 10 rebounds.

Big Ten

(At) No. 12 Maryland 67, No. 11 Ohio State 55: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and Maryland used an unyielding defensive performance to remain unbeaten at home. Jalen Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Terrapins (13-2, 3-1 Big Ten), who have won three straight. Maryland went up by 10 on a 3-pointer by Cowan with 12:58 left and cruised to the finish.

Ohio State (11-4, 1-3) shot a miserable 31%, went 5 for 27 from 3-point range and committed 14 turnovers.

(At) Rutgers 72, No. 20 Penn State 61: Ron Harper Jr. had 22 points to help Rutgers beat Penn State.

Rutgers took a lead at 34-33 on a second-chance basket by Myles Johnson with 17:53 to go. It was the Scarlet Knights first lead since 4-3, when Harper hit two foul shots from a flagrant foul on Jamari Wheeler. As Rutgers was trying to inbound, Wheeler elbowed Harper in the chin.

The teams would trade a few of leads, before Rutgers (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) took the lead for good on Montez Mathis’ 3-pointer. He had a layup on the ensuing possession to make it 54-51 with 6:45 to go.

Penn State (12-3, 2-2) led by as many as 10 in the first half, at 24-14. Rutgers would balloon it’s lead to 14 in the waning moments of the game.

Penn State was led by Myreon Jones’ 21 points, while Mike Watkins had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting. Jacob Young added 13 points for Rutgers.

(At) Nebraska 76, Iowa 70: Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 17 points and Nebraska turned back a second-half Iowa comeback. Nebraska (7-8, 2-2 Big Ten) led by seven at the half, but saw Iowa (10-5, 1-3) come back to take its only lead of the game on Joe Weiskamp’s 3-pointer that made the score 51-50 with 12:40 remaining.

Top 25

No. 4 Baylor 57, (at) No. 22 Texas Tech 52: Davion Mitchell scored 14 points, Mark Vital grabbed 13 rebounds and Baylor stretched its winning streak to 11 games.

The Bears (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) held on even though their last field goal came with 3:06 left.

Texas Tech (10-4, 1-1) lost at home for the first time in nearly a year. The Red Raiders had won 15 consecutive home games since a loss to Iowa State last Jan. 16, and are 58-6 at home under fourth-year coach Chris Beard.

Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 20 points, and Kyler Edwards had 10.

(At) No. 13 Louisville 74, Miami 58: Jordan Nwora scored 19 points including a critical layup with 5:21 remaining, and Darius Perry and Ryan McMahon followed with key baskets down the stretch.

Louisville (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from consecutive losses to ranked foes, at Kentucky and at home to Florida State.

The Cardinals led by 20 midway through the first half before the Hurricanes got within 11 at the break. Miami (9-5, 1-3) eventually whittled it down to 57-52 on Kameron McGusty’s two free throws with 5:37 left before Nwora’s layup provided a seven-point edge.

No. 14 Kentucky 78, (at) Georgia 69: Immanuel Quickley’s 3-pointer gave Kentucky its first lead of the second half and the Wildcats overcame Anthony Edwards’ 23 points to beat Georgia and continue their domination of the Southeastern Conference rivalry.

Kentucky (11-3, 2-0) trailed 37-31 at halftime before finally taking the lead on Quickley’s 3 with 8:06 remaining. Georgia (10-4, 0-1) never regained the lead.

Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards each had 17 points and seven rebounds for Kentucky. Quickley added 15 points.

No. 16 Villanova 64, (at) Creighton 59: Collin Gillespie and Saddiq Bey made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Villanova the lead for good in the final four minutes, and the Wildcats ended a six-game Big East road losing streak.

The Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Big East) overcame another poor shooting performance to end Creighton’s 15-game home win streak and deny Bluejays coach Greg McDermott his 500th career win. Creighton (12-4, 1-2) has lost two in a row, both to ranked opponents.

Gillespie finished with 24 points and was by far the Wildcats’ best shooter, making 8 of 10 from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Christian Bishop led the Bluejays with 16 points and nine rebounds.

(At) Boston College 60, No. 18 Virginia 53: Jared Hamilton hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 37 seconds left and added a pair of free throws to clinch it as Boston College sent the defending national champions to their first Atlantic Coast Conference loss of the season.

Jay Heath scored 17 for the Eagles (9-6, 3-1), who had not beaten Virginia since 2013. It was BC’s first win over a ranked team since a victory over No. 11 Florida State last January.

Braxton Key scored 16 points with eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-1), who have now lost two of their last four games.